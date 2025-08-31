High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard West's AJ Rayford runs the ball against Batavia on Friday, Aug.29,2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28: Senior linebacker Max Hetlet hopped on a fumble with 45 seconds remaining, which led to Jack Swick booting the game-winning field goal to lead Glenbard West to a 31-28 walk-off victory over Batavia.

[ Photos: Glenbard West vs. Batavia ]

Downers Grove North 11, Morgan Park 8: Downers Grove North junior Baker Glomb, who spent four quarters Saturday sweating it out at linebacker, drilled a 22-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Trojans to a dramatic 11-8 win over Morgan Park on Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago.

[ Photos: Downers Grove North vs. Morgan Park ]

Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14: Lyons Township’s 24-14 victory over Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium in the opener for each team was corralled by perfect execution of basic football.

[ Photos: Lyons vs. Joliet Catholic ]

Nazareth 33, Kankakee 12: Nazareth’s complementary football allowed the Roadrunners to pull away late at Kankakee on Friday night.

[ Photos: Nazareth vs. Kankakee ]

Wheaton Warrenville South 57, Glenbard South 0: Owen Yorke ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns as Wheaton Warrenville South defeated Glenbard South 57-0.

St. Francis 38, Kenwood 34: Senior quarterback Brock Phillip, in his first varsity start and St. Francis debut after transferring from Geneva, led two touchdown drives in the final seven minutes with a go-ahead TD pass to Dario Milivojevic with 12 seconds left as the Spartans rallied to beat Kenwood 38-34.

[ Photos: St. Francis vs. Kenwood ]

Montini 20, Lumen Christi 16: Johnny Louise kicked two 42-yard field goals to account for all of Montini’s points in the second half and had a key deflection on an interception late in the Broncos’ 20-16 win over three-time defending Michigan state champion Lumen Christi.

Glenbard 28, Willowbrook 21: A play after a dropped interception, Glenbard East’s Montii Perry scooped up a fumble and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown with just over seven minutes left, the game-winning score in the Rams’ 28-21 win over Willowbrook.

Hinsdale Central 56, West Aurora 7

Riley Contreras was 15 for 21 for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed nine times for 85 yards and a TD for the Red Devils.

Benet 18, Hillcrest 8

Wheaton North 34, Simeon 20

Metea Valley 35, Downers Grove South 19

IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Mary’s Southside Catholic 7

Nate Lang threw a TD pass to Will Schmidt, and Jalen Banks returned a fumble for a TD for the Knights.

Providence 49, Wheaton Academy 14

Colton Miller threw for 144 yards and a TD pass to Logan Oros, who had six catches for 99 yards, and Miller ran in a TD for the Warriors.

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26

Jackson Schuyler threw two TD passes in the first half to Donte Jett for the Hornets.

Fenwick 40, DePaul Prep 13

Libertyville 24, Lemont 14

Glenbrook South 35, York 28 (OT)

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Niles West 27