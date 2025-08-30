Owen Yorke runs for 167 yards, 3 touchdowns as Wheaton Warrenville South beats Glenbard South 57-0

What did Owen Yorke’s first carries in each of the first three quarters have in common? They all resulted in touchdowns.

But that only told part of the story for Yorke, who dominated the Battle of Butterfield Road to lead Wheaton Warrenville South to a 57-0 victory over Glenbard South on Friday in Glen Ellyn.

Yorke had the Tigers (1-0) in control almost from the start. Although the Raiders (0-1) took the ball first, a Zach Rogers interception cut that drive short and set up a 42-yard Yorke touchdown, and he never looked back.

A 32-yard punt return by Yorke set the Tigers up in excellent field position late in the first quarter, and he opened the second with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Not content with only scoring on offense, Yorke returned a punt 35 yards for another touchdown. His exclamation point came when he ran 80 yards for his fourth and final score on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, bringing on a running clock.

Yorke finished with 167 yards on nine carries and one 14-yard reception.

“That just happened to come out as individual success,” Yorke said. “But the team success is way more important to me than anything, and let’s just keep it going into Week 2 (at Lyons Township).”

Justin Miller had a fine first start at quarterback with 98 yards on 7-of-8 passing. He also threw 2 touchdowns — one to Lucas Beres from 37 yards out, and one to Kirby Christensen on a 12-yard pass.

Even with Yorke on the bench for most of the second half, Wheaton Warrenville South continued to score on the ground. Running back Carter Holz and backup quarterback Brady Adams added one touchdown each.

“Game 1 is always a little bit of seeing how you’re gonna respond in a real game situation,” Tigers coach Sean Norris said. “Confident in this group though. I feel like this group plays really well together, plays good complementary football.”

It was a night to forget for the Raiders, who failed to cross midfield. They also put two points on the board for the Tigers early in the second half on a bad long snap that ended up in the back of their own end zone, resulting in a safety.

A pair of sophomores paced Glenbard South on offense. Mason Fort completed seven of 13 passes for 33 yards, and Elijah Donahue carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards.

“We gotta do different things in practice,” Raiders coach Ryan Crissey said. “We gotta look at our personnel, and maybe we need to change some things with our personnel groupings.”