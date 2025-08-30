Johnny Louise two field goals, big play on ‘D’ lead Montini to win over Michigan defending champ Lumen Christi

Johnny Louise is described by coach Mike Bukovsky as someone who can do it all.

On Friday night, the Montini junior showed just that.

Accounting for all of his team’s points in the second half with a pair of 42-yard field goals, Louise led the Broncos to a 20-16 win over three-time defending state champion Lumen Christi (MI).

The most surprising part, Louise only recently took over the kicking duties after an injury led to an open tryout for the position less than three weeks ago. His first make was backed up 10 yards after a pair of false start penalties and broke a 14-all tie late in the third quarter.

“I kind of kicked on and off in youth ball in seventh and eighth grade,” said Louise, who is also a standout baseball player. “I had confidence going in. I worked with a kicking guy last week and took what he said and tried to put it all together. And it worked out in the end.”

His kicking only told half the story as the junior also came around right end and deflected a pass that teammate Kenny Hines intercepted with 1:21 remaining after the visiting Titans had driven down to Montini’s 20-yard line.

“We had lots of ups and downs in that game,” Louise said, “but we fought through adversity and pulled the win out.”

Isaac Alexander added 74 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving on six receptions. His two-yard TD run opened the scoring in the first quarter and was followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Israel Adams to Nico Castaldo with just over six minutes left before halftime.

Adams finished 15-of-25 through the air for 194 yards while also scrambling for another 38 yards; that latter total would have been higher except the junior QB ran 20 yards backwards to take a safety with four seconds left to account for the final margin.

“That took a lot of dedication from the whole team,” Alexander said. “We had to focus all week long, we knew it would be a battle. We made a few offensive mistakes but we will come back better next week. We have a lot of explosive weapons (on offense) but all 11 of us have to do our parts.

“We knew we could find a way to win, we have that championship mentality.”

Lumen Christi sliced the deficit in half late in the second quarter on a six-yard reception by Seab Walicki and then knotted up the score at 14-apiece on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Benny Gaston halfway through the third.

Elijah Stephens added an interception for Montini, which captured the Class 3A state title a year ago, the seventh in program history.

“We have a lot of respect for them,” Bukovsky said. “They are well-coached and they did a super job of doing some things to stay in the game. Credit to them, they forced us to make some mistakes.

“I’m pleasantly happy to come out with a win and now we have to get better. Our goals are our goals but we can’t worry about that yet. You have to win one game. You have to earn that stop in the playoffs and we took a good step towards that tonight.”