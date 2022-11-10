Sycamore offensive line paving way during hot streak

SYCAMORE — Although the Sycamore football team has been wracking up numbers on the ground all year, it hasn’t exactly had a ton of 100-yard rushing games from an individual back.

As the No. 1 Spartans (11-0) prepare to host No. 5 Sterling (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 5A quarterfinal, the play of the offensive line has been the main constant in front of a backfield that has four players who have been among the top rushers on the team in any given game.

“Them boys, they love to block for us,” fullback Tyler Curtis said. “I love getting blocks from them. I always make sure to thank them after the run. Our run success is all on their backs. I appreciate them laying blocks for us and playing as hard as they do.”

On Saturday, the Spartans did have a 100-yard rusher in a 43-0 win at Carmel. Joe Puleo finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, but two other backs ran for at least 75 yards - Curtis (14 carries, 78 yards) and Zack Crawford (12 carries, 91 yards).

And while it was a quiet day for quarterback Eli Meier, he has been among the team’s top rushers throughout the year.

Most of the year, the line has been Joey Ward and Tristan Countryman sharing time at right tackle, Gable Carrick at right guard, Ryan Blanken at center, reigning Daily Chronicle Player of the Year Lincoln Cooley at left guard and Brady Hollendoner at right tackle. Given the Spartans’ frequent use of the wing-T, tight ends Ethan Bode and Kaden Ladas play a big role in the blocking schemes as well.

“We have a good relationship between all of us,” Blanken said. “We talk well and we communicate. We’re all working together as one.”

Obviously, an undefeated team has had success all year, but the last four games for the Spartans have been at another level. They’ve played four playoff teams, have three shutouts and have won by a combined 153-13. Both playoff games so far have had a running clock due to a 40-point Sycamore lead in the second half.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he’s not worried about his experienced team getting overconfident or taking teams for granted, especially not three rounds deep into the postseason.

“I’ve said this a lot of times - our kids understand what good is,” Ryan said. “They know what they’re seeing on film is good. They know we have to prepare well this week to be successful, and that happens out here on the practice field.”

Blanke said the team is confident but also knows how important the little things are each week, and how that starts with practices.

“We’re confident, but it’s not going to be about Saturday,” Blanken said. “It’s going to be about [Wednesday] and Thursday and Friday and all of our work coming up to the game, working our [butts] off in practice.”

Another wrinkle of the Spartans’ line was on full display against Carmel. Most of the season, the Spartans have been at a big size disadvantage. Aside from Cooley, most of the linemen are under 250 pounds, while the Corsairs were rolling with multiple 300-pound defensive linemen.

Ryan credited coaches Kevin Crandall and Brian Koehne for getting the linemen prepared each week.

“We’re never going to be bigger than anybody else,” Ryan said. “We have to be really good with how we get off the ball. And that goes along with our tight ends, our running backs. They do block well too.

“Everything we do incorporates all 11 on the field, and they all have to do a good job.”

Blanken said the line gets along, and that makes them even more effective.

“It’s kind of fun for us,” Blanken said. “After our games, and during our games when we have good blocks, good double teams, it’s all about celebrating those in the huddle and getting right into the next play.”