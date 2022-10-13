Northwest Herald preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2022 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Prairie Ridge (6-1, 6-1) at Crystal Lake South (5-2, 5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge won 63-21 in Week 8 last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Dundee-Crown last week 35-14. … QB Tyler Vasey leads all players by more than 400 yards with 1,720 yards rushing. He averages 10.8 per carry. … FB Nathan Greetham has 868 yards rushing, and freshman RB Luke Vanderwiel has 259. … Prairie Ridge averages 41.9 points a game, highest among FVC teams. … The Wolves have lost 10 regular-season games since the start of the 2015 season and three of those came in the 2021 spring COVID-19 season. … Prairie Ridge is No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

About the Gators: South defeated McHenry 41-14 last week. It was only the second FVC game this season that had a running clock (with a 40-point lead). … RB Nate Van Witzenburg has 21 combined touchdowns (rushing and receiving) and is fifth in area rushing with 968 yards. … QB Caden Casimino leads the area with 1,826 passing yards and has thrown 13 touchdowns. … WR Michael Prokos tops the area list with 48 receptions. … South is second in the FVC in scoring (251) and has scored 91 points in its last two games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove (3-4, 3-4) at Burlington Central (3-4, 3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: C-G defeated Central 48-7 in Week 8 last season.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Jacobs 41-7 last week. … The Trojans have not lost three consecutive games since the start of the 2002 season. They need to win their next two games to extend their playoff string to 18 straight seasons. … FB Holden Boone rushed for 137 yards on 29 carries last week, but C-G lost FB-LB Colin Desmet, RB Alex Schuppe and WR-DB Mykal Kanellakis to leg injuries.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central kept its playoff hopes alive with a 21-17 victory over Crystal Lake Central last week. … The Rockets were behind 17-0 at halftime last week before rallying to beat the Tigers. … QB Ryder Bergemann, playing in place of injured Jackson Alcorn, threw for 157 yards and ran for 59 yards last week. He threw and ran for one touchdown each.

FND pick: Burlington Central

McHenry (2-5, 2-5) at Crystal Lake Central (2-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central defeated McHenry 20-17 in Week 8 last year.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Crystal Lake South 41-14 last week. … The Warriors had won two consecutive games before that loss. … QB Dom Caruso has thrown for 1,276 yards. … WRs Jacob Zarek (33 catches, 623 yards, 4 TDs) and Zack Maness (32, 573, 4 TDs) are Caruso’s favorite targets.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central lost to Burlington Central 21-17 last week. … The Tigers led that game 17-0 at halftime. … QB George Dimopoulos has thrown for 1,186 yards. … WR Griffin Buehler leads Central with 23 receptions but missed last week with an injury. WR Carter Kelley has 22 grabs.

FND pick: Crystal Lake Central

Huntley's Sam Deligio throws a pass against Jacobs on Sept. 23 in Huntley. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Huntley (6-1, 6-1) at Dundee-Crown (2-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley defeated D-C 38-17 in Week 8 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley defeated Hampshire 35-0 last week. … The Red Raiders’ defense has allowed an FVC-low 111 points, and last week was their first shutout. Huntley has allowed more than 20 points in only one game. … QB Sam Deligio had one of his best games last week when he was 8-of-11 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns. … RB Haiden Janke leads the Raiders with 878 yards and has an area-high 185 carries.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Prairie Ridge 35-14 last week. … The Chargers lost their fourth in a row and were eliminated from the postseason. … QB Zach Randl is completing 67.6% of his throws and has 1,301 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. … WRs Anthony Aguilar (34 receptions, 343 yards, 3 TDs), Kali Freeman (21, 362, 5 TDs) and Terrion Bell (21, 235, 4 TDs) are Randl’s top targets.

FND pick: Huntley

Jacobs (6-1, 6-1) at Hampshire (0-7, 0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs defeated Hampshire 49-13 in Week 8 last season.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs defeated Cary-Grove 41-7 last week. … RB Antonio Brown is third in the area with 1,264 yards rushing and has 18 touchdowns. … RB Joey Scrivani has 681 yards rushing. … QB Max Benner had a standout game last week, going 6 for 6 with a touchdown pass each to TEs Grant Stec and Nick True. … The Eagles are No. 8 in Class 7A.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Huntley 35-0 last week. … Sophomore RB Cole Klawikowski is fourth in area rushing with 1,162 yards. … RBs Michael Freeman (160) and Ezaia Evans (150) are next in rushing for the Whips. … Four of Hampshire’s losses have been by one score, and another was by 13 points.

FND pick: Jacobs

Richmond-Burton's Braxtin Nellessen runs for a touchdown as he is chased by Johnsburg's Colton Centnarowicz, left, and Maddux Malachuk on Friday in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

KISHWAUKEE RIVE/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Richmond-Burton (7-0, 3-0) at Harvard (0-7, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: R-B defeated Harvard 49-0 in Week 8 last season.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Johnsburg 42-14 last week. … FB Steven Siegel had another huge game with 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and backup Braxtin Nellessen added 139 yards and a touchdown. … R-B has won 39 of its past 40 games. … The Rockets’ defense has allowed 80 points through seven games. … R-B is No. 2 in the Class 4A poll.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Plano 40-14 last week. … The 14 points equaled the Hornets’ highest output for the season. … QB Landon Barnett leads Harvard with 413 yards rushing. RB Gabe Sanchez has 249 yards rushing. … Barnett has thrown for 403 yards, 221 of which have gone to WR Aiden Fiegel on eight receptions.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

KISHWAUKEE RIVE/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Kaneland (4-3, 2-2) at Woodstock North (1-6, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland defeated North 56-21 in Week 4 last season.

About the Knights: Kaneland beat Marengo 44-3 last week. … The Knights have won three of their past four games. Their losses came against Morris (No. 6 in Class 5A), Geneva (receiving votes in 7A) and Sycamore (No. 2 in 5A). … “All three phases of the game are playing well, and we’re looking to build on that and get another win,” Knights coach Pat Ryan said. “We’re trying to inch toward the playoffs with a few more wins.” … Chris Ruchaj raced the Knights to a 14-0 lead last week with touchdown runs of 73 and 20 yards, and the defense took care of the rest. Johnny Spalasso and Sebastian Chavez each had an interception, Nicklaus McNamara had a sack and Marengo managed just 132 total yards.

About the Thunder: North lost to Sycamore 48-15 last week. … RB Landan Creighton led the Thunder with 10 carries for 79 yards last week, while QB Jay Zinnen ran for 55 yards. … FB Kaden Combs leads the Thunder with 452 yards rushing and Zinnen has 378.

FND pick: Kaneland

NONCONFERENCE

Woodstock (3-4) at Johnsburg (3-4)

When: 7. p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Johnsburg defeated Woodstock 31-28 in Week 5 of the 2019 season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Morris 61-0 last week. … The Blue Streaks scored their season high in a 27-20 win over Woodstock North three weeks ago and have not scored since in losses to La Salle-Peru and Morris. … RBs Adrian Perry (270 yards) and Kaden Sandoval (266) lead the Streaks on the ground. … WR Caden Monti tops Woodstock with 18 receptions.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Richmond-Burton 48-14 last week. … RB-WR-DB Jake Metze provided two highlights in that loss with a 70-yard touchdown reception, then with a 97-yard interception return touchdown as time expired in the first half. … Metze has 16 combined touchdowns (11 rushing, five receiving) and leads the Skyhawks with 419 rushing yards and 42 receptions. … WR Ian Boal has 34 receptions and is tied for an area-best with eight receiving TDs.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Marengo (3-4) at Peoria Manual (1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Kaneland 44-3 last week. … The Indians need two wins to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years. … Marengo expects to have QB Josh Holst back from an injury this week. Holst leads the team with 606 yards rushing and has thrown for 1,227 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. Holst missed last week’s game. … WRs Logan Miller (32 receptions), Greg Baker (23) and David Lopez (19) are Holst’s top targets.

About the Rams: Manual beat Peoria Richwoods 54-28 last week. … The Rams held an opponent to less than 40 points for the first time last week. … QB Marquis Woodson has thrown for 684 yards and five touchdowns. … WR Carrion Ferrell leads the Rams with 18 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

FND pick: Marengo

Marian Central (2-5) at Mount Carmel (7-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to St. Rita 52-19 last week. … The Hurricanes are led by WR Christian Bentancur with 40 receptions and eight touchdowns. WR Rylan Dolter has 34 catches. ... QB Cale McThenia has thrown for 1,779 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. … Marian has allowed more than 50 points in four of its past five games.

About the Golden Aces: Mount Carmel, located in southeastern Illinois, defeated Paris 47-14 last week. … The Golden Aces have outscored their opponents for the season 376-82. Their lowest scoring total in one game is 42. … Mount Carmel lost to Tolono Unity 28-21 in last season’s Class 3A semifinals. … The Golden Aces are ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.

FND pick: Mount Carmel

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (3-4) at Sciota West Prairie co-op (4-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: A-H defeated West Prairie 34-8 in Week 4 last season.

About the Giants: A-H defeated Orangeville 42-36 last week to end a four-game losing streak. … QB Ben Vole leads the team with 690 rushing yards. RB Wyatt Armbrust has 409 yards rushing. … Vole has thrown for 1,087 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. … Armbrust has 17 catches and Jake Nielsen has 13.

About the Sparclones: West Prairie defeated Peoria Heights 49-26 for its third straight win. … West Prairie defeated South Beloit 20-14 in Week 5. South Beloit beat A-H 40-20 in Week 4.

FND pick: West Prairie