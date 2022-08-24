BCR Football Preview: 5 Players to Watch

Here are five BCR players to watch this season:

John Brady, St. Bede (Sr, QB): The senior QB has the pulse of the Bruins offense in his hands and is “definitely the leader of the offense and he’s got a much better command of exactly what we’re trying to do, St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. Brady threw for 1,699 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for 700 yards and seven TDs in his first year as varsity QB.

John Brady

Augie Christiansen, Princeton (Sr, RB/LB): The fourth-year varsity player led the Tiger running game with 954 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns for last year’s TRAC East champions and 3A quarterfinalist. He also contributed 77 tackles.

Augie Christiansen (Mike Vaughn)

Teegan Davis, Princeton (Sr, QB/DB): The dual-threat QB combined for nearly 3,000 yards (1,099 rushing, 1,838 passing) and 37 touchdowns (17/19) and promises to do an even more for an encore in leading the Tigers to another deep postseason run. He also made 75 tackles on defense.

Teegan Davis (Mike Vaughn)

Mac Resetich, Hall (Sr., RB/DB): The Hall senior standout is dangerous any time he gets his hands on the ball and will be “all over the field to try to get him the ball as much as we can,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. Last season, Resetich rushed for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns and 407 yards and three TDs receiving. On defense, he had 44 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Mac Resetich

Connor Scott, Bureau Valley (Jr., LB): Though undersized, is “pound for pound one of the toughest and most sound fundamental linebackers” Storm coach Mat Pistole said he has been around. Scott was the Storm’s leading tackler (62) and “best defensive player” last year.

Connor Scott

Keep an eye on: Ryan Brady, St. Bede (Sr., S); Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley (Jr., OL/DL); Carson Etheridge, Princeton (Sr., LB); CJ Hickey, Princeton (Sr., RB); Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley (Sr., OL/DL); Hunter Meagher, Hall (Sr., QB); Ryan Migliorini, St. Bede (Sr., T); Payne Miller, Princeton (Jr., OL/DL); Brady Piacenti, Princeton (Sr., C).