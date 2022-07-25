Randy Tieman looking to rebuild Hall football again

On Monday, the Hall football team opened its summer camp with a familiar face leading from the sideline.

After a two-season hiatus, Randy Tieman is back at the helm at his alma mater.

“It was nice,” Tieman said about coaching the Red Devils again. “I’ve been looking forward to it since I took the job back.”

Tieman guided the Red Devils to a 45-39 record and six playoff appearances from 2012 to 2019.

He finds himself in a familiar position as he takes the reins of the Red Devils again.

When he first became the head coach in 2012, he inherited a team that went 8-19 over the previous three seasons, including an 1-8 record in 2011.

In this go around, Tieman takes over a team that went 2-12 in his two-season absence, going 1-8 last fall.

“We have to get the kids to buy in like we did last time,” Tieman said. “Last time, we had a really good freshman class. That was the class with [Jake] Merkel, [Chris] Hammonds, [Matt] Krolak. ... I actually have two of them on staff now, so they’re here to help rebuild. They went through it. You get those classes to buy in and you get them in the weight room, and it’ll work out for you.”

Tieman, who once again has a solid freshman class with 30 players, said one thing he learned from his last rebuild is allowing the players to take some ownership in it.

“You have to [let] the kids have a little bit of say in what goes on,” Tieman said. “Not totally, but give them some leeway to do some of the things they want to do, and go with it. They’ll buy in. That’s what we’re hoping for, and that they’ll come around and do things our way.”

Tieman said he has a very young and inexperienced roster but has good numbers with 62 players in the program, including 30 freshmen.

“We’re inexperienced and we just have to learn,” Tieman said. “We’re going to do a lot of teaching through camp and practices and not as much contact stuff right away.”

Tieman said the offense will look similar to his last stint as head coach with the Red Devils running the Wing-T offense.

“We’ll base everything off the Wing-T and go from there,” Tieman said.

Defensively, Tieman said the schemes always changed based on opponents.

Nick Hanck is taking over as defensive coordinator.

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Tieman said. “He’s put a lot of work in this summer already trying to figure out what he wants to do. I said, ‘You just have to do what you’re going to do and make it your own.’ ”

Tieman said the main goal of camp is to implement schemes.

“My offense is a little bit different than what [former coach] Nick [Guerrini] did, so getting that stuff in and getting the new defense in [are the keys to camp],” Tieman said. “We may go helmets the whole time. We may not do any shoulder pad stuff. We’re going to focus on teaching and just getting them to understand what we want them to do and how we want them to play, and just explain how you can make a mistake if you make it fast and hard.”

Tieman said the Red Devils weren’t able to get into any 7-on-7s after he was hired. Instead, they will do their own 7-on-7 work in camp.

“We have plenty of kids to cover it and they’ll get work on both sides of the ball,” Tieman said.