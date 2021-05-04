Friday Night Drive’s 2019 Team of the Season

The Prairie Ridge Wolves bask in the setting sun as they prepare to take on Huntley during their week 3 football game at Huntley High School on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Huntley. Huntley won 28-24. (Matthew Apgar)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Season is here for 2019. After a fun and entertaining year, we’re here to reveal our First Team and Second Team Team of the Season.

FIRST TEAM

*Denotes unanimous selection

Quarterback:

• Tyler Macon*, East St. Louis: One of the top playmakers in Illinois, the electrifying junior is closing in on a dozen Division I offers after leading the Flyers to an undefeated season and the Class 6A state championship. Macon was voted Friday Night Drive’s Offensive Player of the Year by our staff.

• J.J. McCarthy, Nazareth: A Michigan recruit and five-star prospect, McCarthy completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,820 yards and 34 TDs to help the Roadrunners reach the Class 7A title game.

Running Back:

• Ronde Worrels*, Princeton: Worrels was a unanimous Three Rivers All-Conference selection as the talented junior set single-season (1,654) and all-time (3,667) school records for rushing yards.

• Daniel Jezik, Coal City: Already a state champion in wrestling, Jezik took his football game to the next level as a senior. He rushed for more than 2,200 yards and scored 25 TDs for the Class 4A semifinalists.

• Kaleb Brown, St. Rita: Brown piled up more than 2,000 yards of total offense and nearly three dozen touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. He is receiving interest from Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota among others.

Receiver:

• A.J. Henning*, Lincoln-Way East: The Michigan recruit finished the season with 28 total touchdowns, while accounting for 667 yards rushing and 748 yards receiving. His 56-yard TD run helped seal the Class 8A championship for the Griffins.

• Tyler Morris*, Nazareth: Had nine catches for 228 yards and five TDs in a Class 7A semifinal win over Rolling Meadows. With nearly a Division I offers already, Morris finished his sophomore season with 71 catches for 1,261 yards and 17 TDs, three rushing TDs, three return TDs and an interception.

• Anthony Sambucci, Lemont: The Western Michigan recruit had 65 catches for 1,086 yards and seemed to have an absolute affinity for finding his way into the end zone for the Indians, as he scored 19 touchdowns (16 receiving, two punt return, one kickoff return).

Offensive Line:

• Tyler Elsbury*, Byron: The Tigers rode a fantastic offensive line all the way to a Class 3A state championship appearance. Elsbury, an Iowa recruit who also played on the defensive line, was a key cog in Byron’s run-heavy offense.

• Peter Skoronski, Maine South: One of the top recruits in the 2020 class, Skoronski has been a mainstay on Maine South's offensive line. The Northwestern signee was once again a key part of the Hawks' success.

• Jake Renfro, Providence: A University of Cincinnati commit ranks as one of the school’s best ever at the position. Renfro, a two-time all-conference selection in an elite league, is also a top notch long snapper for kicks and punts.

Defensive Line:

• Willis Singleton, Warren: Singleton, an Iowa State recruit, anchored a defense that didn’t allow more than seven points in any game until the Class 8A championship. Singleton was dominant up front for the Blue Devils. Singleton was voted Friday Night Drive’s Defensive Player of the Year by our staff.

• Sean McLaughlin, Lincoln-Way East: Despite drawing extra attention from offensive lines, McLaughlin recorded four quarterback sacks and nine tackles for loss. He played an instrumental role on arguably the state's best defense.

• Isaiah Bruce, Lena-Winslow: An impact player on both sides of the ball, Bruce was a key contributor to the Panthers’ undefeated Class 1A title run. The senior officially became the school’s first Big Ten commit when he signed with Iowa this past week.

• Kendrick Scarbrough, East St. Louis: The Class 6A state champs were known for their offense, but the Flyers could get after it defensively, too. Scarbrough was a force with 142 tackles and 17 sacks.

Linebacker:

• Bryan Sanborn, Lake Zurich: Sanborn gave his verbal commitment to Wisconsin earlier this month after piling up more than 100 tackles during his junior campaign. Sanborn was a leader on yet another tough Bears defense.

• Austin Pullara, Coal City: The Coalers racked up five shutouts with Pullara acting as a key contributor during the team's run to the Class 4A semifinals. The senior finished with 96 tackles, including eight for a loss.

• Quinn Urwiler, Batavia: A terrific two-way player, Urwiler finished his senior season with 77 tackles, 15 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. As a running back, the North Dakota recruit had 557 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensive Back:

• Kyle Koelblinger*, Prairie Ridge: The senior led the Wolves with six interceptions and had two fumble-recovery touchdowns. Koelblinger was terrific in the box and led Prairie Ridge with 124 tackles. He also made huge contributions on offense and special teams.

• Donovan Lacey, DeKalb: The Western Illinois commit finished with 97 tackles to lead the team, broke up eight passes and had two interceptions. He was named the DuPage Valley Defensive Player of the Year and the Daily Chronicle Defensive Football Player of the Year.

• Cale Reeder, Yorkville: The South Dakota State recruit led the Foxes with 52 solo tackles, was second in total tackles with 80, had six interceptions – one returned for a TD – and one fumble recovery. Offensively, he had 33 catches for 562 yards and 10 touchdowns.

• Nick Allen, Morrison: Senior anchored the back end of a stout Mustangs defense that allowed only 79 points in 12 games. He finished with 91 tackles (51 solo) and seven interceptions, won of which he returned for touchdowns. Morrison went 9-0 in the regular season and won the Three Rivers Rock title, making it back to the playoiffs after 6-year hiatus.

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback:

• Sam Tumilty, Willowbrook: The three-year starter led the Warriors to fourth straight quarterfinals and semifinals for first time since 1975. Tumilty completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,516 yards and 23 TDs, and ran for 1,536 yards and 18 TDs.

• Mark Gronowski, Neuqua Valley: The South Dakota State commit won the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP with seven-score performance against East St. Louis in Week 3. The senior was impressive through the air and on the ground all season.

Running Back:

• Mar'Keise Irving, Hillcrest: With top-level speed and power, Irving compiled more than 2,000 yards of total offense and more than two dozen TDs during his junior campaign. Still uncommitted, he has offers from nearly 20 Division I programs.

• Dalton Wood, Richmond-Burton: Led the McHenry County area in rushing with 1,723 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Class 4A state champion Rockets. He also led the team with 85 tackles on defense from his middle linebacker spot. He was named the Northwest Herald’s Player of the Year.

• DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis: Witherspoon helped keep the Flyers' high-octane offense balanced and was incredibly effective with more than 7 yards per carry. He finished his senior season with more than 1,700 yards rushing and 34 TDs.

Receiver:

• Hank Beatty, Rochester: You don’t need to look any further than the Class 5A state championship to see how big a threat Beatty was as a sophomore. In that game alone, Beatty went for 212 yards and three TDs on 12 receptions.

• Matthew Maschmeier, Naperville North: The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP in Week 4, Maschmeier made an impact in all three phases for the Huskies with scores on offense, defense and special teams.

• Everett Stubblefield III, Willowbrook: Stubblefield was the Warriors' leading receiver with 58 catches for 1,145 yards and 13 TDs.

Offensive Line:

• Dylan Barrett, St. Charles East: Barrett, a Wisconsin commit, helped anchor the Saints offensive line. Barrett was an all-conference selection and named the DuKane Conference’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

• Andrew Johnson, Glenbard West: Johnson was voted top offensive lineman in the West Suburban Silver, leading offense that averaged 341 rushing yards per game. He is committed to McKendree.

• Javontez Spraggins, East St. Louis: The Flyers relied on a considerable amount of youth with two freshmen on their offensive line. It was a bit easier with an amazing talent like Spraggins, a Tennessee recruit, there to anchor the unit.

Defensive Line:

• Brad Walker, Huntley: Walker had 28 tackles and four sacks for Huntley’s terrific defense. Opposing offenses wisely did their best to scheme away from the outstanding junior, who is receiving looks from Division I schools.

• Mason Faulk, Fieldcrest: The Ottawa/Streator Times 2019 Football Player of the Year and the La Salle News-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year was a dominant force for the Class 2A state semifinalists. The 6-2, 280-pound lineman was the cornerstone of the area’s best offensive line and defensively finished with a team-leading 81 tackles (49 solo).

• Jack Hugunin, Oswego: Hugunin, a Northern Illinois recruit, Hugunin had 28 solo tackles and 50 total, second on Oswego, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

• Joey Wolny, Sycamore: Wolny had a nose for the ball and was third on the team in tackles with 76 despite playing on the defensive line. He had seven sacks and forced two fumbles.

Linebacker:

• Kevin Cooke, IC Catholic Prep: A three-year starter, Cooke led the Knights with 153 tackles, 11 for loss, with three sacks and five interceptions.

• Jake Kramer, Lincoln-Way East: The school's all-time leading tackler, Kramer racked up 156 total tackles, including 21 for loss, to help the Griffins win the Class 8A state championship.

• Nick Legnaioli, Richmond-Burton: The junior contributed in all three phases and was second on the team with 79 tackles for the Class 4A state champs and had three interceptions.

Defensive Back:

• LaVoise-Deontae McCoy, Homewood-Flossmoor: The Illinois State recruit anchored the Vikings' defensive backfield and always seemed to be in the right place to make a big play.

• Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Fieldcrest: A threat to score on receptions, handoffs, interceptions or kick returns, the ultra-athletic Cusac-McKay finished with 59 receptions for 792 yards and 10 TDs, 387 yards and six TDs rushing, and six INTs on defense during an All-Heart of Illinois Conference campaign.

• Manny Dominguez, Sycamore: The NIU commit had 59 tackles to go with two interceptions and a pass breakup. He was also a force on offense with over 1,200 total offensive yards and was the Daily Chronicle Fans’ Choice MVP.

• Sam Barus, Batavia: A Bucknell recruit, Barus led the Bulldogs in tackles with 107. Barus averaged nearly nine tackles per game and had four for loss. Barus had four interceptions and 13 passes defensed.