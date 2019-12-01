Class 6A state title game review: East St. Louis powers way to title over Prairie Ridge

A 95-yard fumble return sparked a run on points for East St. Louis, and the Flyers beat Prairie Ridge, 43-21, for the Class 6A state title on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

