March 01, 2023
East St Louis
East St Louis

Class 6A state title game review: East St. Louis powers way to title over Prairie Ridge

By Shaw Local News Network
East St. Louis receiver Keantez Lewis gets behind the Prairie Ridge defense for a big gain during their Class 6A state football championship game Saturday in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University.

East St. Louis receiver Keantez Lewis gets behind the Prairie Ridge defense for a big gain during their Class 6A state football championship game Saturday in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

High School FootballPrairie Ridge PrepsIHSA
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois