Class 4A state title game review: Richmond-Burton cruises to state title

Richmond-Burton had little trouble with Murphysboro in the Class 4A state title game on Friday at Huskie Stadium, winning 50-14.

Below are links to all off our coverage from the Class 4A state title game.

Game story: Richmond-Burton routs Murphysboro for 4A title

Feature: After 30 seasons, Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll is a state champion

Videos: Richmond-Burton wins the 2019 IHSA Class 4A state championship

[ Richmond-Burton’s Logan Hutson intercepts a Murphysboro pass before halftime ]

[ Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wood scores a touchdown in the third quarter ]

[ Richmond-Burton’s Reymundo Guajardo scores a 3rd-quarter TD ]