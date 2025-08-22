2025 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Green

Nazareth's Jake Cestone (7) runs the ball during a game against Benet last season. Cestone will play a big role for Nazareth as it tries to defend last season's state title. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Team previews

IC Catholic Knights

2024 record: 4-5, 0-3

Coach: Bill Krefft

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 St. Mary’s Southside Catholic (Missouri); Sept. 5 Woodstock North; Sept. 12 St. Ignatius; Sept. 19 Nazareth; Sept. 26 at Marist; Oct. 3 at St. Francis; Oct. 10 Marmion; Oct. 17 at St. Viator; Oct. 24 St. Rita.

Worth noting: IC Catholic missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last year and has no intention of making that a regular thing. There’s still a tough schedule to maneuver in the CCL/ESCC, especially with a roster that has just over 30 players, but among those players are 11 returning starters that give the Knights plenty of reason to believe in a rebound. Leading the charge for the Knights are a pair of seniors who will likely see time on both sides of the football. Foley Calcagno is likely going to be a factor in the IC Catholic backfield as well as serve in the middle of the defense at linebacker while James Alexander is a key two-way lineman. But as is usually the case, underclassmen will be looked to provide substantial impact. Junior lineman Anthony Sebastian is a key cog, while sophomore Landon West looks to build on the contributions he provided in his freshman season up front. The skill positions will have a number of new names hoping to provide an impact such as WR Jaden Penna, TE Tamarian Garner, RB KC Kekstadt and RB KJ Reese.

Nazareth Roadrunners

2024 record: 12-2, 2-1 (Class 5A state champions, CCL/ESCC Green co-champions)

Coach: Tim Racki

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at Kankakee; Sept. 5 at Morgan Park; Sept. 12 Mount Carmel; Sept. 19 at IC Catholic; Sept. 26 at Joliet Catholic; Oct. 3 St. Rita; Oct. 10 De La Salle; Oct. 17 at Benet; Oct. 24 St. Francis.

Worth noting: Nazareth graduated a number of impressive seniors, most notably one of Illinois’ most prolific passers in Logan Malachuk and menacing defensive lineman Gabe Kaminski. But as always, veteran Nazareth coach Tim Racki is laser-focused on what he has rather than what he doesn’t. And the cupboard is far from bare. Trenton Walker is one of the state’s top WRs, fellow WR Jake Cestone has been consistently productive for the Roadrunners through his entire high school career and the offensive line returns three players (Nate Sefcik, Tomek Wszelaki and Christian Malachuk) that played extensively last season. Nazareth has multiple players that saw lots of reps on the defensive side of the ball with DB Johnny Colon and DL Luke Injaychock the players looked to in providing leadership for the Roadrunners’ defensive unit.

2024 record: 10-3, 2-1 (CCL/ESCC Green co-champions)

Coach: Bob McMillen

2025 schedule: Aug. 28 at Kenwood; Sept. 6 at Mt. Zion (Maryland); Sept. 12 Loyola; Sept. 19 at St. Rita; Sept. 26 at Providence; Oct. 3 IC Catholic; Oct. 10 Marian Catholic; Oct. 17 at DePaul Prep; Oct. 24 at Nazareth.

Worth noting: The biggest challenge for St. Francis might simply be making sure it has enough resources to get through a power-packed schedule. The Spartans currently have just 33 players on their varsity roster, and that group is about to attack a schedule that is among the state’s more difficult slates for a school of St. Francis’ size. The Spartans have a significant challenge in filling a transfer void at the quarterback position, but once that’s resolved the chosen signal caller will have plenty of options of where to send the football. Led by Michigan State commit Zach Washington, who had five kick return scores as a junior, the Spartans might run into the problem of not having enough footballs to go around. WR Dario Milivojevic is also another big-time threat. There’s much more experience returning on the defensive side of the ball. CCL/ESCC Green lineman of the year Jaylen Torres returns for St. Francis set to anchor a unit that has five other starters back to give the Spartans something to rely on early.

2024 record: 10-3, 2-1 (CCL/ESCC Green co-champions)

Coach: Martin Hopkins

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Marist; Sept. 5 at Mount Carmel; Sept. 12 Brother Rice; Sept. 19 St. Francis; Sept. 26 at Niles Notre Dame; Oct. 3 at Nazareth; Oct. 10 Leo; Oct. 17 at St. Patrick; Oct. 24 at IC Catholic.

Worth noting: The Mustangs have been fairly reliant on underclassmen at key positions the past few seasons and now seem poised to benefit from all the experience those players have gained. Quarterback Steven Ambruster has already guided St. Rita squads to 15 wins in his varsity career and should give the offense plenty of stable leadership. On the opposite side of the ball, linebacker Owen Lynch is entering his third year as a starter in the heart of the defensive unit. Armbruster also has several capable targets to throw to in Donovan Evans and Walter Jones, while the secondary is flush with players with plenty of varsity experience.

Five players to watch

Steven Armbruster, QB, St. Rita: Armbruster is an extremely experienced quarterback and one who has made numerous big plays against top-flight opponents in previous seasons.

Armbruster is an extremely experienced quarterback and one who has made numerous big plays against top-flight opponents in previous seasons. Foley Calcagno, RB/LB, IC Catholic: Calcagno will be a critical source of senior leadership for a young, but talented Knights group. He should make contributions on both sides of the ball.

Calcagno will be a critical source of senior leadership for a young, but talented Knights group. He should make contributions on both sides of the ball. Jake Cestone, WR, Nazareth: It feels like Cestone has been delivering for the Roadrunners for years and the now senior will be leaned on heavily to help fill some voids.

It feels like Cestone has been delivering for the Roadrunners for years and the now senior will be leaned on heavily to help fill some voids. Owen Lynch, LB, St. Rita: Lynch has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Mustangs defense for the past two seasons and should provide a great anchor for St. Rita this year.

Lynch has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Mustangs defense for the past two seasons and should provide a great anchor for St. Rita this year. Zach Washington, WR, St. Francis: Looking for a big play specialist? This Michigan State-bound standout certainly has a knack for making game-breaking plays and seems primed for a huge senior year.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 3 - Mount Carmel at Nazareth: Both programs have won three straight state championships. The Caravan won last year’s matchup and this season’s meeting should be another nice early test for both teams.

Week 3 - Loyola at St. Francis: The Spartans pulled off the upset against the Ramblers on the road last season. St. Francis will try to do it for a second straight year with much of the same lineup back, this time at home against the three-time defending Class 8A state champion.

Week 5 - IC Catholic at Marist: IC Catholic will get a nice test midway though the season in its CCL/ESCC crossover matchup against Marist. The Knights will try get a little revenge after losing to the RedHawks by a touchdown.

Week 6 - St. Rita at Nazareth: These two played a pivotal game in the race for the Green title last season. That should repeat itself again this season in an important matchup for both teams heading into an important final part of the season.

Week 9 - St. Francis at Nazareth: There’s likely a lot that’s going to be on the line once again to end the season between these two. Both suburban rivals will compete for another Green title and important seeding in their respective playoff pushes.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

