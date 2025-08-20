2025 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC White

Team previews

Carmel Corsairs

2024 record: 3-6, 0-3

Coach: Jason McKie

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Grayslake Central; Sept. 5 at Lake Forest; Sept. 12 Providence; Sept. 19 at St. Laurence; Sept. 26 at Marian Catholic; Oct. 3 Montini; Oct. 10 DePaul Prep; Oct. 17 at Loyola; Oct. 24 Fenwick.

Worth noting: After back-to-back playoff qualifications for the Corsairs in 2022 and 2023, 2024 was a bit of a step back for the program. But there’s plenty of reason to believe in a rebound, especially with junior quarterback Trae Taylor still in the fold. Taylor committed to Nebraska in the offseason and will now go into the season with his post high school situation settled and a viable outside threat in WR Kai Owens (UMass) to throw to.

Other players to watch include senior offensive lineman Jalin Strowder, sophomore defensive back Jameer Miles and senior linebacker Nick Hopman.

Fenwick Friars

2024 record: 8-3, 3-0 (CCL/ESCC White champion)

Coach: Matt Battaglia

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at DePaul Prep; Sept. 5 Oak Park-River Forest; Sept. 12 Joliet Catholic; Sept. 19 at Montini; Sept. 26 at De La Salle; Oct. 3 St. Laurence; Oct. 10 Benet; Oct. 17 at Mount Carmel; Oct. 24 at Carmel.

Worth noting: Fenwick put together a strong season despite some untimely injuries in 2024 and the Friars face several challenges in keeping that successful run going into 2025. Fenwick’s biggest issue is figuring out how to fill the substantial void left by the graduation of standout defensive lineman Nate Marshall, who is now at Michigan. However, with players like DB Tommy Thies still in the fold Fenwick has a defensive bedrock on which to build. Thies brother, Jake, also figures into the secondary mix and might contribute regularly in the backfield as well. The offense does get a boost from the return of QB Jamen Williams, who sat out a large portion of the season with a leg injury. Williams also has a familiar target to lean on as WR Raphael Stewart also returns.

Montini Broncos

2024 record: 12-2, 2-1 (Class 3A state champion)

Coach: Mike Bukovsky

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Lumen Chrisi (Michigan); Sept. 6 at Hillcrest; Sept. 12 Marist; Sept. 19 Fenwick; Sept. 26 at Marmion; Oct. 3 at Carmel; Oct. 10 St. Viator; Oct. 17 at St. Ignatius; Oct. 24 at St. Laurence.

Worth noting: The biggest challenge for Montini over the past few seasons has been simply reaching the postseason. The Broncos broke through that wall in a big way the last two seasons as they rebounded from consecutive 3-6 seasons in 2021 and 2022 by making the playoffs and reaching the Class 3A semifinals in 2023, then storming through the Class 3A field on their way to a state championship last season. That success has Montini moving up two classes in its attempt to repeat that feat, and in order for Montini to do that they will have to do so with a largely new cast of characters. Just five starters return from last year’s title team, but there are some interesting pieces among that group – most notably junior quarterback Izzy Abrams, who flourished in the role down the stretch and saw his recruitment take off in the offseason. The biggest challenge might be rebuilding a defense that returns just two starters in DB Isaac Alexander and LB Santino Tenuta. Last year’s unit only allowed more than 20 points to one opponent and held seven opponents to a touchdown or less.

Other players to watch include senior offensive lineman Angelo DeSensi, junior wide receiver/defensive back CJ Harkins and junior wide receiver Damacio Ortegon, a transfer from Saint Viator.

St. Laurence Vikings

2024 record: 8-4, 1-2

Coach: Patrick Swanson

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 King; Sept. 5 Evanston; Sept. 12 Niles Notre Dame; Sept. 19 Carmel; Sept. 27 at Leo; Oct. 3 at Fenwick; Oct. 10 St. Patrick; Oct. 17 at Brother Rice; Oct. 24 Montini.

Worth noting: St. Laurence has emerged as a substantial player over the past few seasons, reaching a Class 4A final as recently as two seasons ago. To sustain that success the Vikings will have to adjust to a couple of notable things. First, St. Laurence now faces a multiplier and should it reach the postseason will now test its mettle in the Class 6A postseason rather than Class 4A, while the Vikings will also transition to a new head coach in Swanson. Swanson’s most recent previous stop was an assistant at Mount Carmel as a defensive back coach. Conveniently, some of St. Laurence’s top returners are back on that side of the ball for Swanson to build the blueprint for the program he prefers. RB/LB Cory Les, TE/LB Sean Rice and DL/OLB Brian Killen are foundation pieces for the Vikings, while QB Jimmy McDermott and WR Danny Hyland seem poised to be the backbone of the offensive attack. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Matt Williams is another player to watch.

Five players to watch

Izzy Abrams, QB, Montini: Abrams seemed to be playing better and better down the stretch for Montini in its run to the Class 3A championship. He hopes to carry that momentum into his junior season.

Abrams seemed to be playing better and better down the stretch for Montini in its run to the Class 3A championship. He hopes to carry that momentum into his junior season. Sean Rice, TE/LB, St. Laurence: Rice is a pivotal member of the Vikings, so much so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him regularly contributing on both sides of the football.

Rice is a pivotal member of the Vikings, so much so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him regularly contributing on both sides of the football. Trae Taylor, QB, Carmel: It feels as if Taylor has been on the scene for years, but in reality the Nebraska commit is only entering his junior year and seems poised for a big season.

It feels as if Taylor has been on the scene for years, but in reality the Nebraska commit is only entering his junior year and seems poised for a big season. Santino Tenuta, LB, Montini: The Broncos were exceptional on defense last year and while many of those key players graduated, Tenuta remains to provide a solid foundation for this year’s defense.

The Broncos were exceptional on defense last year and while many of those key players graduated, Tenuta remains to provide a solid foundation for this year’s defense. Tommy Thies, DB, Fenwick: There might be other problems for the Friars to sort out, but the secondary should be on lock with this Miami of Ohio commit patrolling things.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 1 - Fenwick at DePaul Prep: The Friars begin a tough four-game stretch to start the year with a matchup against the Class 4A defending state champion Rams. Both teams bring back some playmakers from last year’s playoff teams and they’ll want to start the year with a statement win.

Week 4 - Fenwick at Montini: Both teams open up White division play with a pivotal matchup. Fenwick ends a tough start while the Broncos will be coming off a tough Week 3 matchup against Marist. Both teams should be tested by this Week 4 meeting in a game that could decide the division crown.

Week 7 - DePaul Prep at Carmel: The Corsairs will have plenty of tests during the first half of the schedule. But this matchup against the Rams starts an important final third of the season, where Carmel could be competing for a playoff spot and White championship contention.

Week 9 - Montini at St. Laurence: Both teams enter this regular-season finale with a lot on the line. Not only will both teams be trying to capture a White title, but both teams will likely be searching for an important win to either improve playoff seeding or a playoff berth as they move up in playoff classes.

Week 9 - Fenwick at Carmel: Like with their division rivals, both the Friars and the Corsairs will have a lot to play for in their final regular season game. Carmel will try to pick up an important win as they try to get back into the playoffs while the Friars look to get back into the postseason.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)