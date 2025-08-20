2025 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Blue

Team previews

Brother Rice Crusaders

2024 record: 6-4, 2-1

Coach: Casey Quedenfeld

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Valparaiso; Sept. 5 at Marist; Sept. 12 at St. Rita; Sept. 19 Loyola; Sept. 26 St. Patrick; Oct. 3 at Mount Carmel; Oct. 10 at Niles Notre Dame; Oct. 17 St. Laurence; Oct. 24 St. Ignatius.

Worth noting: Brother Rice is an intriguing team that is hoping to make the next step in its progression this season. A bonded senior class seems to have taken on the responsibilities required to make that happen, but time will tell. Offensively, West Point commit CJ Gray is an experienced signal caller and a pair of offensive lineman in Matthew Pikus and QwaMaine Spivery should give Brother Rice the makings of a solid foundation. On the opposite side of the ball, Illinois commit King Liggins is the leader of a group that has at least one returning starter at each level. The Crusaders also have a large group of players that got some experience last season ready to step into larger roles, while varsity newcomer Kameron McGee is an intriguing piece that could be plugged into a number of roles.

Loyola Ramblers

2024 record: 12-2, 3-0 (Class 8A state champion, CCL/ESCC Blue champion)

Coach: Beau Desherow

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at Merrillville; Sept. 12 at St. Francis; Sept. 19 at Brother Rice; Sept. 26 DePaul Prep; Oct. 4 St. Ignatius; Oct. 10 at Providence; Oct. 17 Carmel; Oct. 24 Mount Carmel.

Worth noting: There aren’t a lot of very familiar names set to lead the Ramblers into the season, but the program’s blueprint simply can’t be denied. Loyola has played in seven of the last nine Class 8A state title games, winning five of those titles. So it is hard to see a scenario where Loyola doesn’t figure out how to fill the gaps in its roster and still be a more than formidable team. Loyola looks as if it might lean on its defense early with a pair of linebackers pacing those efforts. Henry Newton (Air Force) and Gavin King (Dartmouth) are the most experienced returning members of the defense, while a North Carolina State wrestling commit Kia Calcutt should create his share of havoc. Loyola does have some offensive lineman returning to the fold including Miami of Ohio commit Tommy Fraumann, but the biggest question is how this team fills its skill position voids. Quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald, now at Iowa, was an unbelievably steady performer that will be extremely difficult to replace. Junior Dominick Maloney and sophomore Matt Lee are in the mix to take those reins. It was a running back by committee for Loyola much of last season and with no players returning from that committee, Loyola may do the same this season just with different names.

Mount Carmel Caravan

2024 record: 11-3, 1-2 (Class 7A state champion)

Coach: Jordan Lynch

2025 schedule: Aug. 30 at Archbishop Moeller (Ohio); Sept. 5 St. Rita; Sept. 12 at Nazareth; Sept. 19 at St. Ignatius; Sept. 26 at Benet; Oct. 3 Brother Rice; Oct. 10 at Joliet Catholic; Oct. 17 Fenwick; Oct. 24 at Loyola.

Worth noting: The volume of talent that the Caravan have assembled is hard not to notice. Senior defensive lineman Braeden Jones (USC) and Joey Quinn (Vanderbilt) will anchor a worrisome defensive front for Mount Carmel. Meanwhile massive offensive lineman Claude Mpouma (Nebraska) will provide plenty of pocket protection for the Caravan’s passing attack which is powered by a pair of underclassmen in wide receivers junior Quentin Burrell and sophomore Marshaun Thornton that will also likely land at a Power 5 university when all is said and done. The underclassmen parade of elite players isn’t finished either with junior linebacker Roman Igwebuike, junior defensive back Tavares Harrington and sophomore Caleb Tucker extending the list of overpowering talent on this roster. The biggest question for Mount Carmel is how it adjusts to not having Jack Elliott running the show offensively, but there’s just so much talent on the roster that whoever claims that job will have plenty of support.

2024 record: 3-6, 0-3

Coach: Matt Miller

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at St. Louis University (Mo.); Sept. 5 DePaul Prep; Sept. 12 at IC Catholic; Sept. 19 Mount Carmel; Sept. 26 St. Viator; Oct. 4 at Loyola; Oct. 10 at Marist; Oct. 17 Montini; Oct. 24 at Brother Rice.

Worth noting: The margin for error for the Wolfpack is slim, especially now that they are a part of the rigorous Blue Division. That brutal slate got the better of them last season in the second half as it closed the year on a four-game slide. That schedule doesn’t get easier this year – in fact it may get worse. St. Ignatius is scheduled to play four defending state champions this season (Mount Carmel, Loyola, DePaul Prep and Montini) and will take on that challenge with just six returning starters. Those six starters are solid, though, led by DL Miles Gaito, whose strong workout offseason secured him a place at Brown and two-way lineman Omar Saadan. The secondary also seems to be in good shape with a pair of juniors Connor Hites, who is drawing some Division I interest, and Connor Wanzung. But beyond those players, experience is far and few between for the Wolfpack who will need a large group of talented varsity newcomers to adapt to the level of play needed quickly as the back end of the Wolfpack schedule is pretty unforgiving.

Five players to watch

Quentin Burrell, WR, Mount Carmel: Burrell was one of the state’s most productive wide receivers last season and he did all that damage as a sophomore.

Burrell was one of the state’s most productive wide receivers last season and he did all that damage as a sophomore. King Liggins, DL, Brother Rice: This Illinois-bound defensive menace should provide an anchor for a senior-dominated Crusader crew.

This Illinois-bound defensive menace should provide an anchor for a senior-dominated Crusader crew. Miles Gaito, DL, St. Ignatius: Gaito has been a consistent playmaker for the Wolfpack and the Brown bound senior should be a key cog for St. Ignatius this fall.

Gaito has been a consistent playmaker for the Wolfpack and the Brown bound senior should be a key cog for St. Ignatius this fall. Claude Mpouma, OL, Mount Carmel: Mpouma, a Nebraska commit, is an absolute monster for the Caravan and few if any manage to get away from him locking things down.

Mpouma, a Nebraska commit, is an absolute monster for the Caravan and few if any manage to get away from him locking things down. Henry Newton, LB, Loyola: Loyola has a number of new players stepping into key roles, but the Ramblers can rely on an experienced player like Newton, committed to Air Force, to provide stability.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 1 - Mount Carmel at Archbishop Moeller (Ohio): One of Illinois’ most-storied high school football programs travels to play one of Ohio’s to start the season. The Caravan bring their star-studded lineup and will test themselves to begin the year in their quest for a fourth straight state championship.

Week 2 - Brother Rice at Marist: The Battle of Pulaski should have another great chapter between these two Southside rivals. The Crusaders will look for revenge after losing to the RedHawks in overtime last year.

Week 6 - Brother Rice at Mount Carmel: This Southside rivalry matchup will have a little more juice this season. Not only are both teams vying for a division title with talented rosters, but the Caravan will look to get revenge for last season’s last-second loss to the Crusaders in a game that features a lot of college talent on both sides.

Week 8 - Montini at St. Ignatius: The Wolfpack will get a nice test toward the end of the season as they make a playoff push. The defending Class 3A state champion Broncos return plenty of talent in a fun CCL/ESCC crossover game.

Week 9 - Mount Carmel at Loyola: Two of Illinois’ best meet in their annual game to end the regular season. The two rivals will now have a chance to play against each other in the Class 8A playoffs, but there will likely be a lot on the line, including a division crown, in this matchup.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)