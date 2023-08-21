Scouting the North Suburban Conference: 2023 IHSA football season preview

2022 record: 11-2

Coach: Ron Planz

Worth noting: The Bears are back after winning the NSC and advancing to the semifinals of the state playoffs. Top returning starters include senior all-conference lineman Lincoln Adams (89 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception), junior honorable mention-all-NSC pick Jackson Piggott (WR, 27 catches, 469 yards, 4 TD), senior honorable mention all-NSC running back Chris Pirrone (584 yards, 7 TD) and junior defensive lineman Nate Snep (26 tackles, 2 sacks). Potential breakout players include senior tight end Cason Gwizdala (6-2, 215) and juniors Jacob Wilk (OL, 6-6, 300) and Max Maj (OL, 6-3, 240). Planz lists team strengths as athleticism and speed. “It’s one of the most athletic and fast teams we have had since I have been here,” he said. Size on the offensive line is a plus. “We have a good size offensive line and tight ends,” Planz said. “I think that is something we haven’t had since 2019.” Planz said the Bears’ defense will be fast and physical. “Our team speed on defense is very good,” he said. Planz said Wilk on the offensive line has size and agility and will be a Division I recruit, while line mate Maj has toughness and size, the coach noted. Planz also is high on Gwizdala and senior two-way lineman Logan Cunningham. “Cason has toughness and athleticism,” he said. “I’m very excited to see what he can do this year. Logan will be a two-way starter for us.” Planz said teams to keep an eye out for in the NSC include Warren, Stevenson, Libertyville and Lake Forest. “We have a tough conference,” he said.

2022 record: 5-5

Coach: Mike Jones

Worth noting: Top returners for the Cats include junior quarterback Quinn Schambow (110-for-187, 1,579 yards, 16 TD, 8 Int), senior offensive lineman Jake Richter, returning senior all-conference linebacker Charlie Clark (31 tackles, 2 sacks) and senior wide receiver Luka Nikolich (25 catches, 450 yards, 3 TD). Newcomers include juniors Caleb Baczek (LB) and Mason Strader (DB), along with sophomores Blaise LaVista (WR-DB) and Rhett VanBoening (OL-DL, 6-3, 265). “I like our speed and enthusiasm,” Jones said. Offensively, Jones likes Libertyville’s chances to be an explosive offense. “We have some playmakers,” he said. Across the ball, Jones likes the speed and intensity the defensive unit is playing with. Jones calls LaVista a very skilled and tough competitor, while Baczek, a state qualifier in wrestling, brings physicality to the linebacker position. Hayden Koonce also will help the defense. “Hayden is a hard-hitting safety and quarterback of the defense,” Jones said. Jones said the NSC will continue to be a meat-grinder, just like in years past. “Every game will be tough in our conference,” he said. “We play in one of the best conferences in the state, so you have to be on top of your game every week.”

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: Vince DeFrancesco

Worth noting: The Mustangs have plenty of returning talent in seniors Lucas Dickey (RB-DB), Adam Alkhatib (RB-DL), Adam Bogenski (TE-DL), Julian Rivas (RB-LB), Vinny Rogalski (DB-WR), Brandon Hansen (OL-DL, 6-6, 330), Braelon Grant (OL-DL, 6-2, 250), Brendan Raciak (OL, 6-2, 265), Vito Romanos (OL) and Griffin Troha (QB), along with juniors Jake Junia (RB-LB) and D. Broeker (QB). Key newcomers include seniors Wyatt Soudan (WR), Trey Thompson (athlete), Braden Carmen (athlete), Finn O’Malley (athlete) and Danny McNelly (QB), as well as juniors Carson Cooper (WR), Ian Murray (LB), Maddux Hermestroff (DB), William Vilchynskyy (LB), Dylan Coe (DL) and Brody Paluch (athlete). Hansen, Dickey and Junia are returning all-conference players, while Hansen also was an all-state honorable mention pick and an all-area selection. “The strength of this team is the veteran leadership of our offensive line,” DeFrancesco said. “This group returns four starters from last year and has spent the last four years together. They train together, hang together and have developed a really close bond. Paired with some talented skill-position players, this team has great balance.” DeFrancesco added the Mustangs return a solid core on defense, “and we are really excited about the growth we’ve seen from this group,” he said. “Our defense has shown great energy and effort throughout the summer. They pride themselves on getting 11 hats to the ball. We look forward to seeing that this season.” Hansen is a three-year starter at tackle. “He is our leader up front,” the coach said. “He is very physical at the point of attack and will be a contributor on our defense.” Bogenski is now a two-year starter at H-back. “Adam has developed into the total package,” DeFrancesco said. “Whether it is in the passing game or the blocking scheme, Bogie does an excellent job.” Another veteran is Rogalski, who is a three-year starter in the defensive backfield. “Any position he plays in the defensive backfield, Vinny does a great job,” DeFrancesco said. “He’s smart with great instincts. He will be a factor on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.” Rivas also is a three-year starter for Mundelein. “Julian has a high football IQ with a great motor and nose for the ball,” DeFrancesco said. “He will be all over the field for us this fall.” DeFrancesco added Soudan is a dynamic athlete and has the ability to impact the game on any given play. In terms of the conference? “Once again, the NSC will be a tough league,” DeFrancesco said. “Year in and year out, there’s always one or two teams making a deep run in the IHSA playoffs. I expect this year to be no different.”

2022 record: 7-3

Coach: Brent Becker

Worth noting: Senior Ethan Aghakhan (6-2, 245) is back on both lines for the Patriots, who qualified for the state playoffs a year ago. Other players to watch for Becker’s squad include seniors Armand Burris (WR-DB), Ben Fawcett (QB-DB), Isiah Hall (WR-DB), Kendrick Kenning (WR-DB), Will Kerksick (WR-DB), Ben Owens (OL-DL) and Veer Patel (WR-DB), along with juniors Alex Drabczak (RB-LB), Zach Hersh (QB-DB), Albert Murillo (OL-DL, 6-3, 240), Luke Nelson (WR-LB), Thomas Simmons (WR-DB), Griffin Suren (WR-LB) and Andrew Timmons (OL-DL, 6-0, 245). Agakhan had 55 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, forced 3 fumbles and had 1 interception. Stevenson opens the season with a pair of games against Chicago Public League teams (Bradford and Taft) before diving right into the NSC schedule in Week 3 against defending champion Lake Zurich.

2022 record: 10-2

Coach: Bryan McNulty

Worth noting: Back for the Blue Devils are seniors Aidan Porreca (DL-TE, 6-3, 240), Jaivin Young (OL, 6-1, 280), Donovan McNeal (LB-RB), Liam Wiley (LB-TE), Joey Devries (OL), Dajhir Gordon (DB-WR) and Jeremiah Hixson (DL), along with juniors David O’Connell (OL, 6-4, 230), Anthony Soto (FB) and Nate Brock (DL-FB), along with Antonio Williams-Johnson (DL). “Our team strength will be just that, strength,” McNulty said. “We are smaller than we have been in the past, but pound for pound, this is the strongest team we have had. The kids did a great job in the offseason.” McNulty said versatility will help Warren on offense. “We have the ability to do a lot of things well as a unit,” he said. McNulty calls the Warren defensive line the highlight in camp, “as has been our overall defensive speed,” he said. More names to keep an eye on for Warren include senior quarterback Nate Foster, juniors Jack Wolf (WR-QB), Evan Spillman (WR), Justice Humpereys (DB-RB) and Antonio Moore (DB-WR), as well as sophomores Aaron Stewart (RB), X’Zavion Montgomery (DB-WR) and Jordan Ellis (OL, 6-4, 275). McNulty said Lake Zurich is the favorite in the league until someone says otherwise. “Who will be tough? Until further notice, Lake Zurich is the NSC champion,” he said. “We won it four years in a row, but Lake Zurich earned it last year, so until further notice they have to be the preseason top team. I also think Libertyville will be tough and Stevenson is always well-coached and prepared. Mundelein has continued to be a program on the rise and I believe Lake Forest will bounce back and be extremely competitive this season. Zion-Benton and Waukegan are always wild cards and can jump up and pick a good team off at any time.”

Editor’s note: Did not respond to requests for information: Lake Forest, Waukegan and Zion-Benton.

SCHEDULES

Lake Forest Lake Zurich Libertyville Mundelein Week 1 @ Lakes; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Fremd; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Lemont; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Grant; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 vs. Carmel; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Glenbrook South; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Richards; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Grayslake North; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 @ Waukegan; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Stevenson; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Warren; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Zion-Benton; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Libertyville; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 @ Zion-Benton; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Lake Forest; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Waukegan; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14 Week 5 vs. Zion-Benton; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Warren; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Waukegan; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Stevenson; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 vs. Stevenson; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Libertyville; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Warren; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Lake Zurich; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Lake Forest; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Mundelein; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Libertyville; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ Warren; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Mundelein; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Zion-Benton, 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 vs. Mundelein; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Waukegan; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Stevenson; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Lake Forest; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

Stevenson Warren Waukegan Zion-Benton Week 1 vs. Bradford, Wisc.; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Round Lake; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Evanston; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 @ Taft; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Maine South; 7 p.m., Aug. 31 @ Maine West; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Antioch; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 vs. Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Libertyville; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs, Lake Forest; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Mundelein; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Warren; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Stevenson; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 @ Mundelein; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Mundelein; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Libertyville; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Lake Forest; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Lake Forest; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Mundelein; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Zion-Benton; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Waukegan; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Zion-Benton; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Waukegan; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Warren; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Stevenson; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ Waukegan; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Lake Forest; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Stevenson; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Libertyville; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ Libertyville; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Zion-Benton; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Lake Zurich; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Warren; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

Team Record Warren 8-1 Lake Zurich 8-1 Stevenson 7-2 Libertyville 5-4 Lake Forest 4-5 Mundelein 2-7 Waukegan 2-7 Zion-Benton 0-9

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20230817/football-previews-2023-scouting-the-north-suburban-conference/