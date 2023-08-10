Scouting the Three Rivers Conference: 2023 season preview

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

2021 record: 1-8 (0-6).

Coach: Mat Pistole (5th year).

Worth noting: The Storm have seven returning starters on offense and defense, looking to use their experience to make strides on the field this season. They will line up with a pair of four-year starters and returning all-conference players in seniors Connor Scott (OG/LB) and Jon Dybek (OT/D). Scott has been the Storm’s leading tackler for the past three seasons and has put on “25 pounds of really good weight that will really help him,” Pistole said. Both Dybek and senior Aidan Morris (OL/DL), a returning starter, have both had very good offseasons, Pistole said. Junior Bryce Helms was thrown into the fire to play quarterback for the first time for the varsity last season and has only benefited from that experience. Other playmakers returning for the Storm are juniors Elijah Endress (RB/LB) and Brock Shane (WR/DB). Sophomore Brady Hartz (RB/DB) showed much promise in his varsity debut running for 150 yards in the final game of last season last year against Hall. The Storm seek their first winning season since going 6-4 in 2016.

2022 record: 5-5 (4-2)

Coach: Randy Tieman (10th year).

Worth noting: All-State quarterback Mac Resetich, now at the University of Illinois, accumulated 90% of the Red Devils’ offense last year with school records of 2,227 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Senior Gianni Guerrini will take over behind center, directing a more balanced offense by committee including senior Joseph Bacidore and Tristen Redcliff and sophomores Braden Curran and Aiden Redcliff. “We’re going to distribute the ball to other kids. We’ve got some kids that can play a little bit. We’ll see what happens,” said Tieman, who is in the second year of his second stint as the Red Devils head coach. Redcliff returns as the leading tackler (92) with Guerrini returning for his fourth year at cornerback and Deanthony Weatherspoon for his third year. Senior Leo Lopez will anchor the Red Devils line.

Kewanee

2022 record: 4-5 (3-3)

Coach: Matt Taylor (1st year)

Worth noting: Taylor succeeds Brad Swanson, who was not rehired after four years. Swanson is now head coach at Harvard. The new Boilermakers coach said it’s been a smooth transition. “Summer has been busy,” he said. “A high percentage of athletes got after it. The community and school have supported us. We have planned and prepared to be competitive. I expect to be competitive. We as a staff and community are excited to test this team.” ... The Boilers have a large volume of skill position players, returning linemen, and are three-deep at the QB position, Taylor said. The Boilers return four starting linemen in seniors Jackson Hawkins (G), Daniel Boswell (T) and Corbyn Powers (C/G) and junior Leocadio Gandarilla (T). Kewanee returns three mainstays at the skills positions – seniors Brady Clark (QB), Alex Duarte (RB) and Ben Taylor (E). Duarte led the team in rushing and was second in points scored last year with a 7.9 yard per carry average and five touchdowns. Clark was the second leading rusher and leading scorer and passer with 39 points, 1,286 yards and nine TDs. Taylor was the second leading receiver with 12 catches and TD. The Boilers return nine defensive starters, including linebacker Duarte, their top tackler (49).

2022 record: 3-6 (1-5).

Coach: Keegan Hill (6th year).

Worth noting: The Trojans lost a lot to graduation but do return a few key players in quarterback Justin Randolph (89 for 169, 1,472 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2022), wide receiver Braden Freeman (32 receptions, 651 yards, four TDs in 2022) and offensive lineman Gabe Vallejo on offense, while Freeman returns on defense as well in the secondary. Receivers Keegan Beetz and Aden Tillman and lineman Joe Stewart are expected to make an impact on offense, while lineman Xzavior Orozco, linebackers Corbin Furar and Wyatt Ossman and defensive backs Rhett Watson and Keegan Stewart will be key additions to the defense. “With a lot of new faces, we look to build on the strengths of each unit,” Hill said. “Building confidence each day will be critical to being ready for Week 1. Having an identity on offense, defense and special teams is a must so we can play to our strengths and minimize our weaknesses.”

2022 record: 11-1 (6-0).

Coach: Ryan Pearson (7th year).

Worth noting: The Tigers continue to reload after going 45-9 over the last five seasons (27-3 the last three years including the 2021 spring season) with one semifinal and two quarterfinal appearances and five conference championships. They boast two Division I commits in senior lineman Bennett Williams (Air Force) and Payne Miller (Western Illinois) and have another Division 1/Big Ten prospect, junior end Noah LaPorte, on its roster. The 6-foot-6 LaPorte had a breakout sophomore season (45-884, 12 TDs). The only question in camp is how junior Will Lott can step in at quarterback after the graduation of All-Stater Teegan Davis, now at the University of Iowa. With the graduation of lead back Augie Christiansen, the Tigers turn to his brother, Ace, a junior, and sophomore Casey Etheridge, to pick up the ground game. The Tigers boast as good as line as anyone in Class 3A built behind seniors Jack May, Williams and Miller and juniors Cade Odell and Anthony Vujanov. Defensively, the Tigers return starters that contributed to holding opponents to 12.8 points per game.

2022 record: 5-5 (3-3).

Coach: Mike LeMay (2nd year).

Worth noting: The Comets return eight of 11 offensive linemen from a season ago ... They’ll need to replace four of their top rushers from 2022, three top pass-catchers and first-team all-conference OL/DL Hayden Witt ... They won three of their last five games to qualify for the playoffs in 2022 ... They bring back second-team all-conference LB Daniel Kelly, who led them in tackles with 88 last year, as well as OL/DL Caleb Donna, and DBs Carter Rude, Brady Grennan and Cody McBride. Newcomers expected to make an impact this year include sophomores Evan Bushman and George Jungerman, and juniors Ryan Partington and Briar Ivey. “You can tell they’re a pretty tight-knit group. It seems like it’s kind of coming around this summer, and really, I’m excited to see how our offense blossoms,” LeMay said. “I’m really excited to see our defense. We’re going to be pretty darn quick, fast to the ball, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch on Friday nights. Our summer has been night and day different [this year], where we’ve been. I think our guys last year did a good job in the first year acclimating to [the coaching change], but this time around, now that they’ve seen it, they’ve been able to progress a lot more, which has been great.”

ROCK DIVISION

2022 record: 4-5 (1-4)

Coach: Tyler Whitebread (1st year)

Worth noting: The Panthers return five two-way starters from a season ago in senior H-back/LB Luke Otten, senior OG/LB Zeb Wickes, junior OG/LB Amen Barron, senior WR/LB Franky Bushaw and senior OT/DE Bryce Folsom ... Newcomers poised for big roles are senior QB/DB Jeremiah Kochevar, senior RB/LB Justus Hough, junior RB/DB Demetree Larson and sophomore OL/DL Jack Hockaday ... They lose two of their best two-way players in RB/LB Jase Grunder and OL/DL Clay Hockaday. Grunder, a Class 2A IHSFCA All-State selection and unanimous all-Three Rivers Athletic Conference West pick on offense and defense, rushed for 1,607 yards and 21 touchdowns on 176 carries, and made 121 tackles. Clay Hockaday, a first-team all-TRAC West defensive lineman, tallied 54 tackles and two sacks ... The Panthers expect to be solid along the offensive line and at linebacker ... “The biggest thing we are looking for this offseason is leadership. Our seniors from last year did a great job of leading us on and off the field,” Whitebread said. “This will be the first opportunity for some of our seniors to ‘lead,’ which is very exciting and is something that doesn’t happen all at once. The next important thing is growing together as a team. Being in a co-op program is always a challenge, but we are being intentional this offseason to create opportunities to form that brotherhood in this program.”

Monmouth-Roseville

2022 record: 5-5 (4-2).

Coach: Jeremy Adolphson (13th year).

Worth noting: The Titans have an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year, which has never happened in M-R history. To make that happen, Adolphson said they will need to be dominant at the line of scrimmage this year to support an inexperienced backfield, which returns less than 200 yards from scrimmage. “We have good size, strength and depth up front on both sides of the ball. so the development of our inexperienced skill kids will be crucial to our level of success this fall,” he said. M-R returns 19 lettermen with five starters back on offense and three on defense. Senior Tyler Finnicum (RB/LB) and junior Payton Thompson (RB/DB) are the top returning tacklers with 57 and 35. Other expected top performers are seniors Rhett Willett (RB/DB), juniors Andy Myers (QB/DB) and Jackson Thomas (OL/DL) and sophomores Brody Dodd (OL/DL) and Andrew Way (RB/LB). ... Adolphson looks for Rockridge and Morrison to be significant favorites in the TRAC West based on the talent they return. he knows they will be tested out of the gate which Week 1 foe Princeton, which he said “should once again be a legitimate threat to win a 3A state championship.”

2022 record: 5-5 (4-2).

Coach: Nathan Vandermyde (1st year).

Worth noting: The Mustangs are coming off a rebound season, improving from 1-7 in 2021 to 5-5 in 2022 ... They’ll return four of their top playmakers from a season ago in sophomore RB/SS Brady Anderson (660 rushing yards, 10 TDs), senior RB/FS Chase Newman (559 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, 327 rushing yards, one rushing TD), senior FB/LB Carson Strating (577 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs), and senior WR/CB Daeshaun McQueen (476 receiving yards, five receiving TDs) ... Newman was a Class 1A IHSFCA All-State honorable mention, a first-team all-conference selection at defensive back and a second-team pick at running back last year. Strating was a second-team all-conference selection at linebacker and an honorable mention pick at running back ... Junior Colton Bielema takes over at quarterback for Danny Mouw ... Morrison should be strong at running back, linebacker and defensive back this season ... “[Keys to success this season are] staying healthy and being assignment sound. Doing our job to our 100% ability,” Vandermyde said. “My expectation is to improve every day, so that we can be vying for a playoff spot and conference championship at the end of the season. The competition is very tough in the Three Rivers. We play quality opponents every week, so we need to bring our ‘A’ game every week. Lately, the top teams have been Princeton and Rockridge, which is something we are striving for.”

Orion

2022 record: 4-5 (3-3).

Coach: Chip Filler (15th year).

Worth noting: With their second straight 4-5 season, the Chargers look to get back on the winning side of the ledger. They made the postseason six consecutive seasons from 2014-19 and nine times total since Filler took over in 2009. Filler believes the Chargers have what it takes to make it happen. “We feel like we should be really solid on defense as long as we are physical and will tackle well. We have some good depth on that side of the ball with some quality athletes,” he said. “Offensively we feel like our QB Kale Filler gives us a good center piece to build around. We have eight quality receivers to go with him so that helps. We also have three really good running backs so offensively we could look five-wide one play and fullhouse the next. Really depends for us on the offensive line how quickly they jell and if they can stay healthy.” .... Filler threw for 1,009 yards passing and 13 TDs as a freshman. Other key personnel are seniors Kaden Edmunds (RB/S), Nolan Loete (C) and Luke Dunlap (OL/DE) and juniors Aiden Fisher (RB/LB), Jake Bainbridge (WR), Maddux Arnold (WR/LB) and Duncan Adamson (TE/LB).

Riverdale

2022 record: 0-0.

Coach: Guy Dierikx.

Worth noting: The Rams return to the field after canceling the 2022 season due to lack of numbers. In their last season on the field (2021), the Rams went 1-8 ... Senior DE Zac Bradley, junior MLB Kolton Kruse and junior OT Kalvin Smith return from the 2021 team ... Newcomers poised for significant roles include RB/LB Gaege Heinsen, RB/DB Caen Beckett, DB Nick Goodson, OLB Elliot Fries and K/P Aiden Sensabaugh ... “As we continue to rebuild our program, focusing on the little things and the things we can control. Attitude and effort will be huge. Regardless of who we are playing, they can expect to get our best each and every play,” Dierikx said. “After 35 years of service to our school and community, longtime football coach, wrestling coach and PE teacher Myron Keppy retired and tragically passed away shortly after. We are dedicating our season to him!”

Rockridge

2022 record: 10-2 (6-0).

Coach: Sam Graves (8th year).

Worth noting: The Rockets return seven players on both sides of the ball, including linemen Vaughn Frere, Landon Bull, Caden Hart and Tanner McKeag and front seven on defense, from last year’s Class 2A quarterfinalists and TRAC West champions. They do have some holes to fill with the loss of lot of offensive firepower in RB Peyton Locke (1,107 yards/13 TDS rushing, 500 yards, seven TDS receiving), QB Jacob Bayne (1,070 yards passing/14 TDs) and WR Kameron Bohnsoch (40-859, 14 TDs). Alex Zarlatanes (773 yards, six TDs) will be the featured back. Senior Connor Deem, who took over for Bayne last year when he broke a leg and went 40 of 69 for 640 yards, eight TDs, and one interception, and freshman Cullen Schwigen will both get looks at QB. “Most of our O-Line and front seven on defense returns, so that will be a boost,” Graves said. “We will have to prepare a new QB for the system, with it possibly being a freshman. Our young skill positions on offense and defensive backfield will have to grow up quick and be disciplined. Their improvement and play may end up mirroring our season success or lack-there-of.” ... The Rockets beat Newman and Bloomington Central Catholic before falling to Maroa-Forsyth (21-7) in the 2A quarterfinals in Graves’ return as head coach last year after taking two years off, one as an assistant. They have qualified for playoffs in all seven years that Graves has been head coach, posting a 58-20 record.

Sherrard

2022 record: 1-8 (1-4).

Coach: Brandon Johnston (4th year).

Worth noting: The Tigers have won just one game in the past two years, defeating Morrison, 26-22, in Week 5 last year ... They return sophomore Carter Brown, a first-team all-conference WR and second-team DB, senior Riley Colbrese, a second-team all-conference OT, Kyler Schmidt, a second-team all-conference WR, Grady Steele, a second-team all-conference DL, and Holland Anderson, an honorable mention all-conference QB ... Newcomers slated for significant roles include senior WR/DB Sam Crownover, junior WR/LB Brody Bender, junior OL/DL Aidan Geyssens and junior WR/DB Richard Shannon ... “We only graduated four seniors from last year’s team, so we return a lot of experience, including 4-5 guys that will be starting both sides of the ball for their third straight year,” Johnston said. “We also return a couple two-way starters that we lost last year to season-ending injuries. The injury bug got to us last year, so we look forward to hopefully staying healthy and leaning on our experience of a large senior class that is hungry to turn things around for our program! Strength of the team is our skill positions, while question marks include health and how well some of our younger guys play and contribute.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

• Noah LaPorte, Princeton, jr., E - The 6-6 LaPorte had a breakout sophomore season (45-884, 12 TDs) and is drawing Division 1 interest from the University of Illinois.

• Brady Anderson, Morrison, so., RB/SS - Anderson rushed for 660 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman, part of a running back by committee in 2022. He is very fast, as evidenced by his 11.06-second 100-meter dash at the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Finals.

• Daniel Kelly, Newman, jr., LB/RB - A second-team all-conference pick at linebacker last year, Kelly led the Comets with 88 tackles.

• Connor Scott, Bureau Valley, sr., G/LB - A four-year starter who has led the Storm in tackles every year (82), Scott is bigger and stronger after adding 25 pounds of “good weight.”

• Bennett Williams, Princeton, T/DE, sr. - Williams, who has committed to play for the Air Force Academy, continues to be a big presence on the Tigers’ line on both sides of the ball.

SCHEDULES

Mississippi Division Bureau Valley Hall Kewanee Mendota Princeton Sterling Newman Week 1 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Monmouth, 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Week 2 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Riverdale; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Erie; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Sherrard; 6 p.m., Week 3 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Week 4 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Mendota; 7 p.m, Sept. 15 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Rock Island; 7 p.m., Week 5 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Sterling; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Erie; 7 p.m., Week 6 @ Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Illinois Valley Central; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Riverdale; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Sterling Newman; 1 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Monmouth; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Geneseo; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Hall; 1 p.m., Week 8 vs. Aurora Central Catholic; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Rockridge; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Princeton, 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Week 9 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Aurora Central Catholic; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Sterling Newman, 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Mendota; 7 p.m.,

Rock Division Erie-Prophetstown Monmouth-Roseville Morrison Orion Riverdale Rockridge Sherrard Week 1 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Dupo; 1 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m.; Sept. 1 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Ridgeview; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Sterling Newman; 6 p.m., Sept. 2 Week 3 @ Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Riverdale; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Warrensburg-Latham; 6 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Riverdale; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Monmouth; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Riverdale; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Erie-Prophetstown,; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Morrison, 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Riverdale; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Rockridge; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Orion, 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Riverdale; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Hall; 7 p.m.; Oct. 13 @ Erie-Prophetstown, 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Riverdale; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T MISS MATCHUPS

• Week 1 - Newman @ Rockridge: A measuring-stick game for the Comets in their second year under head coach Mike LeMay. Also, a bit of a revenge game, as they lost to the Rockets twice in 2022, including a 42-12 season-ender in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

• Week 5 - Morrison @ Monmouth-Roseville: A rematch between the second- and third-best teams in the Three Rivers - Rock last season. The Mustangs won last year’s Week 3 matchup 18-16.

• Week 6 - Erie-Prophetstown @ Orion: A rematch of last year’s Week 5 matchup between mid-tier Three Rivers - Rock teams. The Panthers won it 27-7 last time, but this year, they won’t have All-State RB/LB Jase Grunder or first-team all-conference DL Clay Hockaday.

• Week 3 - Princeton @ Newman: These two teams have combined for several conference championships in recent years. There’s a rich history here.

• Week 9 - Hall @ Princeton: A big rivalry matchup to end the regular season.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH