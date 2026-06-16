CCL/ESCC football notes: Mount Carmel’s Darin Graham, Loyola’s Charlie Fowler among 3-star recruits to commit

St. Rita's Donovan Evans looks to get by Brother Rice's Emeir White during their IHSA Class 7A state championship game in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Recruiting season is in full swing and multiple three-star CCL/ESCC football players have announced their college choices in recent weeks.

Mount Carmel’s Darin Graham, a junior defensive end and the No. 29 overall recruit in the state’s 2027 class, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on June 8. The 6-foot-5, 224-pounder ranks as the No. 3 EDGE prospect in the 2027 class. Graham holds offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota and Purdue.

Another Caravan junior, offensive lineman Chase Clark, has committed to Oklahoma State after visiting the campus. Clark is one of multiple Power 4 prospects returning for Mount Carmel, the reigning Class 8A state champions who’re seeking a fifth consecutive title this year. Clark stands 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 285 pounds.

Loyola’s Charlie Fowler, a junior tight end who had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns this past fall, will join teammate Will Mettee at Boston College. Fowler, who announced his commitment on June 9, stands 6 feet 6 inches and 230 pounds. The No. 39 recruit and No. 2 tight end in the 2027 class, Fowler has four Power 4 offers.

St. Patrick’s Dylan Mota, a junior offensive lineman who helped lead the Shamrocks to the CCL/ESCC Purple Division title this past fall, is heading to Minnesota. The 6-foot-8, 270-pounder visited Minnesota on May 29 and announced his commitment two days later. Mota, the No. 31 recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle, has nine Power 4 offers.

Brother Rice’s Jonathan Harris, a junior safety and a two-time state qualifier in wrestling, announced his commitment to Iowa on June 9. Harris, who helped the Crusaders take home the Class 7A state title this past fall, took an official visit to Iowa three days before his pledge. Harris will join Fenwick safety Jake Thies with the Hawkeyes.

St. Rita’s Ohimai Ozolua, a junior defensive lineman transferring in from Romeoville, reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan State on June 7. Ozolua, a four-star prospect who initially committed during the month of April, is the No. 16 ranked player in the state. He’ll join a St. Rita team that advanced to the Class 7A state finals this past fall.

CCL/ESCC transfer news

Carmel wide receiver Greg Bess-Henning, who had 37 catches for 746 yards and 11 touchdowns while aiding the Corsairs to a second-round Class 7A playoff bid, is transferring to St. Francis for his junior year. An All-CCL/ESCC White selection as a sophomore, Bess-Henning will join a St. Francis team that won the Class 5A state title this past fall.

Yorkville defensive back/wide receiver Jayden Ruth, a standout player in all three phases for the Foxes during his sophomore season, will be heading to Nazareth for his junior year. In 10 games, Ruth recorded 12 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns while adding 30 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception at defensive back.

Nazareth has also added a quarterback, bringing in Oak Creek (WI) transfer J.J. Chapman. A three-star 2028 prospect with nine Division I offers, Chapman has offers from Purdue, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and UConn. The Roadrunners graduated their top two quarterbacks, Jackson Failla and Frankie Nichols, from their 2026 roster.

Earlier this offseason, Montini made a transfer splash, adding St. Rita junior wide receiver Donovan Evans. Evans, who enrolled at Montini for the second semester of his junior year, made 39 grabs for 701 yards and eight touchdowns during St. Rita’s Class 7A state finals run this past fall. Evans was an All-CCL/ESCC selection in the Green Division.