Duke Mays transfers from Johnsburg to Joliet Catholic

Johnsburg’s Duke Mays is tackled against Marengo last year in a Kishwaukee River Conference game at Rod Poppe Field in Marengo. The football and wrestling star has transferred to Joliet Catholic Academy. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Duke Mays has returned home.

A native of Joliet, the junior two-sport star has transferred from Johnsburg to Joliet Catholic Academy, where he plans to play football and wrestle his senior year for the Hilltoppers.

He already is attending classes at JCA.

“This was an extremely hard decision, but after a lot of thought, my family and I felt that this was the best decision for me,” Mays said in a text message. “I love the community I grew up in [in Johnsburg], and I hope to continue the relationship with my friends.”

Mays’ parents, Barrett and Janell, graduated from JCA in 2007. Mays said he has “a bunch of family in the [Joliet] area.”

Duke Mays, Johnsburg (Provided by Johnsburg High School)

He leaves Johnsburg after establishing himself as a standout performer in both of his sports. A varsity football player since his freshman year, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder rang up more than 70 tackles in each of the past two seasons and helped lead the Skyhawks to consecutive playoff berths. Johnsburg competed in Class 4A in 2024 and Class 3A in 2025.

As a junior linebacker/running back, he had 78 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, while also rushing for 643 yards and four touchdowns and catching 19 passes for a 196 yards and a TD. He was named All-KRC, co-MVP of the team along with two-way lineman Micah Welch and Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention.

Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said Mays never came off the field and was the captain of the defense.

“We wish him the best,” Lesniak said. “He was a great player for us.”

As a sophomore, Mays had 71 tackles, including four TFLs, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He was nominated for defensive player of the year in the KRC.

Johnsburg's Duke Mays lifts Marengo's Frankie Solis in the championship match at 190 pounds at the Stillman Valley Holiday Tournament this past season at Stillman Valley High School. (Earleen Hinton)

In wrestling, Mays was a leader for a Johnsburg squad that went unbeaten in the KRC this past season to win the program’s first conference title since 1995. He won his 100th career match in January and earned a fifth-place state medal in Class 1A. The 175-pounder finished the season with a 46-11 record.

He hopes to compete in college.

“I would love to compete at the [next] level in either football, wrestling or both,” Mays said.

Mays will join a storied JCA football program that won the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Orange with a 3-0 record last season but went just 4-6 overall.

The Hilltoppers lost in the Class 5A state championship game in 2023 and 2024. JCA has won 15 state titles, the last being in 2021 (Class 4A), and has produced several NFL players, including six-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott and Super Bowl XX champion Tom Thayer of the Bears.

JCA’s boys wrestling program won the Class 2A state championship in 2022 and this past season won a Class 3A regional title.

“[I] am happy to start my next chapter,” Mays said.