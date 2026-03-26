CCL/ESCC football notes: Derrick Pomatto, Joliet Catholic eager to bounce back after rare losing season

The Joliet Catholic football program doesn’t lose very often.

Dating back to 1975, Joliet Catholic has won nearly 500 football games, made 21 state finals appearances and brought home 15 championships. Perhaps even more incredible is that, over the same 51-year period, the Hilltoppers have had only three losing seasons.

Unfortunately for junior linebacker Derrick Pomatto and his Hilltopper teammates, 2025 was one of those rare seasons. Battling injuries to key players and facing a brutal schedule that featured two state title winners (Fenwick and Mount Carmel) and a finalist (Providence), the Hilltoppers finished 4-6 with a first-round playoff loss to Glenwood.

“We had a tough schedule going into the season,” Pomatto said. “We knew going into the season that it was going to be a challenge... The team had some doubts going into the season, but we hung in there. If we can stay consistent, then we can really have something going.”

That schedule also included back-to-back nonconference games with Lyons and Glenbard West, both state-ranked teams by the end of the regular season, in the first two weeks. Despite its losing record, Joliet Catholic found success within the CCL/ESCC Orange, beating Marist on a game-winning touchdown and edging out Providence in Week 9.

The wins enabled Joliet Catholic to finish 3-0 in divisional play and take the CCL/ESCC Orange crown. With workouts underway for 2026, Pomatto and the Hilltoppers are looking to put last season’s struggles behind and return to state championship glory. Pomatto, who totaled 101 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four pass breakups this past fall, is positioned to be a major contributor on both defense and offense.

“I was more comfortable with the game, being able to read my keys and flow, especially with the speed I have,” Pomatto said. “Being able to read my keys really helped me rack up tackles and fly across the field. I’m expecting to take on a big leadership role and play both ways a majority of the time. I’m looking to be our main captain.”

Joliet Catholic's Derrick Pomatto makes a tackle against Niles Notre Dame. (Michael DiNovo/Hillzone Media)

A soon-to-be three-year starter with four years of varsity experience, Pomatto anchored the Joliet Catholic defense, earning an IHSFCA 6A All-State Honorable Mention in 2025. While his role on defense grew, Pomatto saw increased playing time on offense. With the Hilltoppers needing a spark, Pomatto became a two-way threat at linebacker and running back, a position he excelled in during his youth football days.

“I was really excited,” Pomatto said. “I really wanted to step in and help my team. I took it as more of an opportunity than a challenge and I’d say it was pretty successful. I had a bit of prior experience and the coaches trusted me enough to put me back there.”

The 6-foot, 220-pounder answered the bell, rushing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries. Pomatto, a Shorewood resident whose neighbor is senior teammate and Navy recruit Ian Campbell, aspires to play collegiately after high school. Campbell, Pomatto said, has been a resource and an inspiration for him on and off the field.

“I’ve known him my whole life,” said Pomatto, who started playing football at 7 years old. “Ian’s one of my close friends. He’s always been a big role model for me with how far he’s come and how I’ve seen him progress and get into Navy. I aspire to be like that and I hope to end up getting the same opportunities that he’s gotten.”

Pomatto, a multi-sport athlete who wrestles and plays baseball, said his goals for next season include earning All-State honors and being the Defensive Player of the Year winner in his division once again. One more goal is to improve in pass coverage, an area Pomatto said the Hilltoppers struggled and contributed to the team’s woes in 2025.

“In pass coverage, I want to read receivers and break on the ball a little better,” Pomatto said. “On the run, I felt I was pretty fast and strong. The big thing for us was definitely our pass coverage. With our front four on the D-line, we were pretty dominant up front... During our conditioning, we’re doing different drills to get guys faster and we’re working on everything from footwork to covering receivers.”

Joliet Catholic’s Jayden Armstrong (3) makes a touchdown catch in the end zone as Glenbard West’s Bryce Ellens defends during a game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Joliet Catholic will graduate a senior class that features four college-bound football prospects in Ian Campbell (Navy), Jayden Armstrong (St. Xavier), Craig Peacock (Michigan Tech) and Kingston Dunagan (UIndy). Armstrong, a wide receiver and the CCL/ESCC Orange Most Valuable Player, had 39 grabs for 623 yards and six scores in 2025.

“It meant a lot and it felt great seeing all of my hard work pay off,” Armstrong said. “Showcasing what I can do meant a ton, especially since I was hurt during the first two years of my high school career.”

Campbell, who committed to Navy in July and signed in December, recorded six sacks and was named an All-CCL/ESCC player this past fall. Dunagan, a standout edge rusher and inside linebacker, posted 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during his career at Joliet Catholic. Peacock, a running back and return man, boasts a 4.47 40-yard dash.

“Joliet Catholic has helped prepare me for the next level by pushing us in practice everyday, running practice similarly to a college practice and treating us like collegiate athletes,” said Armstrong, an IHSFCA Class 6A All-State First Team selection in 2025. ”Playing in the CCL has helped prepare me for the physicality at the next level. The majority of these kids either want or have a future in football."