Princeton’s Rhett Pearson, Common Green commit to Aurora University

Two more Princeton players have committed to play football for Aurora University.

Rhett Pearson, a senior lineman, and Common Green, a senior linebacker, have given their verbal commitments to the Spartans. They will join former Princeton teammate Arthur Burden, who will be a sophomore at Aurora.

Pearson said on X.com he thanked God for “blessing me with the opportunity to play this great game” and the Aurora coaches for “making me feel welcome and making this decision easy.”

He also thanked his friends, family and coaches for their support and Princeton football “for teaching me life lessons I use every day and will continue to carry with me the rest of my life.”

Green said he was grateful to the Aurora coaches for “providing me the opportunity to play at the next level.” He also thanked God and everyone who has supported him along the way.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am without them and have the opportunity to experience college football and life,” Green said. “I will always remember everything people have taught me and the memories I’ve made over the years.”

Princeton coach/dad Ryan Pearson couldn’t be happier to see his son and his son’s teammate continue their careers so close to home.

“As a dad, it was important to me for Rhett to pave his own path and go where he felt comfortable and wanted,” he said. “After his last visit, he got to meet a lot of the players and spend some quality time with the coaching staff at Aurora. He said Aurora feels like home and that’s where he wanted to be. Very excited to watch him over the next four years.

“Having Common commit there as well was just icing on the cake. Having three former Princeton players there is very cool.”

Aurora is coached by Don Beebe, a Super Bowl player for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.