Glenbard West’s Brady Johnson, son of a Rose Bowl co-captain, commits to dad’s alma mater Northwestern

Glenbard West’s Brady Johnson (right) makes a catch in front of Joliet Catholic’s Kai Nathaniel (21) before carrying it for a long touchdown run during a game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Brady Johnson grew up on Northwestern football, with good reason.

The Glenbard West junior’s dad, Rob Johnson, was a standout center and co-captain for the Northwestern team that won the 1995 Big Ten championship and played in the 1996 Rose Bowl.

“I basically went out there every Saturday as a kid,” Johnson said. “I always thought it would be pretty fun to cement my own legacy there and not have it be my dad.”

He will have that opportunity.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, announced his verbal commitment Wednesday to Northwestern.

The Wildcats extended a scholarship offer to Johnson over the last two weeks. He made a visit to the Evanston campus over the weekend.

His commitment was a special moment to Brady and his dad both.

“It was not forced at all. He knew 100% that it was my decision,” Johnson said, ”but he was happy. He was a little bit teary-eyed when I got that offer."

Johnson chose Northwestern from eight offers. Northwestern was the first Power Four school to offer. Kansas State was the second.

“They [Northwestern] had been in contact a good amount,” Johnson said. “I was pretty ecstatic to get the offer, especially with it being my dad’s alma mater. First Power Four offer was pretty special.”

Johnson deemed it important to not sit on the offer too long before making his commitment.

“For me, it was a combination of two factors,” he said. “Northwestern already has a tight end commit in the 2027 class. If they got another one, I would have the scholarship offer pulled. I wanted to be there, it was a great fit both athletically and academically. I made a decision to commit.

“I love what the coaches are doing there. I’m excited.”

Johnson said he was recruited by Northwestern as a tight end, but the coaching staff said they could also see him potentially playing defense.

Northwestern coach David Braun and his staff on Wednesday put the finishing touches on their 2026 recruiting class with three players, including Montini lineman Angelo De Sensi.

Johnson’s Glenbard West teammate, junior offensive lineman Josiah Wallace, was also recently offered by Northwestern along with Purdue and Cincinnati.

“I really think Coach Braun is taking this to a new level,” Johnson said. “They have a chance to win the Big Ten championship in the next five years. They have a winning mentality that I like a lot. I feel like with Coach Braun they will embrace that physicality. I bring that physicality to what I do.”