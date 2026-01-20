CCL/ESCC football players receive 2025 MaxPreps All-American honors

Montini’s Israel Abrams carries the ball on a quarterback keeper during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game against Rochester in Normal. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Several CCL/ESCC football players were recently named to the 2025 MaxPreps All-American Teams. The All-American Teams, which have all been released in the last two weeks, feature top players from around the country at each grade level.

Here are the CCL/ESCC players who received recognition.

Israel Abrams, QB, Montini (First Team)

Abrams and the Broncos have won 24 consecutive games dating back to the 2024 season. State champions over each of the last two seasons, Montini’s offense has been led by Abrams, who had 4,072 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2025. Abrams, who recently received an offer from Auburn, has Division I offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and more. Abrams shared CCL/ESCC White Co-MVP honors with Trae Taylor.

Quentin Burrell, WR, Mount Carmel (Second Team)

Currently the No. 1 2027 wide receiver prospect in Illinois, Burrell holds offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and more. Burrell shined this season, posting 67 catches for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding two kick return touchdowns on special teams. The CCL/ESCC Blue’s Offensive Player of the Year and an IHSFCA All-State player, Burrell guided Mount Carmel to a 14-0 record and a fourth straight IHSA state championship win.

Kameron McGee, DL, Brother Rice (First Team)

A member of the Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC team, McGee had 54 tackles, 21 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and nine PBUs for the Crusaders, who shut out St. Rita to win the Class 7A state championship this season. Rated a five-star prospect, McGee is the No. 1 rated 2028 prospect in the state according to 247Sports. The sophomore has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and more.

Caleb Tucker, DL, Mount Carmel (Second Team)

Nicknamed “The Bone Crusher” for his monstrous frame, Tucker is a 6-foot-5, 355-pound defensive tackle who anchored the middle of the defensive line for the Caravan this season. Tucker, a four-star prospect approaching five-star status, already has two years of varsity experience and has helped Mount Carmel win a pair of state titles. Tucker has offers from Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Washington, Auburn, USC and more.

Jameer Miles, LB, Carmel (Second Team)

Miles is a fast-rising four-star prospect who has picked up offers from Ohio State and Nebraska within the last two months. The 6-foot-4 two-way standout largely played linebacker for the Corsairs in 2025, compiling 74 tackles, 11 TFLs, five interceptions, three sacks and two pass breakups. As a freshman, Miles had six catches for 168 yards. Miles was an All-CCL/ESCC player this season.

Blake Pohlman, DL, Montini (First Team)

In his first varsity season, Pohlman recorded 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles and 18 tackles for loss as Montini went 14-0 to win the IHSA 4A state championship. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder had four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to aid a Montini defense that held opponents to 16.1 points per game.