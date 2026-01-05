Oswego’s Brian Cooney selected to coach in Navy All-American Bowl

Oswego football coach Brian Cooney, who helped lead the Panthers to the Class 8A state championship game this past fall, has been selected to coach in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 in San Antonio.

Oswego High School made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday.

Cooney will serve as the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the West team. The game will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be broadcast live on NBC with streaming available on Peacock. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. Central time.

The Navy All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s top high school juniors and seniors and has a long-standing history of featuring elite talent, including future Heisman finalists and NFL players.