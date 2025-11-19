2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A semifinal round analysis

Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck breaks away for a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 49-7 victory over Tri-Valley in the quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Krystle Compton for Shaw Local News Network)

For two of the teams in the Class 2A semifinals, their presence there is fairly commonplace.

The other two, well, not so much.

Wilmington has won two of the last four Class 2A titles and with advancement Maroa-Forsyth will reach its 10th championship game in the last 20 years.

The other two teams cannot boast such a resume. El Paso-Gridley hasn’t been to the semifinal round since 2002, which was pre-cooperative agreement with Gridley. Arthur hasn’t advanced this deep in the postseason since 2004.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 5-3

Quarterfinal round predictions: 3-1

Semifinal round matchups

Wilmington vs. El Paso-Gridley: Wilmington has been absolutely brutalizing opponents through the first three rounds, outscoring them 161-15. EPG has also been very solid although not quite as dominating as Wilmington has. The two now share a common opponent as El Paso-Gridley clipped Tri-Valley 24-21 back in Week 5, while Wilmington steamrolled that same Tri-Valley team in the quarterfinals 49-7.

Pick: Wilmington

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Arthur: Maroa-Forsyth seems to have finally rebounded from an uncharacterstic regular season where it took two losses. Now the Trojans’typical typically postseason mystique seems to have returned as the Trojans are vying for their 10th championship game in the last 20 years. Arthur cleared a substantial hurdle by proving they could best a high-scoring offensive attack in a shootout style game, there’s perhaps not a better example of doing that than against Westville, one of the highest scoring teams in the state.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth