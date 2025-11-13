The Herald-News IHSA football preview for the quarterfinal round of the 2025 playoffs

Here’s The Herald-News’ prep football preview for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, featuring key showdowns across the area.

Class 8A

Fremd (10-1) at Bolingbrook (9-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook has a potent one-two punch with TJ Lewis and Tyson Ward, and particularly in the playoffs, that combo has been a riddle that opposing defenses cannot solve. Bolingbrook hasn’t lost since Week 3 when the wheels fell off in a rout loss to Oswego. Since then, something clicked, and its defense has been on point, allowing fewer than 100 combined points over the past eight weeks. The Raiders have ousted the state’s leading rusher with the win over Warren and talented RB Aaron Stewart. Now they will face a different challenge, trying to stop one of the state’s top QBs, Johnny O’Brien.

About the Vikings: Fremd has steamrolled most of its opposition this season, led by the spectacular O’Brien. He had four touchdown passes in Fremd’s Round 2 win over Lyons as the Vikings posted yet another 40-plus-point game, its fifth such effort of the season. Only one opponent has come within 10 points of Fremd this season, and its lone loss came with O’Brien out of the lineup against Barrington.

Advancement: Winner plays Mt. Carmel or Lincoln-Way East in the semifinals.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Fremd

Lincoln-Way East (9-2) at Mount Carmel (11-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East looked like its former self when it dominated the first seven games of the season before struggling through a two-game losing streak when injuries started to mount. Most notable among those injuries was quarterback Jonas Williams, who has been under center for the two resounding playoff wins over Stevenson and Palatine. Williams is 30 yards short of the IHSA’s all-time career passing total, something he’ll likely achieve early in this contest. However, that record doesn’t seem to matter to Williams in his quest to get the Griffins back to the state title game. This is clearly the biggest hurdle in trying to get that done.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel has a bevy of Division I talent, and in every game, the Caravan holds a talent edge over the opposition. Still, this is likely the most anticipated Class 8A game of the season, with many expecting it to be the probable 8A title game before Lincoln-Way East dropped two games late in the season to fall on the seed chart. While Mount Carmel will have to deal with containing Williams, Lincoln-Way East has an almost equal challenge in reining in Caravan QB Emmett Dowling, who has had a huge season himself. The Caravan also have multiple skill-position players capable of going off at any time, most notably WRs Marshaun Thornton and Quintin Burrell. Mount Carmel isn’t hurting for elite defensive players either, with DL Braeden Jones and DL Joey Quinn leading the way.

Advancement: Winner plays Fremd or Bolingbrook in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Mount Carmel

Barrington (10-1) at Lockport (8-3)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Broncos: Barrington has had little resistance other than its lone loss of the season to Maine South, winning the majority of its games in runaway fashion. The Broncos feature a varied offensive attack engineered by senior quarterback Luke Tapas, who has thrown for almost 2,200 yards with 23 touchdown passes against just four interceptions. Tapas spreads the ball around with Austin Coles (48 catches, 795 yards) and Owen Cook (34-640) playing a heavy hand in the attack. In addition, the Broncos have a 1,100-yard rusher in sophomore Lamar Osterhues, who has run for 1,103 yards and 20 touchdowns.

About the Porters: Lockport has leaned on its defense to come up with big plays, and the Porters have largely been up to the task this season, particularly when they thwarted a two-point conversion at the end of the second-round game against Homewood-Flossmoor that sent Lockport to the quarterfinals. The Porters need another big defensive effort this week and a continued grind-it-out philosophy with an offensive attack that uses QB Brendan Mecher and RB Chris Miller to move the chains regularly, as well as try to limit the possessions of the opponent.

Advancement: Winner plays Maine South or Oswego in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: Barrington

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way West (10-1) at Downers Grove North (9-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North is looking like a team poised to make another run toward the title game. The Trojans are a much different team than the squad that was beaten soundly by Glenbard West in Week 4. That fact showed itself by the Trojans avenging that loss in the second round of the playoffs. QB Owen Lansu, a Minnesota commit, is a difference-maker for Downers Grove North, and he’s back in the fold after an injury sidelined him for a few games. The Trojans have also tightened up on defense, and limiting a high-powered offense like Glenbard West to just seven points bears witness to that.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West is on its grind now, fending off a talented Kenwood team in the second round of the playoffs, the second straight CPL team the Warriors have ousted from the postseason. Although drawing a CPL opponent usually means good things, LWW did not stray from its typical blueprint of a sturdy defense led by Illinois State recruit Chase Markowitz and an offensive attack that cherishes possession and typically gets strong work from QB Grant Tustin and RB Jahan Abubakar. And if the game is close, there are few kickers in the state more reliable than Zach Hermanson.

Advancement: Winner plays St. Charles North or Brother Rice in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Providence Catholic's DeAngelo Coates, center, carries the ball into the endzone for a touchdown as Kankakee's Caiden Benson, left, defends during a Class 5A playoff game. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Class 5A

Washington (10-1) at Providence (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: Washington took its first and only loss in Week 1, edged out by Niles Notre Dame 13-12. Three weeks later, this week’s opponent for Washington, Providence, knocked off that same Niles Notre Dame team 21-11. You can take some information from the comparative opponent analysis, but Washington is a different team since that point. Using a three-headed monster on offense of QB Noah Garcia, WR AJ Jones and RB Will Freeman, who also contributes on defense, the Panthers steadily have gotten better and ran away and hid from nearly every opponent on their Mid-Illini Conference schedule.

About the Celtics: Providence continues to gain steam and looks like a team that’s going to be difficult to oust from the 5A draw. The Celtics continue to run the ball with authority, getting a strong effort from both Broden Mackert and Brayden McKay out of the backfield while sophomore Dominic Vita continues to play with more confidence with each start. Providence’s defense also continues to deliver big plays when needed, and the Round 2 fourth-and-goal stop ultimately was what put the win against Kankakee on ice. Providence gave up a few big plays, but the Celtics got stops when they needed them, a practice they would like to continue for a few more weeks.

Advancement: Winner plays Oak Forest or Peoria in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Providence

Coal City’s Gaven Vestal celebrates a long TD catch against Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 4A

Coal City (9-2) at Montini (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Coalers: Coal City continues to impose its will on the opposition, going back to previous program maxims of strong defense and a potent running game to gain control of its first two rounds of playoff games. But the ultimate difference might be that this group of Coalers can move the ball through the air, too, as Connor Henline’s three long, second-half touchdown passes turned the momentum back in Coal City’s favor in a wild win over Dixon in Round 2. RB Logan Natyshok has been stuffing the stat sheet the past few weeks, not only as a rusher, but also as a receiver.

About the Broncos: Montini was one of just two teams in the CCL/ESCC to get through the rigors of that league without a regular-season loss, and the thought process was that once the Broncos dropped down a few classes for the postseason, they would have little trouble imposing their will on Class 4A foes. So far, that’s been the case. Montini’s offense is pretty powerful with QB Izzy Abrams and RB Charles Fowler leading the charge. The defense wobbled a little bit earlier in Montini’s second-round win over Peoria Notre Dame, but put things on its more typical lockdown in the second and third quarters of that 47-17 victory.

Advancement: Winner plays Morris or Geneseo in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Montini

Morris (10-1) at Geneseo (9-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Maple Leafs: Geneseo still might be riding the wave from a wild win over Rochelle in the first round, where they were denied a two-point conversion that would have put them ahead before recovering an onside kick and getting a last-second, 36-yard field goal to advance. Geneseo steamrolled Macomb in the second round to lock up the school’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2015. The Green Machine enters Saturday’s quarterfinal on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 2-2 and has gone an impressive 5-2 against fellow playoff teams despite averaging a pedestrian (for quarterfinal teams, anyway) 28.7 points per game. The key? Geneseo is surrendering only 18.0 per contest

About Morris: Morris found itself in what has become somewhat familiar territory in Round 2, having to score fast and furious to collect a victory. Morris put most of the weight on the shoulders of RB Caedan Curran, who rushed for most of his 232 yards in the second half as he finally was able to shake free from an inspired effort from a Metamora squad. Morris is more than capable of playing solid defense, but when the offense is scoring at the rate it was, that puts the defense on the field for a longer time than is ideal. Morris is 10-0 against Illinois competition this season – its lone loss in Week 9 to Byron Center, Mich. – and 8-0 against fellow Illinois playoff teams.

Advancement: Winner plays Coal City or Montini in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Morris

Fynn Brant (12) of Wilmington looks down field for receiver. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Class 2A

Tri-Valley (9-2) at Wilmington (10-1)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington might be the most predictable quarterfinal team in any of the eight brackets, but its double-wing offense might be the most difficult offense to stop of any team in the field. The Wildcats flexed for 419 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in a 42-0 rout of Seneca last week, and while Ryan Kettman continues to cement his legacy as one of the most talented running backs in program history, five players found paydirt last week. An offensive line that was once fresh-faced and inexperienced now contains several three-year grizzled veterans ready to set the tone.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley is a familiar Class 2A face for the Wildcats, as the two will dance for the fourth time in four Wilmington ventures down to Class 2A. The winner of the previous three has gone on to make the state championship game, including when the Vikings bested the Wildcats on their way to a 2022 second-place finish. The Vikings upset No. 1 seed Rockridge last week to earn their quarterfinal spot. They got big run and pass plays for late scores in that game, putting a stingy Wilmington defense on alert in their film preparations this week.

Advancement: Winner faces El Paso-Gridley or Farmington in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Football: Dwight vs. Clifton Central, Class 1A second round playoffs Dwight's Will Anderson runs for a touchdown after blocking a punt during Dwight's 43-14 victory over Clifton Central. (Jake Carr for Shaw Local News Network)

Class 1A

Dwight (8-3) at Stockton (11-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Dwight is starting to take the form of a postseason dynamo, as for the second consecutive year, the Trojans find themselves in the quarterfinals. Last year, it turned the trick in Class 2A, also as a No. 12 seed. The Trojans’ second-half surge has been something to behold, and it currently has them winning back-to-back playoff games against higher-seeded opponents. Dwight was extremely opportunistic in its Round 2 playoff win over Clifton Central, getting two defensive scores and another tally on special teams to take complete control. QB/S Collin Bachand had an interception for a score and a fumble return for a score, while RB Evan Cox paced the offensive attack that actually didn’t need to be too prolific, with all of the scoring coming from other sources.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton stepped into the 1A spotlight with a Week 2 victory over small-school powerhouse Lena-Winslow and hasn’t been seriously threatened other than an 18-14 win over Durand-Pecatonica in Week 8. That’s largely due to Stockton being otherworldly on defense this season, giving up a little more than seven points per game, and it has given up only three points over two playoff games thus far. Almost all of Stockton’s key players play on both sides of the football, with Jack Mensendike (RB/LB), Mark Detwiler (RB/LB), Carter Blair (RB/DB) and Noah Larson (QB/DB) leading the way.

Advancement: Winner plays Annawan-Wethersfield or Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

FND Pick: Stockton