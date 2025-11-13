McHenry County quarterfinal IHSA football previews

Richmond-Burton’s Luke Johnson (right) greets teammate Jace Nelson in the end zone after Nelson snagged a touchdown reception against Aurora Central Catholic last week in an IHSA Class 3A second-round playoff game at Aurora Central Catholic High School in Aurora. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Class 6A

No. 2 Burlington Central (10-1) at No. 11 Fenwick (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Triton College

About the Rockets: Central is looking to achieve program history, as no Rockets team has ever advanced to the state semifinals. The Rockets lost in the quarterfinals in 2000 (Class 3A), 2003 (Class 4A) and 2006 (Class 4A). They have beaten No. 15 Libertyville (21-17) and No. 7 Harlem (24-14) in their first two postseason games this season. Playing in a steady rain against Harlem at Rocket Hill, the Rockets kept the ball on the ground and relied on the downhill-running style of quarterback Landon Arnold. The senior didn’t complete a pass but delivered a 56-yard run – after Harlem pulled to within 17-14 with 5:36 left – to set up his own 3-yard TD run. Arnold ran for a game-high 139 yards on 18 carries. Senior Tyler McGladdery had 55 yards on 10 carries, including TDs of 3 and 8 yards. ... For the season, Arnold has rushed for team-leading totals of 755 yards and eight TDs, while also throwing for 904 yards, 13 TDs and only three interceptions. ... While Central is averaging 32.9 points a game during its seven-game winning streak, its defense has been its biggest strength all season. Led by All-State LB Noah Hedlund (72 tackles, 61 solos), all-state DL Aidan Nuno (seven sacks, 29 pressures), LB McGladdery (8½ TFLs) and LB Liam Schultz (55.5 tackles, 4½ TFLs), the Rockets have allowed only 118 points (10.7 a game).

Burlington Central’s Tyler McGladdery reacts after scoring his second of two touchdowns against Harlem in IHSA football Class 6A second-round playoff action at Central High School in Burlington on Saturday, November 8, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About the Friars: Fenwick finished the regular season by losing its last two games, both on the road, 35-28 to Mt. Carmel in Week 8 and 38-24 to Carmel in Week 9. But the Friars have had two blowouts in the postseason, beating No. 6 Kennedy 42-6, before rolling over No. 14 Rolling Meadows 45-7 Saturday at Triton College. Fenwick junior RB Jake Thies rushed for 151 yards and three TDs on 15 carries. He scored a fourth TD on a 50-yard screen pass from Jamen Williams (11-of-15 passing, 219 yards). Williams also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Raphiel Stewart. ... The Friars finished 1-2 in the four-team CCL/ESCC White. They average 37.9 points a game and allow 15.5 a game. ... Fenwick is playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, when the Friars won the Class 5A title under current coach Matt Battaglia. It was the first state championship in the program’s history.

If Burlington Central wins: It visits No. 1 Nazareth (10-1) or hosts No. 4 Lake Zurich (9-2)

If Fenwick wins: It visits No. 1 Nazareth (10-1) or visits No. 4 Lake Zurich

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

Class 5A

No. 2 Belvidere North (11-0) at No. 6 Cary-Grove (9-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Cary-Grove’s Leo Zavala (right) tries to elude Sycamore’s Peter Gehrig in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary on Saturday, November 1, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About the Blue Thunder: Belvidere North won the Northern Illinois Conference 10 with a 9-0 record. The Blue Thunder opened the playoffs with a 49-20 win over No. 15 Chicago Noble/Bulls and then rallied to beat No. 7 Kaneland 30-25 on Friday in their second-round game. North trailed 25-24 late in the fourth on its home field, after being down 17-3 early in the second half. The Blue Thunder’s winning drive started at the Kaneland 42. Three plays later, QB Andrew Bucci went 32 yards up the right side for a score on his longest run of the night. ... The Blue Thunder average 35.5 points a game and allow 13 a game. ... Belvidere North is playing in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row and fifth time overall since the school opened in 2007. ... Cary-Grove beat the Blue Thunder 42-7 in the quarterfinals last year in Cary.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove hasn’t lost since starting the season with losses to Fox Valley Conference champ Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central, which is playing in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Led by QB Jackson Berndt and all-state FB Logan Abrams, the Trojans’ triple option has continued to pile up yards. Freshmen Ty Tenopir and Leo Zavala have complemented Berndt and Abrams, who’s rushed for 1,195 yards and 18 TDs in nine games. The Trojans opened the playoffs by beating No. 11 Sycamore 42-14, then pounded No. 14 St. Patrick 55-21 Saturday night at Triton College. They had seven runs of 40 or more yards and generated more than 400 yards in winning its ninth game in a row. Jason Ritter Jr. had two interceptions, and Brady Elbert had one to fuel the defense. Berndt had 122 rushing yards on only three carries, including a 72-yard score. Zavala (three rushes, 131 yards) had TD runs of 65 and 66 yards. ... The Trojans are seeking a return to the semifinals for the third year in a row and fourth time in five years. They won the Class 6A title in 2023, before losing to host Geneva 28-26 in the semifinals last year.

If Belvidere North wins: It hosts No. 9 St. Francis (8-3) or visits No. 13 King (7-4)

If Cary-Grove wins: It hosts No. 9 St. Francis (8-3) or visits No. 13 King (7-4)

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Class 3A

No. 5 Monmouth-Roseville (10-1) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (11-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Richmond-Burton’s quarterback Ray Hannemann looks for an option in IHSA football Class 3A second-round playoff action at Bob Stewart Field on the campus of Aurora Central Catholic High School in Aurora on Friday, November 7, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville won the Three Rivers (Mississippi) by going 5-0. The Titans’ only loss was to Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 48-12, in Week 8. The Titans opened the postseason with a 39-14 win over No. 12 Manteno, then edged No. 4 Bloomington Central Catholic 29-28 last week. The Titans are a run-first team and are led offensively by 6-1, 215-pound all-state senior RB Nick Huston (1,680 rushing yards, 24 TDs) and 5-11, 200-pound junior RB Landon Montroy (1,230 rushing yards, 20 TDs). Against Bloomington Central Catholic, Huston rushed 31 times for 121 yards and two TDs, Montroy carried 21 times for 91 yards and a TD, and Elijah Noel had 102 yards and a TD on only five carries. ... The Titans average 40.2 points a game and allow 18.4 a game.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton has blown out its first two playoff opponents. The Rockets opened the postseason by beating No. 16 North Boone 49-0, then pounded No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic 57-7. Both games featured running clocks in the second half. All-state RB Hunter Carley scored his 29th and 30th rushing TDs of the season against ACC and also caught a 40-yard TD pass (his first reception of the year). Carley had four carries for 58 yards, hiking his season total to 1,689 yards. FB Riley Shea had six carries for 96 yards, including TDs of 2 and 10 yards. QB Ray Hannemann (3 of 6, 73 yards) threw TD passes to Carley and TE Jace Nelson (14 yards). Defensively, the Rockets got DB Joseph Larsen’s fifth interception of the season and two TFLs from OLB Luke Robinson. ... The Rockets average 42.9 points a game and allow 7.8 a game. ... R-B is seeking its first trip to the semifinals since 2021.

If Monmouth-Roseville wins: It hosts No. 2 Byron (11-0) or hosts No. 11 IC Catholic (8-3)

If Richmond-Burton wins: It hosts No. 2 Byron (11-0) or visits No. 11 IC Catholic (8-3)

FND pick: Richmond-Burton