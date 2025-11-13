DuPage and suburban Cook County quarterfinal IHSA football previews

Class 7A

No. 7 Lincoln-Way West (10-1) at No. 15 Downers Grove North (9-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West is on its grind now fending off a very talented Kenwood team in the second round of the playoffs, the second straight CPL team the Warriors have ousted from the postseason. Although drawing a CPL opponent usually means good things, LWW did not stray from its typical blueprint which is reliant on a sturdy defense led by Illinois State recruit Chase Markowitz and an offensive attack that cherishes possession and typically gets strong work from QB Grant Tustin and RB Jahan Abubakar. And if the game is close, there are few kickers in the state that are more reliable than Zach Hermanson.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North, making its third straight quarterfinal appearance, is riding high off its 19-7 win at Glenbard West which avenged a regular-season loss to its West Suburban Silver rival. A Trojans’ defense that has been stellar most of the season, even at times short-handed, has held down two explosive offenses in playoff wins over Prospect and Glenbard West. Oliver Thulin’s 29-yard pick-six in the closing minutes that all but sealed last week’s win was one of three turnovers forced by Downers Grove North, which also had two key fourth-down stops. Thulin, who also had nine catches for 80 yards last week, is one of a few standout two-way players for the Trojans along with Illinois recruit Will Vala and Caden Chiarelli, who ran for two TDs last week. That defense travels well in the playoffs, as does a dynamic veteran QB like third-year starter and Minnesota commit Owen Lansu, who was 15 of 20 for 112 yards last week in his fifth game back from a broken arm. This is a rematch of the 2023 Class 7A quarterfinal, a game in which Downers Grove North won 34-6.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 3 St. Charles North (10-1) at No. 6 Brother Rice (10-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

Class 6A

No. 4 Lake Zurich (9-2) at No. 1 Nazareth (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bears: Lake Zurich, which had an uncharacteristic 4-5 season last year in missing the playoffs, has reverted to its winning ways this fall. And that’s extended into the postseason, following the tradition of 2022 and 2023 state semifinalists and a 2017 Class 7A runner-up. As has typically been the case, it starts with defense for the Bears. Aside from losses to Fremd and Warren in which they gave up a combined 62 points, Lake Zurich has allowed just 38 points in its other eight games with five shutouts, the latest a 35-0 blanking of Antioch in the second round. Kaden Abrantes rushed for 172 yards and a TD and the Bears ran for 239 yards total. All-State pick Chris Chang, who had two interceptions, a 70-yard TD catch and kickoff return for a TD in the Bears’ Round 1 win, is a ringleader of the defense and player to watch everywhere.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth was certainly pushed in its second-round game at Wheaton Warrenville South, but overcame a one-touchdown halftime deficit – and the rain – for a 28-7 win. Charles Calhoun, who rushed for 159 yards, and Justin Watson, both scored two TDs. The Roadrunners appear to have discovered a nice balance offensively with Jackson Failla throwing to dynamic receivers Jake Cestone, an Illinois State recruit, and Trenton Walker, complemented by that dual running attack. Not to be outdone, Nazareth’s defense has quietly allowed only an average of 10 points over its last five games. Christian Malachuk, a 6-foot-1, 280-pound junior, is an anchor of both lines. Nazareth is riding an eight-game winning streak since its only loss to Mount Carmel.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Burlington Central (10-1) at No. 11 Fenwick (8-3)

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

No. 2 Burlington Central (10-1) at No. 11 Fenwick (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Rockets: Central is looking to achieve program history, as no Rockets team has ever advanced to the state semifinals. The Rockets lost in the quarterfinals in 2000 (Class 3A), 2003 (Class 4A) and 2006 (Class 4A). They have beaten No. 15 Libertyville (21-17) and No. 7 Harlem (24-14) in their first two postseason games this season. Playing in a steady rain against Harlem, the Rockets kept the ball on the ground and relied on the downhill-running style of quarterback Landon Arnold. The senior didn’t complete a pass but came up with a 56-yard run – after Harlem pulled to within 17-14 with 5:36 left – to set up his own 3-yard TD run. Arnold ran for a game-high 139 yards on 18 carries. Senior Tyler McGladdery had 55 yards on 10 carries, including TDs of 3 and 8 yards. ... For the season, Arnold has rushed for team-leading totals of 755 yards and eight TDs, while also throwing for 904 yards, 13 TDs and only three interceptions. ... While Central is averaging 32.9 points a game during its seven-game winning streak, its defense has been its biggest strength all season. Led by LB Noah Hedlund (72 tackles, 61 solos), DL Aidan Nuno (seven sacks, 29 pressures), LB McGladdery (8.5 TFLs) and LB Liam Schultz (55.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs), the Rockets have allowed only 118 points (10.7 a game).

About the Friars: Fenwick is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, when it went on to win the Class 5A title. The Friars are coming off an impressive 45-7 win over Rolling Meadows. Jake Thies rushed for 151 yards, had 201 total yards of offense and scored four TDs in the win. Jamen Williams threw for 219 yards and TDs to Thies and Raphiel Stewart, and also ran for a score. Excelling on both sides of the ball, Fenwick has topped 40 points in seven games and allowed either zero or one score in six of its 11 games. That defense has clearly got it back together after allowing a combined 73 points in losses to Mount Carmel and Carmel to close the regular season.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 4 Lake Zurich (9-2) at No. 1 Nazareth (10-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

St. Francis's Dario Milivojevic (12) gains some yards before getting tripped up by Prairie Ridge's Logan Thennes (2) on Saturday Nov. 8, 2025, during the second round of the 5A playoff game held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Class 5A

No. 13 King (7-4) at No. 9 St. Francis (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Jaguars: Making its first state quarterfinal appearance in school history, King possesses size and speed, featuring sophomore running back Jamar Lewis. Lewis, who averages 140 yards per game, has scored 22 touchdowns – 21 of them on the ground. Junior WR Nasir White averages 42 yards receiving with four TDs, while junior Jermaine Whitfield (five passing TDs) and sophomore TreMaine Ford have shared time at quarterback. “King is a very good football team,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “They remind me of Morgan Park with size, speed, athletic ability, and are well-coached. They are very big up front and will try to pound the football with a very good running back (Lewis). Their quarterback is mobile and has a live arm with a wide receiver who can go get it.” Defensively, the Jaguars are led by senior DE Pharoah McThune (seven tackles per game, seven sacks), junior MLB Paul Norman (6.1 tackles per game, four forced fumbles), senior lineman Alexander Robinson (five sacks), and junior DB Malachi Mays-Pinckney (four interceptions).

About the Spartans: Playing in the rugged Chicago Catholic League has prepared St. Francis for the postseason. The past two playoff games have not been easy for the Spartans. After rallying from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat Morgan Park (35-28) in the first round, they outlasted top-seeded Prairie Ridge (41-38) last weekend. Senior quarterback Brock Phillip accounted for all six of the Spartans’ touchdowns last week – four rushing and two passing. Receivers Zach Washington and Dario Milivojevic both caught TD passes against Prairie Ridge, while junior running back Tivias Caldwell (123 yards) topped the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive week. Phillip has thrown 26 touchdown passes with 10 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, senior NG Jaylen Torres (6.8 tackles per game, eight sacks, 13 hurries), junior FS James McGrath (9.5 tackles per game), senior CB/WR Tanner Glock (seven interceptions), and junior OLB Peyton Shipley (six tackles per game, three forced fumbles) lead the way. “I’m most impressed with their fight,” said McMillen. “These boys will continue to fight to the end. They have a unity about them that I haven’t seen in teams from the past. They play for each other, and that as a coach, is pretty cool to see.” A win over King will propel St. Francis to the Class 5A state semifinals for the fourth straight season. “We need to have a great week of practice so we can compete with them,” McMillen said.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Belvidere North (11-0) at No. 6 Cary-Grove (9-2)

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Class 4A

No. 5 Coal City (9-2) at Montini No. 1 (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Coalers: Coal City continues to impose its will on the opposition going back to previous program maxims of strong defense and a potent running game to gain control of its first two rounds of playoff games. But the ultimate difference might be that this group of Coalers can move the ball through the air too, as Connor Henline’s three long second-half touchdown passes turned the momentum back in Coal City’s favor in a wild win over Dixon in Round 2. RB Logan Natyshok has been stuffing the stat sheet the last few weeks, not only as a rusher but also as a pass receiver.

About the Broncos: A two-hour plus drive south to Peoria last weekend did nothing to slow down the Montini express last weekend. The Broncos scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions in a 47-17 win over Peoria Notre Dame. The win was the 21st straight for Montini dating back to last season, a new program record. Israel Abrams threw for 193 yards and three TDs and also ran for a score, Nico Castaldo had four catches for 69 yards and a TD, and Charles Flowers rushed for two TDs. Defensively, Namari Anderson had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Montini really has not been tested since its Week 6 win over Carmel, its last five wins by nearly a 36-point average. This matchup is a rematch of the 2004 Class 4A state championship game in which Montini beat Coal City 44-7 for the Broncos’ first state title.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Morris (10-1) at No. 6 Geneseo (9-2)

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

Class 3A

No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (8-3) at No. 2 Byron (11-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: These are two of the state’s most storied small school programs matched up in postseason play for the fifth time. IC Catholic Prep owns a 3-1 all-time playoff mark against Byron with wins in 2022 (35-0), 2017 (7-0), and 2010 (35-27). The Knights went on to capture 3A state titles in 2022 and 2017. Making its ninth playoff appearance in 10 seasons, IC Catholic Prep has faced one of the state’s toughest schedules. Facing larger schools throughout the season, including three teams playing in this weekend’s state quarterfinals – St. Rita (7A), Nazareth (6A), and St. Francis (5A), the Knights more than held their own. Now, they will face a stiff test from a Byron team that averages 52.7 points per game. Junior quarterback Nate Lang has thrown for 2,383 yards and 27 touchdowns, including three in the Knights’ 37-27 victory over previously unbeaten Bishop McNamara last weekend. Lang also leads the Knights in rushing, averaging 42 yards per game. Senior FB/MLB Foley Calcagno anchors the defense, averaging 10 tackles per contest, supported by senior lineman Tamarion Garner (eight sacks), and cornerback Jaden Penna (four interceptions). Garner recorded 3 ½ sacks with a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Bishop McNamara. Running back KC Kekstadt contributed 19 carries for 112 yards and a 12-yard TD last weekend. Sophomore 2-way standouts Grant Bowen (11 touchdowns) and Will Schmidt (six touchdowns) lead a strong receiving corps.

About the Tigers: Byron’s returning players have long memories of last season’s disappointing 14-13 second-round loss to eventual 3A state champion Montini. The Tigers have dominated their opponents throughout the season, topping the 50-point mark seven times in 11 games, while scoring more than 60 points five times. Their closest game was a 28-7 Week 2 victory over a Dixon team that lost a 49-42 second-round decision to 4A power Coal City last weekend. The Tigers are led by a pair of all-stater players – senior RB/LB Caden Considine (97 yards rushing per game) and junior QB/DB Andrew Talbert. Considine tallied four touchdowns, including a pick-six, during last weekend’s 38-12 second-round victory over Pecatonica. Defensively, the Big Northern champions are led by senior OLB Dawson Criddle and junior SS JJ Edmonson. Byron owns a 1-3 playoff record against IC Catholic Prep, with the lone win (15-14) coming during its 3A state championship run in 2021. The Tigers, who have captured two of the last four 3A state titles, have not suffered a three-loss season since 2015 (9-3).

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Monmouth-Roseville (10-1) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (11-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: Byron

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group