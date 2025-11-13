Amboy, Milledgeville square up again: Sauk Valley 8-Man football semifinal playoff previews

No. 1 Milledgeville (11-0) at No. 5 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (10-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Missiles: They beat South Beloit 22-6 last week as Spencer Nye Nye led the Missiles’ rush attack with 135 yards on 24 carries and added three of the Missiles’ eight backfield stops on defense. He also threw a TD to Karter Livengood. Evan Schenck added 50 rushing yards and a TD. It was Milledgeville’s season-low in scoring, matching the 30-22 loss to Amboy in Week 1. In the season opener, Kyson Francis thew three TDs, two to Schenck.

About the Clippers: They rolled past Pawnee 64-6 on the road last week and have been on a roll since the Week 1 loss to Milledgeville. The two-time defending I8FA state champions beat Milledgeville 42-14 in last year’s title match. Amboy has used a three-headed monster in the backfield with Jose Lopez, Colt McCoy and Caiden Heath. Cody Winn has also been a key target in the passing game for Tanner Welch in his first season under center. In the season opener against Milledgeville, Amboy had a chance to tie the game after recovering a fumble. An overthrown pass and turnover on downs ended the comeback shot for the Clippers.

Friday Night Drive pick: Amboy

Milledgeville’s Karter Livengood fights through a host of Clippers. (Alex T. Paschal)

No. 3 Polo (10-1) at No. 2 South Fork (11-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday at Jack Hanlon Stadium in Kincaid

About the Marcos: They beat St. Anne 46-14 last week after leading 38-6 at halftime. Polo ran for 403 yards on 46 carries, led by Mercer Mumford’s 165 yards with three TDs. JT Stephenson threw a TD to Mumford and also ran for 170 yards and two scores. Polo has been dominant ever since a 28-6 loss to Milledgeville in Week 4. Polo is seeking its first trip to the state championship since winning titles in 2019 and 2021. This is the sixth straight semifinal appearance for Polo. “It’s a great feeling. We’ve made it there every year we’ve been in 8-man, and we wanted to keep the streak alive,” Mumford said. “We’ve been there, we know the challenge that’s there, the hype around the game, and I think we’re ready.”

About the Ponies: They beat West Carroll 48-14 last week; Polo beat West Carroll 30-20 in Week 3. QB Brodey Vanhooser leads the team with 1,279 yards and 13 TDs on 64% passing with three interceptions. He also has five TDs on the ground. His top target is Brody Lush, who has 869 yards and nine TDs. Five other players have caught scores. George Bailey has ran for 2,252 yards and 41 TDs this season with a 12.4-yard average carry.

Friday Night Drive pick: Polo

Polo's Mercer Mumford (83) battles for yards as St. Anne's Grant Pomaranski (10) tries to bring him down during I8FA playoff action on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Polo High School. The Marcos won the game 46-14 to advance to the next round. (Earleen Hinton)

Advancement: The state championship takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium.