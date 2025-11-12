Kane County football notebook: Brock Phillip, a transfer in from Geneva, makes waves for St. Francis

St. Francis's Brock Phillip (1) celebrates a victory over Prairie Ridge on Saturday Nov. 8, 2025, during the second round of the 5A playoff game held at St. Francis's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

All Brock Phillip really wanted was a chance.

After spending his junior season as a backup quarterback for Geneva, the senior transferred over to St. Francis, a smaller yet just as successful football program that year.

And even after winning the starting role at St. Francis, he still felt like he needed to prove himself.

“I just play like I have a chip on my shoulder,” Phillip said. “I still feel like I have something to prove, and that’s not going to stop.”

Now, he’s led St. Francis to its fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance. And he’s coming off arguably his most prominent game yet, where Phillip rushed for a season-high four touchdowns while throwing for two more to knock off top-seeded Prairie Ridge with a 41-38 victory in the Class 5A second round.

“He wants the ball in his hands no matter where we are in the game, but more than anything whenever we need a big play,” Spartans coach Bob McMillen said. “Whether it’s throwing the big pass or breaking tackles and going into the end zone, and he’s done a tremendous job.”

It’s one of a few times that Phillip has come up clutch for the Spartans this season. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to take down Morgan Park in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. He also kicked off the season by throwing a game-winning touchdown to Dario Milivojevic in the final seconds against Kenwood in Week 1.

And even after those games, McMillen says that Phillip can still be found talking with the offensive coaches finding ways to improve.

“I think they usually talk for about two hours after the game about what he’s done right and what he can improve on,” McMillen said. “But that’s the kind of guy you want leading your football team, a guy that knows that no matter what he’s going to do everything he can in his power to help the team win.”

St. Francis's Brock Phillip, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate St. Zach Washington (5) on Saturday Nov. 8, 2025, during the second round of the 5A playoff game while taking on Prairie Ridge held at St. Francis's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Phillip spent his junior season as a backup at Geneva, which made it all the way to the Class 6A state title game last season. While he did wish he played a little more, he said he learned a lot behind starting quarterback Tony Chahino.

“Tony was a great role model and mentor for me last year, so I give him props for that,” Phillip said. “He taught me how to run an offense, run the team, how to be a leader and how to step up in a big moment.”

Phillip has also been aided by the bonds he’s created with his wide receivers, from Southern Illinois commit Milivojevic, who has 880 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, to Michigan State commit Zach Washington (801 receiving yards, six TDs) and senior Tanner Glock (491 receiving yards, two TDs).

“All three of them were very welcoming when I got over there and we just clicked in an instant,” Phillip said. “We’re best friends on and off the field. When I came to St. Francis, everyone was like that. The culture, the community, I just love it.”

St. Francis will host No. 13 King at 1 p.m. Saturday in its quarterfinal matchup, with a chance to advance to its fourth consecutive state semifinal.

And with Phillip under center, McMillen knows that the team will be entering the field with a win-only attitude that has helped him make an impact all season long.

“For him to go out there and lead this team to where we are right now and hopefully through a tough King team is huge,” McMillen said. “We’re fortunate to have him, and we’re very happy that he’s a St. Francis Spartan.”

St. Charles North's Wyatt Brandt tackles Carmel's Vinny Fiore at the Class 7A Second Round playoff game on Saturday, Nov.8,2025 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

St. Charles North and the comeback kids

St. Charles North has had a knack for making some memorable come-from-behind victories during the 2025 season.

First it was the late surge in Week 1 to defeat Minooka 36-35. Then it was the last-second 43-42 victory over Batavia.

And in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs against an offensive powerhouse in Carmel, the North Stars pulled it off again.

After trailing 16-7 early into the second quarter, the North Stars went on to score 19 straight points to pull off a 26-23 victory in the cold rain.

“All week, we had a great game plan and great week of practice,” North Stars coach Rob Pomazak said. “We knew the elements were going to be here, and we didn’t back away from it. We went right into it and used it in our favor.”

A big reason for the win was from a swift turnaround on defense. After allowing scores on three of its first four possessions, St. Charles North seized up on defense, forcing three turnovers and not allowing a score until there were five minutes left in the game.

It also was helped by locking up the run defense. The North Stars allowed 250 rushing yards in the first half alone, but only allowed 51 in the second half.

“You don’t win on Saturday or Friday, you win Monday through Thursday,” Pomazak said. “And the game plan that (defensive coordinator) Keith Snyder put together was unbelievable. He had such a great feel for what they were trying to do, and the boys took the time to learn, commit and execute a very physical brand of football.

“We asked them to play fearless and play for each other, and obviously they went out and did that.”

The North Stars will face another tough task in the quarterfinals, taking on No. 6 Brother Rice, a favorite to take the Class 7A title, on the road.

Burlington Central’s Tyler McGladdery reacts after scoring his second of two touchdowns against Harlem in IHSA football Class 6A second-round playoff action at Central High School in Burlington on Saturday, November 8, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Burlington Central back in the quarterfinals for first time since 2006

The 2006 football season proved to be a milestone for Burlington Central for nearly two decades.

Heading into the 2024 season, it served as a last for the Rockets’ program in three different categories: Last playoff win, last 10-win season and last appearance in the state quarterfinals.

Not anymore.

A year after getting their first playoff win since that 2006 team, the Rockets have now made it all the way to the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 24-14 victory over Harlem.

“These guys weren’t even alive when we got here last,” coach Brian Iossi said. “I think it’s huge. This group went 1-8 their freshman year. They were not a good football team.

“For them to buy into what we’re doing and put the work in to get here is crazy awesome.”

The Rockets got the win thanks to their ground game, which had six players combine for 277 yards on the ground. Quarterback Landon Arnold led the charge with 139 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler McGladdery scored twice in 10 carries.

Central now has a chance to make its first semifinal in school history, but faces a tough task in No. 11 Fenwick.

Batavia's Preston Brummel runs the ball for a gain against Glenbard East at the Class 7 A Second Round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 7,2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

A DuKane Conference clash in the quarterfinals

This season’s IHSA playoffs have had more than their fair share of conference rematches during the first two rounds.

From the West Suburban Silver having league rivals face off in both rounds, to the Southwest Prairie, and of course the first round CCL/ESCC matchup between Loyola and Mount Carmel, rematches have filled the playoff landscape.

In the quarterfinals, the DuKane Conference will join those ranks when No. 22 Glenbard North takes on No. 13 Batavia on Saturday.

It’ll be a rematch from Week 3 of the season, where Batavia secured a 41-13 victory. The game also marks the only time this season that Glenbard North star running back Donato Gatses has been held to 100 rushing yards.

The matchup marks only the second time in the conference’s seven-year history that two conference teams will meet up in the playoffs. The first matchup happened in the Class 7A quarterfinals back in 2018, when St. Charles North defeated Wheaton Warrenville South 21-10. The North Stars lost the regular season contest 13-11.

Batavia has won all seven conference games against Glenbard North since the DuKane’s inception in 2018. The Bulldogs also won their last playoff game against the Panthers, a 21-7 victory in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs back in 2017, the same season they last won a state title.