St. Laurence breaks down Bradley-Bourbonnais defense

St. Laurence's Cory Les (80) celebrates a touchdown against Bradley-Bourbonnais during the Vikings 35-21 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais in second round playoff on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The good things that happened to the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team happened very quickly during its Class 6A second-round matchup against St. Laurence.

But the bad things happened too, and more frequently at a variety of speeds leading to a 35-21 victory for St. Laurence.

St. Laurence (8-3) will face either Crete-Monee or Dunlap in next weekend’s quarterfinal round. Bradley-Bourbonnais closes its season with a 9-2 mark.

The Vikings came out with a distinct game plan that seemed determined to keep the ball out of the Boilermakers hands as much as possible. That started with a 16-play drive that ultimately netted the Vikings no points, and Bradley zipped down the field capping the drive with a 35-yard touchdown reception to Lyzale Edmon, which was only the start of huge night for him.

Football: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. St. Laurence Class 6A second round playoffs Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ellis Johnson throws the ball as St. Laurence's Brian Killen closes in during the Vikings 35-21 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais in second round playoff on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

But St. Laurence went right back to being patient and pieced together another drive, knotting the score on a 24-yard touchdown from Sean Rice.

Then one of the fast bad things happened to the Boilermakers, when after forcing a St. Laurence punt, Vikings defensive back Matthew Williams jumped a route, picked off the pass and sped 54 yards for a go-ahead touchdowns.

Minutes later things appeared to get worse when, after a giant run from Kyren Edmon, who ran for 144 yards in the contest, set the Boilermakers up in good field position, but a Rice interception squelched that drive.

Bradley’s defense held though, forced a quick punt, and then a quick good thing happened with a blistering fast score once again courtesy of a 37-yard touchdown reception to Lyzale Edmon that capped a four-play drive.

Football: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. St. Laurence Class 6A second round playoffs Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kyren Edmon runs the ball against St. Laurence during the Vikings 35-21 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais in second round playoff on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Lyzale Edmon picked up right where he left off after halftime, scoring on a fourth down play with a 1-yard reception to give Bradley a 21-14 lead.

But then it became the Cory Les game. Les, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound battering ram started to find his footing running largely out of the Wildcat package.

After a botched Bradley punt attempt, St. Laurence took advantage of a short field and with Les carrying the ball four times he scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 to start the fourth quarter and tie the contest.

“At halftime there were a couple of long faces and we sort of let some things get away from us in the first half,” St. Laurence coach Patrick Swanson said. “And we came out and said you’ve got 24 minutes to define the rest of your career here. And those seniors have battled so much and they took that to heart.”

Then St. Laurence quickly forced a Boilermaker punt attempt and went back to Les with rushes of 5, 11, 11 and 6 before he found an outside seam and outran the Boilermaker defense to the pylon for a go-ahead score with just over five minutes to play.

Bradley couldn’t respond with a botched snap putting them behind the 8-ball in trying to move the football and Les cemented the win by simply grinding the ball down the field and tacked on one more rushing score to lock up the win.

Les, a Louisville baseball recruit, finished with a whopping 180 yards rushing, nearly all of them achieved in the second half.

“I’ve done that my whole life,” Les said of the heavy second half workload. “Whatever coach needs of me, I’ll do. I’ll never say no, and he knows whatever he’s going to call me to do, I’m going to get done.

“I had the whole team behind me. Our offensive line was moving and I knew there was nothing (Bradley-Bourbonnais) could do. They weren’t going to tackle me. I was going to get four or five no matter what and we were going to demoralize them.”

It was an extremely disappointing end for the Boilermakers, but Lyzale Edmon certainly did all he could to keep Bradley afloat. He finished with 13 catches for 195 yards.

“I thought we lost momentum early, then I felt like we got it back and then I thought we lost it again,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl said. “Obviously three turnovers is huge. We haven’t turned the ball over really all year, so turnovers were big. It wasn’t just one mistake, it was multiple mistakes, where we just couldn’t get it going.”