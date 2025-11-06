Football Playoffs Round 2 : Sauk Valley Previews

Dixon’s Jagger Kemp heads into the end zone against Woodstock North in the Class 4A football first round playoffs. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 4A

No. 5 Coal City (8-2) at No. 4 Dixon (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: Coal City made a statement in the first round, riding the hot hand of Logan Natyshok’s five-touchdown, 272-yard performance behind a dominant offensive line against Sterling. Quarterback Connor Henline and the passing attack didn’t need to do much with Natyshok’s stellar game, but they can get going through the air in a hurry. The Coalers got by the Dukes in last year’s quarterfinals thanks to a stingy defense that took advantage of timely turnovers and gutsy offense down the stretch. It will take that effort again this year to come back to Coal City with a win.

About the Dukes: Landon Knigge and Dixon ran wild on Woodstock North last week, as the senior ran for 240 yards and three scores and junior quarterback Jagger Kemp ran for two touchdowns of his own in a 45-0 no-doubter. A goose egg on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard has been commonplace for the Dukes this season, as last week gave them their sixth of the season. After falling a touchdown short of last year’s meeting with the Coalers that came down to a handful of key plays, the Dukes have plenty of fuel to their fire.

Advancement: Winner plays Montini or Peoria Notre Dame in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Coal City

Class 2A

No. 7 Newman (8-2) at No. 2 El Paso-Gridley (10-0)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Comets: They beat Ridgeview/Lexington 43-8 in the first round as the defense had three interceptions and Evan Bushman had 211 yards passing. The Comets ran for 153 yards as a team. Riley Mason had 19 tackles, and George Jungerman had nine. Mason leads the team with 78 tackles this season. Bushman has 1,594 yards passing and 19 TDs to four interceptions this season. Matthew Blackert leads the team with 776 yards rushing and 12 TDs. He has also ran two kicks, a punt and a fumble back for a score. John Rowzee is the leading receiver with 553 yards and five scores. Newman has not reached the quarterfinals since they won a Class 2A state title in 2019.

About the Titans: They beat Chicago Marshall 43-20 in the first round. This is the first time they have won 10 games since the merging of El Paso and Gridley school districts. They went 6-4 the last two years. The Heart of Central Illinois - Large Conference champions are averaging 41.6 points per game this season while allowing just 8.7.

Advancement: Winner plays Farmington or Aurora Christian in the quarterfinals

FND pick: Newman

8-Man Football Association

No. 5 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (8-1) at No. 4 Pawnee/Lincolnwood (9-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: They beat Milford/Cissna Park 68-8 last week as Colt McCoy, Jose Lopez (3 TDs) and Cadein Heath (4 TDs) each ran for over 115 yards. They have been on a roll since falling 30-22 to Milledgeville in Week 1. They have allowed more than two TDs just twice this season while scoring over 60 points five times. The two-time defending state champions beat Pawnee 52-8 in last year’s semifinals.

About the Indians: They beat Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 42-30 last week. Their only loss came 42-19 to South Fork last month. They started 11-0 last season before losing to Amboy in the state semifinals. They have scored over 50 points twice this season, beating Meridian 54-7 and Milford/Cissna Park 50-16.

Advancement: Winner plays Milledgeville or South Beloit in the semifinals

FND pick: Amboy

No. 8 South Beloit (8-2) at No. 1 Milledgeville (10-0)

When: Noon Saturday

About the Sobos: They beat Alden-Hebron 37-6 last week. They finished the regular season with a 41-22 loss to West Carroll and 70-42 loss at Polo. They are averaging 36.9 points a game while allowing 18.6.

About the Missiles: They beat Meridian 66-16 last week and North Shelby 28-12 the week before. North Shelby was the Missouri state runner-up last season. Against Meridian, the state runners-up ran out to a 66-0 lead at halftime to open the playoffs. Kyson Francis threw three TDs, and Spencer Nye threw another in the win. Nye led the Missiles with 105 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Advancement: Winner plays Amboy or Pawnee in the semifinals

FND pick: Milledgeville

No. 6 St. Anne (9-1) at No. 3 Polo (9-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Cardinals: St. Anne had never played in a playoff game a little over a year ago, but now the Cardinals find themselves in their second I8FA quarterfinal in as many seasons. Senior quarterback Grant Pomaranski was unstoppable in last week’s 39-20 win over Metro-East Lutheran, throwing for four touchdowns – three to Matthew Langellier – and running for two more. There’s no doubt the Cardinals can score points with the best of them, and with defensive-minded Alan Rood as head coach, they’ve made big stops when they’ve needed to all season. Against a Polo offense that’s scored at least 50 points six times, they’ll need plenty of those stands Saturday.

About the Marcos: Polo, the defending state runner-up, has won a pair of I8FA state titles since coming to the league in 2019, and there’s yet to be a season in which the Marcos haven’t made it to the state semifinal round. Save for a 28-6 loss to defending champion Milledgeville in Week 4, not only have the Marcos won their other nine games, they’ve won them all by double digits and only one by fewer than 20 points. With a knack for surprise onside kicks – they recovered two in the first half of last week’s 36-14 win over Hiawatha – the Marcos are truly relentless for 48 minutes.

Advancement: Winner plays South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville or West Carrol in the semifinals

FND pick: Polo

No. 7 West Carroll (8-2) at No. 2 South Fork (10-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Thunder: They opened the playoffs with a 42-8 win over West Central. They have won four straight games since a 54-28 loss at Milledgeville. They have not won nine games as a co-op. Aden Buchholz leads the team in rushing.

About the Ponies: They opened the playoffs with a 52-6 win over Galva. They have scored at least 40 points in every game but one, a 28-8 win at Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski in Week 3. George Bailey leads the team with 2,043 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns with a 12.8 yard-per-carry average carry. Brodey Vanhooser has 1,201 yards passing and 12 TDs.

Advancement: Winner plays Polo or St. Anne in the semifinals

FND pick: South Fork