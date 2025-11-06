DuPage and suburban Cook County Round 2 IHSA playoff second-round football previews

Class 8A

No. 13 Lyons (8-2) at No. 4 Fremd (9-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons won a tight contest with conference rival York for the second straight week – winning the first-round game 24-21 on Ryland Avants’ 31-yard field goal as time expired. The Lions, in the second round for the fourth straight season, now seek their third quarterfinal appearance in four years. Junior EJ Kuhlman has been a workhorse back, averaging 32 carries and 168 yards per game over Lyons’ last four, all wins. The Lions figure to want to ride that ball-control attack to keep Fremd’s high-powered offense off the field. Jack Slightom threw for 166 yards and a TD to Tyler Stamm last week. Anthony Pearson had a key interception in that game.

About the Vikings: Fremd is back in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season, and had little trouble dispatching Huntley 41-14 in the first round. The Vikings scored on their first six possessions and forced four first-half turnovers in leading 41-0 at the half. Senior quarterback Johnny O’Brien, a Northwestern recruit and one of the state’s top QBs, makes the Vikings go. He has completed 68% of his passes for 2,142 yards with 27 TDs and just four interceptions in nine games. He was injured for Fremd’s only loss, 23-7 to Barrington in Week 7. His top target is senior Western Illinois commit MarQuan Brewster, who has 63 catches for 970 yards and 13 TDs. Junior Ben Riddle has 35 catches for 602 yards and six TDs. Owen Jakubczak, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound tackle, is also committed to Northwestern.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 12 Bolingbrook (8-2) at No. 5 Warren (9-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Fremd

No. 3 Maine South (9-1) at No. 19 Hinsdale Central (7-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Hawks: Maine South has been on quite a roll since a Week 1 loss to Lincoln-Way East, and that continued with its 56-20 first-round win over Downers Grove South. Niko Kokosioulis scored four of his five touchdowns in the first half and rushed for 152 yards on 21 carries. Junior QB Jameson Purcell, an Indiana recruit, was 22-for-26 passing for 306 yards. Maine South has outscored opponents 409-89 during a nine-game winning streak and no opponent has come within 20 points. The Hawks have reached the quarterfinals the last three seasons and before that were the 2021 Class 8A state runners-up.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021, made it a triumphant return with a 45-14 win over South Elgin last week. Quarterback Riley Contreras ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, from 34 yards out to Boston College baseball commit Patrick Connors. The Red Devils also scored touchdowns on defense and special teams with Dominic Tresslar’s kickoff return for a TD, and Michigan commit Micah Drescher kicked a 32-yard field goal. Hinsdale Central last reached the quarterfinals in 2008, the year the program finished as Class 8A runner-up.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 11 Oswego (8-2) at No. 6 Lane (9-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Maine South

Class 7A

No. 13 Batavia (8-2) at No. 4 Glenbard East (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia, which is considered one of the favorites in the Class 7A field, looked the part in its 56-0 blowout of Hoffman Estates in the first round. The Bulldogs forced five turnovers with Nick Jansey and Jack Brown both returning fumbles for TDs. Batavia, co-champs of the DuKane Conference, has won five straight games. Its only losses came to Glenbard West and St. Charles North by a combined four points, both in the final seconds. Batavia is in the second round of the playoffs for the 10th straight time. Junior QB Michael Vander Luitgaren has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,020 yards and 22 TDs with three interceptions. His top targets are senior Brett Berggren with 48 catches for 712 yards and six TDs and junior Darin Ashiru with 45 catches for 643 yards and six TDs. Henry Hahn and Preston Brummel have combined for over 1,200 yards rushing and 17 TDs.

About the Rams: Glenbard East is back in the playoffs’ second round for a third straight year after beating conference rival West Chicago 63-29 last week. Michael Nee threw for 268 yards and two TDs to Muhammad Musleh, and also connected for scores with Lucas Freese and Henry Benka. Nee has thrown for 2,173 yards and 29 TDs with seven interceptions on the season. Freese has 45 catches and four TDs and Musleh has caught 12 TDs. Kedrick Dennis has rushed for 1,020 yards and 17 TDs. Glenbard East has won eight straight games since a three-point loss to West Aurora Week 2, and is averaging 40 points per game on the year.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Moline (9-1) at No. 21 Glenbard North (7-3).

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North is back in the playoffs’ second round for a fourth straight year after a hard-fought 28-21 win over Prospect last Friday. The Trojans’ defense put up a sterling effort, holding a Prospect offense that had averaged 48 points per game to a season low. Illinois recruit Will Vala, part of that defensive effort, also caught a 33-yard TD pass from Minnesota commit Owen Lansu. Oliver Thulin, also playing defense, caught five passes for 98 yards and Caden Chiarelli had a 65-yard TD run. Downers Grove North did not have Lansu for its first meeting with Glenbard West back in Week 4, a 35-21 Hilltoppers’ win, so it will be a different Trojans’ offense. But the Trojans must play cleaner football – two turnovers inside their 20-yard line in that game helped boost Glenbard West to a 28-0 first quarter lead.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West had little difficulty getting past Round 1 as the Hilltoppers scored eight touchdowns in the first half of a 63-21 win over Willowbrook. Jamarcus Kelly rushed for 103 yards and four TDs and AJ Rayford threw TD passes to Brady Johnson and Jaylen McMiller. Kelly and Bryce Ellens both ran for two TDs and Rayford threw for 172 yards and a TD to Johnson in the first meeting with Downers Grove North, a game that the Hilltoppers dominated more than the two-touchdown margin of the final score would indicate. Glenbard West seeks its first quarterfinal appearance since 2022 with a win.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 10 Kenwood (9-1) at No. 7 Lincoln-Way West (9-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

Class 6A

No. 1 Nazareth (9-1) at No. 9 Wheaton Warrenville South (7-3)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth had little difficulty with its first-round opponent, beating Hononegah 42-13. The Roadrunners have won seven straight games since a Week 2 loss to Mount Carmel, and have topped 40 points in each of their last six games. A passing attack led by QB Jackson Failla and receivers Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone lead the offense, but it’s been balanced with running backs Charles Calhoun, Justin Watson and Dylan Wellner. The defense has also been better of late, allowing a combined 43 points over the last four weeks.

About the Tigers: WW South, like Nazareth, rolled last week, going on the road to beat Highland 42-7. The Tigers are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2019. WW South will want to lean on a running game led by DuKane Conference Offensive Player of the Year Owen Yorke to keep Nazareth’s offense off the field. Yorke in nine games of stats is at 1,666 yards at eight yards a carry and 21 TDs. Axel Boecker (103 tackles) and Amare Williams (100 tackles) lead the defense. Nazareth is a huge challenge for the Tigers, but they are battle-tested – four of their nine regular-season opponents are in the second round of the playoffs.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Antioch (8-2) at No. 4 Lake Zurich (8-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

No. 14 Rolling Meadows (7-3) at No. 11 Fenwick (7-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Triton College

About the Mustangs: An offense that averaged 45.4 points during the regular season perhaps was Rolling Meadows’ calling card coming in, but its defense keyed a 29-23 win over Riveside-Brookfield last week. The Mustangs, with their first win over an opponent with a winning record, advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019. Josh Rappa had a key sack on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve what was a two-point lead. Rappa also ran for two short TDs. Joe Brigham threw for 197 yards and a TD to Jake Harvey. Keeling Murray rushed for 144 yards, all in the second half, with a 68-yard TD.

About the Friars: Fenwick had little trouble dispatching CPS opponent Kennedy in the first round, a 42-6 win. Rocco Nero had a 54-yard TD run and returned an interception 40 yards for another score. QB Jamen Williams, who threw for 1,648 yards and 18 TDs and ran for six more TDs, was named this week the CCL/ESCC White Offensive Player of the Year. Miami of Ohio commit Tommy Thies and his brother Jake Thies are the Friars’ other players to watch. Fenwick seeks its first quarterfinal appearance since winning the 2021 Class 5A state championship.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 7 Harlem (8-2) at No. 2 Burlington Central (9-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

Class 5A

No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-0) at No. 9 St. Francis (7-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge gets a second-round rematch with St. Francis – which beat the Wolves 30-21 last year in Wheaton – after beating No. 16 Vernon Hills 46-30 on Friday night. QB Luke Vanderwiel’s 33-yard TD pass to junior RB Owen Satterlee gave the Wolves a 40-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half, and the second half was played with a running clock. Vanderwiel had 95 rushing yards, giving him 1,627 for the season. He had a 29-yard rushing TD (his 28th of the season) and was 3-of-5 passing for 66 yards. Sophomore FB Vincent Byk ran for three TDs and a game-high 123 yards on 11 carries, and RB Logan Thennes ran for 53 yards on six attempts, including a 10-yard TD. The Wolves finished with 321 rushing yards on 37 carries (8.68 average), with 276 coming in the first two quarters. DE Hunter Mosolino had a strip/sack late in the first half that led to the Satterlee TD. The Wolves average 40.1 points a game allow 21.2 a game.

About the Spartans: St. Francis rallied from two TDs down in the third quarter for a 35-28 win over Morgan Park at Gately Stadium last Saturday. It earns the Spartans a return trip home and a rematch with No. 1 seed Prairie Ridge on St. Francis’ home blue turf. Michigan State recruit Zach Washington had the spark to the Spartans’ comeback last week, an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD. Tivias Caldwell Jr. rushed for 145 yards and two TDs on 25 carries as St. Francis, known for its talented corps of wide receivers, had 37 total rushes to nine pass attempts. St. Francis wide receivers Washington, Tanner Glock and Dario Milivojevic should be familiar to Prairie Ridge, as all three had TDs in last year’s Spartans’ win. With a CPS opponent looming either way next week, St. Francis has a golden opportunity at a fourth straight semifinal appearance with a win here.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 13 King (6-4) at No. 5 Corliss (8-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Class 4A

No. 1 Montini (10-0) at No. 9 Peoria Notre Dame (8-2), at Richwoods High School

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About the Broncos: Can anyone stop the Broncos? Moving up a class, the 2024 Class 3A state champions opened the 4A playoffs with a 44-point triumph over Urban Prep/Bronzeville last weekend. Junior quarterback Israel Abrams has completed 70% of his pass attempts for 2,887 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions, while rushing for six touchdowns. Tailbacks Charles Flowers (433 yards, five TDs) and Isaac Alexander (390 yards, nine TDs) share backfield touches, while a deep receiving corps includes Damacio Ortegon (36 receptions, 839 yards, seven TDs), Luca Florio (26 catches, 589 yards, eight TDs), Nico Castaldo (44 catches, 707 yards, five TDs), and Alexander (39 catches, 434 yards, three TDs). “The step up to 4A brings about some new challenges, but once again after years of playing 5A and 6A football, we are excited for the challenge,” Broncos coach Mike Bukovsky said. “We feel that the schedule we play in the Chicago Catholic League against much larger schools like Marist, Fenwick, Carmel and St. Ignatius, hopefully has prepared us for the playoffs.” Defensively, the Broncos have allowed 16 points in their last four contests, led by Santino Tenuta (102 tackles, 24 for loss, five sacks), Laddie Asay (75 tackles, 26 for loss), Orlando Greco (97 tackles), Ben Evanson (80 tackles, 11 for loss), Blake Pohlman (55 tackles, 11 for loss) and Johnny Louise (47 tackles, 17 for loss, five sacks).

About the Irish: Making the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, Peoria Notre Dame turned things around following an 0-2 start that included losses to Normal West (34-14) and Peoria (58-31). During their eight-game winning streak, the Irish topped the 35-point mark six times, fueled by running backs Dallas Harder (113 yards per game, 15 touchdowns), Blake Maxwell (93 yards per game, 12 TDs) and Jamarahe Marizetts (82 yards per game). “Peoria Notre Dame is a very storied program and has a tremendous reputation,” Bukovsky said. “They have a great power running game and look to be a physical team. They have very good team speed and athleticism. They will be a top-notch opponent this weekend.” Senior Kellan McCavitt and sophomore Zachary Pribaz have seen playing time at quarterback. Ronin Spinks and Christian Johnson lead the defense with three interceptions apiece. The opportunistic Irish defense forced five turnovers during last week’s 14-point playoff win over Marengo.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Coal City (8-2) at No. 4 Dixon (9-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

Class 3A

No. 3 Bishop McNamara (10-0 ) at No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (7-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Irish: Bishop McNamara saw Herscher grind out a game-opening touchdown drive before storming back with 35 unanswered points in a 38-14 first-round win. While Julius May, Malachi Lee, Jordan Callaway and the rushing attack have been the main source of the Fightin’ Irish’s firepower, senior quarterback Karter Krutsinger showed the McNamara passing game is also dangerous, throwing for three touchdowns. Coen Demack caught two of those scores and had an interception, his fifth game with at least a TD catch and pick apiece. After that opening drive, the Irish defensive line hunkered down and ate gaps all night, something it’ll have to do again Friday to keep the Irish in it.

About the Knights: One of the youngest teams in the Class 3A field, IC Catholic is also one of the most feared programs in the bracket. Junior quarterback Nate Lang has thrown for 2,124 yards and 24 touchdowns, with sophomore standouts Grant Bowen (631 yards, 10 TDs) and Will Schmidt (478 yards, four TDs) doing most of the heavy lifting. The passing game is prolific and the defense is nasty and battle-tested through the gauntlet of the CCL/ESCC, as evidenced by the Knights holding Hope Academy to a season-low 13 points in the first round. Lang threw for five TDs in that game to four different receivers, two to Bowen. IC Catholic has won the last seven meetings with its former Metro Suburban Conference rival, most recently 47-0 in 2022. Bishop McNamara’s last win over IC Catholic came in the 2015 semifinals on its way to a Class 3A state title, the last under longtime coach Rich Zinanni.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Byron (10-0) at No. 10 Durand-Pecatonica (7-3).

Friday Night Drive pick: IC Catholic

