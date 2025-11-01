Barrington scores on all 8 first half drives in 72-13 8A first-round rout of Elgin

Barrington found nothing but the end zone on each of its eight first half possessions en route to a 72-13 first-round win in the Class 8A playoffs over No. 31 seed Elgin at Fredrick/Motor Werks Auto Group Field at Barrington Community Stadium

With the win, No. 2 seed Barrington (9-1) advances to a second-round home date against 15th-seeded Glenbrook South next weekend. The Titans (8-2) beat No. 18 Minooka 27-14 on Friday night in Glenview to set up a rematch of the Broncos’ 51-31 win on Sept. 12.

“I’m just proud of how the kids came out tonight and did a great job,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “Anytime you got a playoff game it’s a tremendous challenge. Our guys were ready. They had a great week (in practice).”

That momentum carried the home team after it got on the board courtesy of an errant snap that went out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 advantage just 1:50 into the game.

Sophomore Lamar Osterhues initially bobbled the ensuing free kick before proceeding to take it 59 yards for the first of his four scores and a 9-0 lead.

He then found his usual method of delivering points for the Broncos as he scored on a trio of TD runs from 4, 1 and 19 yards out that left them up 30-0 with 3:17 left in the opening quarter.

Osterhues (4 carries, 66 yards) credited a combination of his offensive line plus a regular season’s worth of experience for his strong performance.

“I trust my guys to help me,“ Osterhues said. ”In Week 1 in the regular season I wasn’t as aggressive as I am now. It feels good.”

Osterhues’ backfield mate Cameron Massillo added a 17-yard TD jaunt with 70 seconds left to make it a 37-0 lead after one quarter.

Barrington added four more TDs in the second, starting with a 22-yard scoring toss from Luke Tepas to Brandon Thoman followed by a pair of scoring runs courtesy of junior Armoni Body (11 carries, 54 yards) from 2 and 6 yards out.

Senior Chris Sanchez’s first of two TDs from 10 yards out made it 65-0 at halftime. His second score, another 10-yard run, came between Elgin’s two touchdowns: a 27-yard Jacob Rufino pass to Jayden Gray and a 1-yard pass from Dan Beckett to Luis Hernandez on the game’s final play as the Maroons finished 5-5 on the season.

“I feel like every opportunity you get to play the game of football there’s something to be learned, something to be gained,” said Elgin coach Anthony Mason, whose team garnered its first playoff appearance since 2019. “We’re hoping that this group learns and realizes their mistakes from 2025 and doesn’t make them in 2026. We have a young group that needs to take this feeling into the offseason.”

