Navy recruit Ian Campbell setting the tone as Joliet Catholic prepares for playoff run

Senior defensive lineman Ian Campbell was among the many football players at Joliet Catholic who wondered whether or not their season was finished last weekend.

Amid a challenging season headlined by injuries to key starters and arguably the toughest schedule in the state, Joliet Catholic entered Week 9 as a 3-5 team with slim odds of reaching the playoffs. The postseason has become an annual tradition for a program boasting 15 state championships. Despite the numerous obstacles they’ve faced, the Hilltoppers had a shot to stay alive.

That shot would require Joliet Catholic to knock off six-win rival Providence and claim the Orange Division title. With both teams 2-0 in divisional play, Joliet Catholic turned in perhaps its best performance of the season, taking a two-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter. Although the Celtics fought back, Joliet Catholic emerged with a 30-27 win, the division title and new playoff hopes.

“We came off a win against De La Salle and we dominated that game,” Campbell said. “We carried that same intensity into the next week because we knew what was on the line. There was a chance we could sneak in at 4-5 and the stars kind of aligned for us in that Providence was our last game and that’s a rival. It meant more than just trying to get into the playoffs.”

Excitement over the victory quickly faded into anxiety as Campbell and his Hilltopper teammates awaited the team’s playoff fate. In the IHSA, five-win teams have a good chance to qualify, while four-win teams could, but very rarely, qualify. In 2023, Nazareth qualified as a 4-5 team and ran the table, defeating Joliet Catholic to win the 5A title in Campbell’s sophomore year.

Football: Joliet Catholic vs Jacksonville NOV 02 Joliet Catholic's Ian Campbell (99) wraps up Jacksonville's Braden Hutchison (8) for a loss during the 2024 IHSA Class 5A first round playoff game at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

“After the game against Providence, we were just sitting there because we didn’t know if we’d have a game next week,” Campbell said. “It was a weird feeling... When Saturday night came, there were different groups of guys at different people’s houses talking, but we were all on one big phone call. We were praying and we knew that other teams had snuck in at 4-5 before.”

Those prayers were answered, as Joliet Catholic was one of just five four-win schools in the 256-team field to reach the playoffs. A No. 16 seed on the south end of the 6A bracket, the Hilltoppers will square off against unbeaten Glenwood on the road Saturday afternoon. It’s the third playoff appearance for Campbell, who’s helped Joliet Catholic win 20 total games and advance to the state finals in 5A over each of the last two seasons.

“We were watching the TV and once Joliet Catholic showed up, it was an electric feeling,” Campbell said. “With our strength of schedule and playing these tough teams... It’s prepared us for the playoffs. There’s a reason we have that schedule and there’s a reason we made the playoffs. All of those losses taught us lessons about the type of competition we’d be playing down the line, especially since we’re moving up a class from 5A to 6A.”

A team captain for the Hilltoppers, Campbell’s role has grown tremendously since being a special teams player during his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end learned from former Joliet Catholic stars such as Dillan Johnson (who now plays at Wisconsin) and Max Hrvatin (who’s now at Central Missouri after beginning his career at Lindenwood). Primarily a one-way player as a junior, Campbell has become a dominant two-way presence.

“I don’t take a lot of breaks and I like to show younger kids that they have to push every single play,” Campbell said. “When we played Glenbard West, I had kids come up to me and ask how I play both ways... You have to be able to give your all and you have to have a lot of heart and want. Being able to impact the team like that... You have to want it and lead by example.”

Ian Campbell signals Joliet Catholic possession after a Morris fumble in the Class 5A semifinal. (Gary Middendorf)

Through nine games this season, Campbell leads the Hilltoppers in both sacks (six) and quarterback hurries (12). Although Campbell starts at tight end, where he’s reeled in five catches for 62 yards and two scores this year, his talents truly shine at defensive end, where he’s generated 40 tackles, 22 hurries, 12 sacks, nine TFLs and three forced fumbles in the last two years.

“When you talk about Ian, it starts with his work ethic and intensity,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “He’s a monster in the weight room and he brings energy to practice. He sets the tone with his mentality and he gets after it in everything he does... His mentality permeates through the defense and this year, he’s brought a blue-collar attitude to the offense.”

A native of Shorewood, Campbell didn’t start playing football until eighth grade, when his father Patrick (a Brother Rice football alum) introduced him to the game. Growing up, Campbell’s passion was always baseball, a sport he’s played since he was 4 years old. Armed with a fastball that touches 95 MPH, Campbell received All-CCL football and baseball honors as a junior.

“From a physical standpoint, we could tell that Ian was going to be a big dude,” Jaworski said. “We’ve been pretty junior and senior dominated over the last few years, but Ian was a guy who was definitely in the rotation. Being surrounded by a ton of seniors last year really allowed him to just go out and play football. He was the Lineman of the Year in our division of the conference last year... He’s been a physical presence for us on the edge.”

It was after his sophomore year that Campbell realized his potential to reach the next level in football. Campbell, who added 30 pounds to his frame going into his junior year, said his physicality has been the biggest improvement he’s made to his game since becoming a varsity football player. This year, Campbell has focused on sharpening his techniques as a pass rusher.

Joliet Catholic’s Ian Campbell recovers the fumble against Iowa City. (Gary Middendorf)

“I had never been a football-first guy,” Campbell said. “Playing on special teams my sophomore year and playing in the state championship, I realized I had a duty for next season. We were losing a senior D-end and a senior D-tackle who were both Division I prospects... I worked harder than ever before and I improved my technique. Going into my senior year, I got bigger, faster and stronger. Now, I’m one of the most disruptive guys in the CCL.”

Campbell has drawn the attention of college scouts in both baseball and football. While Campbell intends to play baseball in the spring, he said his decision to focus on a future of football stems from the competitiveness the sport brings. His most vivid memories include state semifinal games against Providence and Morris, which drew a combined 12,000-plus fans.

“I’m a very physical, upbeat guy,” Campbell said. “I want to play in front of those crowds. I love the feeling when all of those people are watching me... When we lost in 2023, I realized that we have a job to do over the next two years. That’s what turned the switch on in my head. I didn’t realize until my sophomore year how special of a school we are, how special of a team this is and how special of a sport this is. I realized that I want to go play football.”

On July 1, Campbell announced his commitment to play football at Navy. Campbell, whose grandfather William served in the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Army, visited with Navy coaches at school and at his home before making his collegiate decision. While he didn’t initially envision attending a service academy, Campbell formed a strong relationship with the staff, particularly with outside linebackers coach Ricky Brown and defensive line coach Jerrick Hall.

“I never thought I’d do it, but I committed,” Campbell said. “Being able to play the sport I love at the collegiate level is something I’m grateful for. I love it so much and I’m so excited for the opportunity... I went on a visit and everybody was great. Between coach Brown, coach Hall and coach [Brian] Newberry, I felt a great connection with them and I decided to commit.”

Campbell, who holds a 4.0 GPA according to his X (Twitter) page, intends to study either political science, physical therapy or athletic training while at Navy. On the football field, Campbell brings an intensity unmatched by most of his peers, off the football field, however, Campbell enjoys volunteering to mentor young athletes and promote his school. He also likes being in nature.

“I may be this big scary dude out there, but I’m the complete opposite outside of football and practice,” Campbell said. “I like talking to people... I love coaching kids, whether it’s baseball or football, and I love training kids and helping them get better. I love promoting our school to other kids, not just the sports here, but the academics. I love developing youth around me.”