Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 9 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Landon Knigge (4) of Dixon runs ball for touchdown as Lavontae Horton (21) of Streator latches onto his jersey on Friday, October 17, 2025 at Streator High School in Streator.

Landon Knigge (4) of Dixon runs ball for touchdown as Lavontae Horton (21) of Streator latches onto his jersey on Friday, October 17, 2025 at Streator High School in Streator. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By John Sahly

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Oct. 24.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Dwight is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. Dwight starting at 6:40 p.m.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Dwight.

Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston is live on WIXN 1460-AM.

Click here to listen live to Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston starting at 6:45 p.m.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston.

Amboy vs. West Central is live on River County 101.7.

Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. West Central starting at 6:45 p.m.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. West Central.

Mendota vs. Mercer County is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Click here to listen live to Mendota vs. Mercer County starting at 7 p.m.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Mercer County.

Streator vs. Manteno is live on Love 98.5.

Click here to listen live to Streator vs. Manteno starting at 7 p.m.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Manteno.

