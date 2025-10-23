NewsTribune Week 9 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

O’Fallon (3-5) at La Salle-Peru (2-6)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: O’Fallon lost its last two games, including a 48-6 loss to Class 7A No. 1-ranked East St. Louis. … The Panthers’ five losses have come against teams that are a combined 26-12, while their three wins are against teams that are a combined 7-17. … O’Fallon quarterback Gunner Hoffman has completed 43-of-93 passes for 608 yards and three touchdowns with eight interceptions. … The Panthers have three running backs who have 225 or more yards and four with multiple rushing TDs. … O’Fallon beat L-P 24-19 last season.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is coming off a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Kaneland that eliminated any possibility of a playoff berth for the Cavaliers. L-P scored with 29.8 seconds left, but allowed Kaneland to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. … The Cavs have only beaten Ottawa (2-6) this season. … Three of L-P’s losses have come by a combined 10 points. … Sophomore QB Marion Persich has thrown for 1,089 yards and eight TDs with eight interceptions while rushing for 803 yards and 14 scores. … Nick Hachenberger led a strong defensive effort against Kaneland with 10 tackles, while Mason Morscheiser returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

L-P's Rylynd Rynkewicz sprints down the field as Kaneland's Jackson Little chases after him on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede (2-6) at St. Teresa (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede will travel more than 200 miles and nearly four hours round-trip for its finale. … The Bruins have lost four games in a row. Facing teams that are a combined 24-8 over the last month, the Bruins have allowed 42 points or more in each game and have been held to 16 or less by all four opponents. … Last week, QB Gino Ferrari played what coach Jack Brady said was his best game. Ferrari ran for 82 yards and a TD on 15 carries and completed 9-of-24 passes for 109 yards. … With a win, the Bruins will exceed last year’s win total.

About the Bulldogs: St. Teresa is a tradition-rich program with four state championships, most recently in 2022, and two runner-up finishes. … The Bulldogs are coming off a 65-39 loss to Breese Mater Dei. The 39 points were a season high for St. Teresa. … The Bulldogs have allowed more than 60 points twice this season. … St. Teresa’s wins came against 1-7 Urbana (29-7) and 3-5 Central A&M (35-14). The Bulldogs have close losses to 4-4 Prairie Central (14-13) and Ridgeview-Lexington (21-14).

FND pick: St. Teresa

Three Rivers crossover

Rockridge (8-0) at Hall-Putnam County (3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Rockridge, the No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press Class 2A Poll, is coming off a 48-12 win over previously unbeaten Monmouth-Roseville, which beat the Red Devils 57-14. … The Rockets are averaging 43 points per game and allowing 13.9 per game. Rockridge has scored 45 points or more five times and held five opponents to 12 points or less. … QB Cullen Schwigen completed 7-of-14 passes for 170 yards and two TDs and ran for 32 yards and a TD on nine carries last week. He has 1,274 yards and 19 TDs passing and 596 yards and 14 TDs rushing this season. … Rockridge has won four games in a row against Hall, including 48-10 last season.

About the Red Devils: Hall has lost its last three games, including a 34-25 loss to Riverdale last week. … The Red Devils have been without QB Dylan Glynn since the first half of their loss to Princeton on Oct. 3. Braden Curran has played QB the last two weeks. He threw for 130 yards with a TD to Chace Sterling last week while also rushing for a score. … Aiden Redcliff ran for 178 yards and two TDs against Riverdale.

FND pick: Rockridge

Mercer County (1-7) at Mendota (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County was competitive with Princeton into the second half before losing 41-22. The Golden Eagles started the second half with an onside kick, then scored to take a 15-14 lead. … QB John Baldwin threw TD passes of 7 and 11 yards to Holden Demuth. … Cannon Link booted a 40-yard field goal to give Mercer County a 3-0 lead. … The Golden Eagles allowed Princeton to rush for 344 yards and six touchdowns. … Mercer County beat Mendota 56-14 in last year’s season finale.

About the Trojans: Mendota has lost its last two games, including a 27-14 loss to Erie-Prophetstown last week. The Trojans were within 20-14 in the fourth quarter last week. … Senior Corbin Furar ran for 73 yards and a TD on 20 carries before leaving the game with an injury. Wyatt Ossman rushed for 41 yards and a score last week. … Senior QB Aden Tillman was 13 of 24 for 186 yards and two interceptions against E-P. … The Trojans gave up a 92-yard TD pass and had a punt blocked and returned for a TD last week.

FND pick: Mendota

Erie-Prophetstown (6-2) at Princeton (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: E-P has won four games in a row, including a 27-14 victory over Mendota last week. … The Panthers’ two losses came to Newman (49-14) and Rockridge (29-12). … Gaven Adams caught two touchdown passes and intercepted a pass in the end zone to help seal the win. … QB Keegan Winckler threw for 119 yards and ran for 69 yards last week, while Tristan Hovey ran for 98 yards and a TD on 10 attempts. … E-P’s Derek Naftzger blocked a Mendota punt and returned it for a score.

About the Tigers: Princeton is looking to lock up its seventh consecutive playoff berth. … Senior Casey Etheridge ran for 217 yards and five TDs in Princeton’s 41-22 win over Mercer County last week. He set the Bureau County record for career TDs last week. Etheridge now has 75 TDs. … The Tigers have won three games in a row after their 36-8 loss to Monmouth-Roseville. … QB Gavin Lanham ran for 106 yards and a TD on 10 carries. He also completed 5-of-10 passes for 51 yards. … Princeton beat the Panthers 61-14 in last year’s regular season finale.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Farmington at Bureau Valley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Farmers: Farmington is looking to close out its second straight 9-0 regular season. The Farmers haven’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 6, 2023. … Farmington is averaging 46.4 points per game while allowing 10.6 points per game. … The Farmers have scored more than 50 points four times. … Farmington has held six opponents to 16 points or less, including three shutouts. … The Farmers are coming off a 42-0 win over the Lewistown co-op. … Senior receiver/defensive back Jack Gronewald is a North Dakota recruit. He was recruited to play linebacker. … The Farmers beat Bureau Valley 54-6 last season.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is coming off a 48-12 loss to West Hancock. … Dane Stewart rushed for 133 yards and two TDs on 18 carries last week. … Bureau Valley has allowed more than 40 points in half its games while scoring 12 points or less four times. … The Storm will finish the season with two wins or fewer for the sixth time in program history.

FND pick: Farmington

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (7-1) at West Central (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The two-time defending Illinois 8-Man state champion is riding a seven-game winning streak into the regular season finale after last week’s 68-8 rout of West Prairie. … The Clippers have scored more than 60 points five times. … Since allowing 30 points in their Week 1 loss, the Clippers have held every team to 18 points or less. … Last week, Jose Lopez (148 yards), Colt McCoy (95 yards) and Casein Heath (82 yards) each rushed for two touchdowns. Heath also returned a fumble for a TD, while QB Tanner Welch threw a TD pass to Cody Winn. … Amboy beat West Central 50-8 last season.

About the Heat: West Central has won seven in a row since losing 42-0 to West Carroll in Week 1. … The Heat have scored 271 points over the last seven games - an average of 38.7 per game - and has scored over 50 points twice, including last week in a 59-36 win over Bushnell-Prairie City. … The Heat and Clippers have two common opponents that are .500 or better in Galva and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. West Central beat Galva 26-18 and FCW 40-32, while Amboy beat the same teams 66-6 and 46-18. … The Heat beat the Clippers in the 2022 Illinois 8-Man state title game.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois Medium

Fieldcrest (1-7) at Warrensburg-Latham (3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has not won a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Medium Division or HCIC crossover game. The Knights’ lone win was a 46-0 rout of Walther Christian in a nonconference game. … Fieldcrest is averaging 10.3 points per game and allowing 44.1 per game against conference teams. … Last week in a 34-6 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Zach Overocker rushed for 69 yards and a TD, while Lucas Anson ran for 134 yards on 26 attempts.

About the Cardinals: Warrensburg-Latham has lost four games in a row after a 3-1 start, including a 28-13 nonconference loss to Dwight last week. … The Cardinals outscored their opponents 112-20 in their three wins but have been outscored 146-39 in their five losses. … W-L had scored 13 points or less in each of the last four games. … The Cardinals beat Fieldcrest 21-0 last year.

FND pick: Warrensburg-Latham