Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 1A-2A schools

Larger classes will be released over next two weeks

Marquette's Jaxsen Higgins gets out of a tackle from St. Bede defenders Jose De Le Torre and Landon Marquez on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Gould Stadium in Ottawa.

Marquette's Jaxsen Higgins gets out of a tackle from St. Bede defenders Jose De Le Torre and Landon Marquez in a game earlier this season. An IHSA proposal to change the postseason also has a regional scheduling component, placing teams like Ottawa Marquette and St. Bede in a region based on enrollment and geography. Region mock-ups for 1A and 2A were released Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

By Steve Soucie

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 1A

Region 1-1Region 2-1Region 3-1
DakotaClifton CentralBureau Valley
ForrestonElgin St. EdwardDwight
FultonIroquois WestFieldcrest
GalenaMomenceOttawa Marquette
Lena-WinslowWatsekaPrinceville
MorrisonWalther ChristianSt. Bede
Rock Island Alleman
Stockton
Region 4-1Region 5-1Region 6-1
AbingdonArgenta-OreanaCarrolton
Kewanee WethersfieldFisherGreenfield
KnoxvilleGCMSHardin Calhoun
OrionHeyworthPleasant Hill
ROWVALeRoyWhite Hall North Greene
Stark CountyTremontWinchester West Central
Region 7-1Region 8-1Region 9-1
Astoria S. FultonCasey-WestfieldCarlyle
Brown CountyOakwoodDupo
Camp Point CentralRed HillEdwards County
Concord TriopiaSalt ForkMadison
HavanaTri-CountyNokomis
RushvilleVilla GroveSesser-Valier

Class 2A

Region 1-2Region 2-2Region 3-2
Aurora C. CatholicEastland-Pearl CityHamilton W. Hancock
Aurora ChristianFarmingtonIllini West
Reed-CusterMonmouth UnitedJacksonville Routt
SenecaNewman C. CatholicLewistown
WestmontRiverdaleMendon Unity
WilmingtonRockridgePittsfield
Region 4-2Region 5-2Region 6-2
Bismarck-HenningArthurMaroa-Forsyth
Deer Creek-MackinawCumberlandMoweaqua C. A&M
El Paso-GridleyGeorgetown-RFSangamon Valley
PaxtonMarshallShelbyville
RidgeviewTuscolaSt. Teresa
Tri-ValleyWestvilleSullivan
Warrensburg-Latham
*Will crossover 1 game with 7-2
Region 7-2Regiona 8-2Region 9-2
AthensChesterEldorado
AuburnChristopherFlora
CarlinvilleNashvilleHamilton County
GillespiePinckneyvilleJohnston City
North MacRed BudLawrenceville
Piasa SWSpartaWest Frankfort
RivertonWesclinWhite County
*Will crossover 1 game with 6-2*Will crossover 1 game with 9-2*Will crossover 1 game with 8-2
High School FootballFriday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesIHSASauk Valley Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front Headlines
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.