Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 1A-2A schools

Marquette's Jaxsen Higgins gets out of a tackle from St. Bede defenders Jose De Le Torre and Landon Marquez in a game earlier this season. An IHSA proposal to change the postseason also has a regional scheduling component, placing teams like Ottawa Marquette and St. Bede in a region based on enrollment and geography. Region mock-ups for 1A and 2A were released Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 1A

Region 1-1 Region 2-1 Region 3-1 Dakota Clifton Central Bureau Valley Forreston Elgin St. Edward Dwight Fulton Iroquois West Fieldcrest Galena Momence Ottawa Marquette Lena-Winslow Watseka Princeville Morrison Walther Christian St. Bede Rock Island Alleman Stockton

Region 4-1 Region 5-1 Region 6-1 Abingdon Argenta-Oreana Carrolton Kewanee Wethersfield Fisher Greenfield Knoxville GCMS Hardin Calhoun Orion Heyworth Pleasant Hill ROWVA LeRoy White Hall North Greene Stark County Tremont Winchester West Central

Region 7-1 Region 8-1 Region 9-1 Astoria S. Fulton Casey-Westfield Carlyle Brown County Oakwood Dupo Camp Point Central Red Hill Edwards County Concord Triopia Salt Fork Madison Havana Tri-County Nokomis Rushville Villa Grove Sesser-Valier

Class 2A

Region 1-2 Region 2-2 Region 3-2 Aurora C. Catholic Eastland-Pearl City Hamilton W. Hancock Aurora Christian Farmington Illini West Reed-Custer Monmouth United Jacksonville Routt Seneca Newman C. Catholic Lewistown Westmont Riverdale Mendon Unity Wilmington Rockridge Pittsfield

Region 4-2 Region 5-2 Region 6-2 Bismarck-Henning Arthur Maroa-Forsyth Deer Creek-Mackinaw Cumberland Moweaqua C. A&M El Paso-Gridley Georgetown-RF Sangamon Valley Paxton Marshall Shelbyville Ridgeview Tuscola St. Teresa Tri-Valley Westville Sullivan Warrensburg-Latham *Will crossover 1 game with 7-2