Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 1A-2A schools

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.
In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.
Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.
Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.
In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.
Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.
A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.
Class 1A
|Region 1-1
|Region 2-1
|Region 3-1
|Dakota
|Clifton Central
|Bureau Valley
|Forreston
|Elgin St. Edward
|Dwight
|Fulton
|Iroquois West
|Fieldcrest
|Galena
|Momence
|Ottawa Marquette
|Lena-Winslow
|Watseka
|Princeville
|Morrison
|Walther Christian
|St. Bede
|Rock Island Alleman
|Stockton
|Region 4-1
|Region 5-1
|Region 6-1
|Abingdon
|Argenta-Oreana
|Carrolton
|Kewanee Wethersfield
|Fisher
|Greenfield
|Knoxville
|GCMS
|Hardin Calhoun
|Orion
|Heyworth
|Pleasant Hill
|ROWVA
|LeRoy
|White Hall North Greene
|Stark County
|Tremont
|Winchester West Central
|Region 7-1
|Region 8-1
|Region 9-1
|Astoria S. Fulton
|Casey-Westfield
|Carlyle
|Brown County
|Oakwood
|Dupo
|Camp Point Central
|Red Hill
|Edwards County
|Concord Triopia
|Salt Fork
|Madison
|Havana
|Tri-County
|Nokomis
|Rushville
|Villa Grove
|Sesser-Valier
Class 2A
|Region 1-2
|Region 2-2
|Region 3-2
|Aurora C. Catholic
|Eastland-Pearl City
|Hamilton W. Hancock
|Aurora Christian
|Farmington
|Illini West
|Reed-Custer
|Monmouth United
|Jacksonville Routt
|Seneca
|Newman C. Catholic
|Lewistown
|Westmont
|Riverdale
|Mendon Unity
|Wilmington
|Rockridge
|Pittsfield
|Region 4-2
|Region 5-2
|Region 6-2
|Bismarck-Henning
|Arthur
|Maroa-Forsyth
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|Cumberland
|Moweaqua C. A&M
|El Paso-Gridley
|Georgetown-RF
|Sangamon Valley
|Paxton
|Marshall
|Shelbyville
|Ridgeview
|Tuscola
|St. Teresa
|Tri-Valley
|Westville
|Sullivan
|Warrensburg-Latham
|*Will crossover 1 game with 7-2
|Region 7-2
|Regiona 8-2
|Region 9-2
|Athens
|Chester
|Eldorado
|Auburn
|Christopher
|Flora
|Carlinville
|Nashville
|Hamilton County
|Gillespie
|Pinckneyville
|Johnston City
|North Mac
|Red Bud
|Lawrenceville
|Piasa SW
|Sparta
|West Frankfort
|Riverton
|Wesclin
|White County
|*Will crossover 1 game with 6-2
|*Will crossover 1 game with 9-2
|*Will crossover 1 game with 8-2