Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Two top five teams falter

York's Henry Duda (26) slides in celebration as he gets the first down while securing a win over Glenbard West. York was one of two teams to upend a top five team in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings this week. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

After a relatively calm two weeks in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings, Week 8 was lying in wait to wreak havoc on the state’s top teams.

Lincoln-Way East was the first notable squad to fall, losing its first regular season game in four years, in being upset by Naperville North. The game was played without standout quarterback Jonas Williams, but it was still surprising to see the Griffins falter.

Soon thereafter Glenbard West dropped a decision to York, which left two of the Friday Night Drive Rankings top four teams with a fresh loss on their ledger.

Three teams returned to the poll, most notably Carmel, who defeated Loyola in Week 8, marking the first time since the Power Rankings began where Loyola is not a ranked team.

Also re-joining the power rankings were York (No. 16) after the Glenbard West victory and Bradley-Bourbonnais (No. 22) after the Boilermakers knocked Lincoln-Way West from the ranks of the undefeated.

Just four ranked teams remain undefeated.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: