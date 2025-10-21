2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 9: What do CCL/ESCC teams need to do to make the field of 256?

St. Francis’s football team takes the field for the start of the game against IC Catholic Prep held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

With one week remaining in the regular season, we take a look at which teams in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference have secured automatic bids to the 2025 IHSA football playoffs, which teams are in at-large territory and which teams are still in the hunt.

In the IHSA, six wins guarantee a playoff spot, while five wins merit an at-large selection. At-large playoff spots are determined by opponent victories or “playoff points” and five-win teams with more playoff points will receive priority over those with fewer. In any given bracket, should there still be slots to fill after the five-win teams, then four-win teams could get in.

Anthony Hansen, nephew and godson of the late Kevin Hansen, a former Joliet Catholic football player and Mt. Carmel teacher, flips a coin for the game-opening coin toss as captains for the teams and officials look on. Mount Carmel High School was played for the second year in honor the legacy of Kevin Hansen, a former JCA student-athlete and Mt. Carmel teacher who died 10 years ago of leukemia. God son and nephew, Anthony Hansen (Mark Gregory)

Locked in (automatic bids)

Mount Carmel (8-0, 42 playoff points)

The Caravan outlasted Fenwick for a one-score victory at Barda-Dowling Stadium to remain undefeated with a Blue Division finale against Loyola in the near future. The three-time defending 7A state champions, Mount Carmel can finish the regular season unbeaten with a victory over the Ramblers in Week 9. It would also secure the Blue Division crown.

Montini (8-0, 34 playoff points)

Behind four-star quarterback Israel Abrams, Montini has scored over 40 points in each of its last four games. The Broncos can move up the playoff seeding ladder with a win in their White Division finale against St. Laurence. A victory against the Vikings would secure the division championship.

Nazareth (7-1, 41 playoff points)

Head coach Tim Racki’s Roadrunners, the three-time defending 5A state champions, are on a five-game winning streak after taking down Benet 42-14 on Friday. Nazareth’s attention now turns to St. Francis and a victory against the Spartans would lock up the Green Division championship.

Brother Rice (7-1, 35 playoff points)

It was business as usual in Week 8 for the Crusaders, who cruised over St. Laurence 48-6 to ascend up the playoff seeding ladder. Brother Rice, which has scored 100 points over the last two games after a loss at Mount Carmel, will conclude Blue Division play with a home matchup against St. Ignatius.

Nazareth's Edward McClain Jr. (0) runs during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Carmel (6-2, 39 playoff points)

Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor accounted for five touchdowns as the Corsairs throttled Loyola 42-14 on Friday to snatch an automatic playoff berth this season. The Corsairs could claim a share of the White Division with a win over Fenwick and a St. Laurence victory against Montini in Week 9.

St. Francis (6-2, 38 playoff points)

Backup quarterback Iggy Amorrortu led the Spartans over DePaul Prep 35-14 to wrap up an automatic berth to the postseason. St. Francis, which can clinch a share of the Green Division with a win over Nazareth in Week 9, has made the state semifinals three times over the last three seasons.

Fenwick (6-2, 37 playoff points)

The Friars gave Mount Carmel all it could handle in Week 8, falling just short in a 35-28 defeat despite a pick-six late in the game. Fenwick, which earned an automatic ticket to the postseason last week, will conclude the regular season with a road game against Carmel in the White Division.

Providence (6-2, 37 playoff points)

With an Orange Division championship in its sights, Providence took care of business against Marian Catholic, winning 48-13 in Week 8 to wrap up an automatic bid. The Celtics will square off against Joliet Catholic later this week to determine the winner of the Orange Division this season.

IC Catholic Prep (6-2, 36 playoff points)

The Knights rolled over St. Viator 49-9 to win their third straight game and secure an automatic playoff berth. IC Catholic Prep’s attention will now turn to its Green Division finale against St. Rita, which needs one more victory to reach the five-win mark. The Knights could share the Green Division crown with a win over the Mustangs and a St. Francis win over Nazareth.

IC Catholic Prep's Quai McGee (2) celebrates as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the game on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, while traveling to take on St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sitting comfortably (five-win teams)

St. Laurence (5-3, 44 playoff points)

It’s been an up-and-down recent stretch for the Vikings, who’ve split their last six games after opening the season with a 2-0 record. St. Laurence, which ends the regular season with a home matchup against Montini, has a healthy amount of playoff points to qualify as an at-large team.

Almost there (four-win teams)

St. Rita (4-4, 47 playoff points)

The Mustangs are making a late-season charge, winning three of their last four games. A massive Week 9 tilt against IC Catholic Prep awaits St. Rita, which has made the playoffs five times over the last six years, with the lone exclusion being the shortened COVID-19 season.

Loyola (4-3, 43 playoff points)

After three straight 8A state championships, Loyola finds itself in unusual territory after a lopsided loss against Carmel. The Ramblers, who didn’t play a Week 2 game, will host Mount Carmel to close out the regular season.

St. Patrick (4-4, 32 playoff points)

Head coach Tom Zbikowski’s Shamrocks have lost two games in a row, but a favorable matchup against St. Viator awaits in Week 9. St. Patrick can earn its fifth win and lock up the Purple Division with a victory.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Craig Peacock pushes off Niles Notre Dame's TJ Forbes during a game at Busey Bank Field in Joliet. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Hail Mary (three-win teams)

Joliet Catholic (3-5, 46 playoff points)

The Hilltoppers have a massive Week 9 game against Providence. Joliet Catholic, which has the most playoff points of the three-win CCL/ESCC teams, can clinch the Orange Division with a win over the Celtics.

Marist (3-5, 42 playoff points)

Looking to make a late-season run, Marist has won three of its last four games and the Redhawks have a slew of playoff points in their favor. The Redhawks conclude the regular season against Niles Notre Dame.

Niles Notre Dame (3-5, 39 playoff points)

A 40-18 win over Leo helped the Dons snap a five-game losing streak. Niles Notre Dame closes out the regular season against Marist.

Benet (3-5, 37 playoff points)

The Redwings are dealing with injuries and have faced multiple defending state champions recently. Benet closes the season against DePaul Prep.

Marmion (3-5, 33 playoff points)

Despite opening the season with a 3-1 record, Marmion has dropped each of its last four games. The Cadets face Leo in Red Division play Friday.

Leo (3-5, 26 playoff points)

The Lions have a shot at four wins, but they must beat Marmion in their Red Division finale this coming Friday.

Niles Notre Dame coach Dan DeFranza speaks to the Dons after game against St. Patrick. Photo courtesy Steve Woltmann/Notre Dame College Prep. (©Steve Woltmann)

Outside looking in (two wins or less)

St. Ignatius (2-6, 46 playoff points)

The Wolfpack suffered their sixth loss of the season, falling 49-7 against Montini as their playoff hopes came to an end.

DePaul Prep (2-6, 34 playoff points)

Having lost four of its last five games, DePaul Prep will miss the playoffs after winning the IHSA 4A state championship last season.

Marian Catholic (2-6, 33 playoff points)

The Spartans fell 48-13 against Providence, but Marian Catholic can clinch the Red Division title with a victory over De La Salle in Week 9.

St. Viator (1-7, 37 playoff points)

Head coach Robbie Gould’s bunch has suffered seven consecutive defeats after opening the season with a win over Marian Catholic.

De La Salle (0-8, 37 playoff points)

The Meteors will look to avoid a winless season during its Week 9 matchup against Marian Catholic in the Red Division.