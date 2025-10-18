Oregon beats Winnebago 20-18: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Oregon's Jakobi Donagen (4) runs with the ball against Winnebago on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon 20, Winnebago 18: The Hawks held on to get their fifth win after leading 20-12 at halftime. Jakobi Donegan ran for 140 yards and two TDs for Oregon. Keaton Salsburg also ran for a score in the victory.

Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6: The Cogs rolled after falling 55-7 to Byron last week. The Rockets have yet to score more than 14 points this season.

Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 32: The Wildcatz fell to the third-ranked Panthers in a second straight loss after Aiden Wild ran for an NUIC record eight touchdowns.

Amboy 68, West Prairie 8: Colt McCoy ran for 95 yards and two TDs, Jose Lopez had 148 yards and two TDs and Casein Heath had 82 yards and two TDs. Heath also recovered a fumble for a score and Tanner Welch threw a TD to Cody Winn.

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 6: Kyson Francis threw three TDs and Spencer Nye threw another in the win to get to 8-0. Nye and Konner Johnson also ran for scores.

Polo 54, Hiawatha 14: The Marcos (7-1) led 48-8 at halftime en route to a fourth straight win by 40 points or more. Mercer Mumford ran for 131 yards and three TDs, JT Stephenson ran for two more and Quentin Hart found the end zone for Polo. The Marcos ran for 297 yards on 39 carries in the win.

West Carroll 41, South Beloit 22: The Thunder (6-2) handed the Sobos (7-1) their first loss with a big road win.