High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

York's Zack Assaad (16) runs the ball during the game on Friday Oct. 17, 2025, while taking on Glenbard West held at York High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

York 21, Glenbard West 20: Henry Duda rushed for 136 yards and a go-ahead 56-yard TD early in the fourth quarter, Hunter Stepanich blocked the potential tying extra point and York – a week after losing its starting quarterback in a loss – knocked off previously unbeaten Glenbard West 21-20.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Glenbard West's Jaylen McMiller (9) catches the ball for a first down during the game while being defended by York's Drew Richardson (7) on Friday Oct. 17, 2025, held at York High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Lyons 24, Downers Grove North 20: EJ Kuhlman found pay dirt with 15 seconds left to help Lyons get past Downers Grove North 24-20 for the Lions’ seventh straight win in the rivalry.

Glenbard East 21, Glenbard South 14: Being tired was not going to enter into the mind of Glenbard East running back Kedrick Dennis. No way. He wanted the ball in his hands, and he wanted it over and over. He finished with two touchdowns in a victory over Glenbard South.

Nazareth 42, Benet 14: Nazareth started Friday night’s game against Benet in an inauspicious fashion as Jackson Fallia tossed an interception, but the Roadrunners got rolling and they went on to a 42-14 win over the Redwings, all but ending their playoff hopes.

Wheaton North 21, Geneva 20: Wheaton North came back from 14 points down and won 21-20 against Geneva, ending not only its four-game skid but also likely the Vikings’ four-year playoff streak.

Aurora Christian 28, Wheaton Academy 27: On a potential game-winning two-point conversion from Wheaton Academy with 1:06 remaining in the game, Aurora Christian’s Dom Klimpke knocked down a pass headed for the end zone to help the Eagles hold on for a 28-27 victory.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Aurora Christian's Jalen Callaway is tackled by Wheaton Academy defense on Friday, Oct. 17,2025 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Downers Grove South 42, Leyden 10: Daniel Mensah ran for three touchdowns and Joey Vieyra two TDs for the Mustangs.

Mount Carmel 35, Fenwick 28

Hinsdale South 35, Morton 14

IC Catholic Prep 49, St. Rita 9

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Lake Park 14

Willowbrook 49, Proviso East 14