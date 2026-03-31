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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for March 31: Reagan’s recovery excellent

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for March 31, 1981

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for March 31, 1981 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 31. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the tension of the Roaring Twenties to the global shock of a presidential assassination attempt and the quiet resilience of a community in lockdown.

1925: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: March 31, 1925 The Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: March 31, 1925 Mar 31, 1925 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 31, 1925, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a sensational legal drama: “Shepherd Lost Second Attempt to Get Freedom,” detailing a high-stakes trial. Economic anxiety also gripped the front page as the “Grain Market Under Selling Hysteria,” with wheat prices plummeting seventeen cents. Locally, the paper kept residents informed on infrastructure, announcing that “Patrol Work to Start on County Roads Tomorrow,” covering 250 miles of highway.

1978: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The Daily Sentinel cover: March 31, 1978 The Daily Sentinel cover: March 31, 1978 Mar 31, 1978 The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1978, the focus in Woodstock turned to social evolution and local governance. The lead story, “Desegregation in Woodstock? Only in conference talk,” explored the local response to a major national issue. The front page also featured a “Red Cross salute” and a quirky “Curbstone comments” section where residents shared their favorite April Fools’ Day memories. Meanwhile, McHenry’s mayor faced a million-dollar lawsuit, proving that local politics remained as heated as ever.

1981: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 31, 1981 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 31, 1981 Mar 31, 1981 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 31, 1981, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle was dominated by a national tragedy with local impact. The headline “Reagan’s recovery excellent” provided relief after the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The page delved into the background of the shooter, John Hinckley Jr., and featured a poignant “Area residents shocked” section where locals in DeKalb and Sycamore voiced their support for stricter gun control in the wake of the violence.

2020: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Herald-News cover: March 31, 2020 Herald-News cover: March 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Herald News (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the March 31, 2020, Herald-News captured a somber moment in modern history. The massive headline “INMATE DIES FROM VIRUS” highlighted the devastating early toll of COVID-19 at Stateville prison. The pandemic’s reach was felt throughout the page, from “More delays” in Joliet council votes to the “staggering toll” in New York. It stands as a stark reminder of a year that fundamentally changed the community.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryDeKalb County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.