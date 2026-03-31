Historical covers for March 31: Reagan’s recovery excellent

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 31. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the tension of the Roaring Twenties to the global shock of a presidential assassination attempt and the quiet resilience of a community in lockdown.

1925: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On March 31, 1925, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a sensational legal drama: “Shepherd Lost Second Attempt to Get Freedom,” detailing a high-stakes trial. Economic anxiety also gripped the front page as the “Grain Market Under Selling Hysteria,” with wheat prices plummeting seventeen cents. Locally, the paper kept residents informed on infrastructure, announcing that “Patrol Work to Start on County Roads Tomorrow,” covering 250 miles of highway.

1978: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

By 1978, the focus in Woodstock turned to social evolution and local governance. The lead story, “Desegregation in Woodstock? Only in conference talk,” explored the local response to a major national issue. The front page also featured a “Red Cross salute” and a quirky “Curbstone comments” section where residents shared their favorite April Fools’ Day memories. Meanwhile, McHenry’s mayor faced a million-dollar lawsuit, proving that local politics remained as heated as ever.

1981: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The March 31, 1981, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle was dominated by a national tragedy with local impact. The headline “Reagan’s recovery excellent” provided relief after the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The page delved into the background of the shooter, John Hinckley Jr., and featured a poignant “Area residents shocked” section where locals in DeKalb and Sycamore voiced their support for stricter gun control in the wake of the violence.

2020: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the March 31, 2020, Herald-News captured a somber moment in modern history. The massive headline “INMATE DIES FROM VIRUS” highlighted the devastating early toll of COVID-19 at Stateville prison. The pandemic’s reach was felt throughout the page, from “More delays” in Joliet council votes to the “staggering toll” in New York. It stands as a stark reminder of a year that fundamentally changed the community.