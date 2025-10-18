Jackson Failla, Nazareth offense get rolling, all but end Benet’s playoff hopes

Nazareth started Friday night’s game against Benet in an inauspicious fashion as Jackson Fallia tossed an interception.

But the Roadrunners’ defense forced the Redwings to go three-and-out.

Afterwards, Fallia and the offense got rolling, scoring on the next three possessions. Nazareth went on to a 42-14 victory and likely ended any state playoff hopes for Benet, which dropped its fourth consecutive game.

“I know (Benet) is decimated by injuries,” said Nazareth coach Tim Racki. “They’re a little under-manned.”

After Fallia’s interception on the game’s opening possession, Nazareth (7-1) scored on its next three drives largely due to a powerful running game.

Justin Watson and Dylan Wellner each scored from a yard out in the first quarter, then Charles Calhoun scored from 19 yards out in the second quarter.

“We can’t pass the ball without running it well,” Fallia said. “We’ve done a really nice job of running the ball all season, and tonight it really blossomed.”

The Roadrunners’ passing game got rolling as well, and Fallia (13-of-18, 179 yards) hit Jake Cestone for a 49-yard touchdown with 1:55 left in the half for a 28-0 lead.

“Jackson’s been playing really well. We’ve been going with him because he’s throwing it well,” Racki said.

Nazareth went back to the ground for its final two scores on consecutive drives in the third quarter. Watson (nine rushes, 65 yards) went in from 14 yards out, then Calhoun (11 rushes, 99 yards) had a 3-yard TD run.

“We came out and gave it 120%,” Calhoun said. “We played our game and did the little things that matter. I can’t do anything without my offensive line.”

Calhoun’s score made it 42-0 with 6:42 left in the third quarter and necessitated a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Benet (3-5), which entered having several key players out with injuries, lost another one as starting quarterback Benjamin Clevinger left in the second quarter.

The Redwings, who managed just 34 yards of offense in the first half, got on the board twice in the final quarter as backup quarterback Cristiano Diomede threw for two touchdowns: 8 yards to Luke Doyle and 7 yards to Ben Albert.

“It was tough,” Benet coach Pat New said. “Nazareth’s a great team that’s well-coached and very talented. It’s a tough combo.”

With hopes for making the state playoffs all but over, New wants to finish the season on a high note.

“Especially the seniors, we’ve got to play our butts off that last game,” he said. “High school football is pretty special, so when you’re playing your last game, that’s significant.”

Meanwhile, Nazareth will prepare for its regular-season finale next week at home against St. Francis, a team that’s given the Roadrunners fits recently.

“The last two years, they’ve had our number,” Racki said. “Hopefully, we’ll give them a game next week.”