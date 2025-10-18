EJ Kuhlman’s late score gives Lyons push past Downers Grove North

Just after the biggest of numerous momentum swings, senior quarterback Jack Slightom and his Lyons football teammates relied on an old standard Friday – their 2-minute offense.

Junior running back EJ Kuhlman scored from the 1-yard line with 15.1 seconds remaining as the Lions pulled out a huge 24-20 victory over Downers Grove North in Western Springs with their 10–play, 63-yard scoring drive.

“It was pretty sweet. I knew we were going to do something special that drive,” said Slightom, who had 57 of his 155 passing yards on the winning drive.

“Every Thursday, I always talk about it. We have the 2-minute drill. We talk about it and we executed on the last drive. It was pretty electric.”

The victory was the seventh straight for the Lions (6-2, 3-2 in West Suburban Silver) over the Trojans (6-2, 4-2). With York (6-2, 4-1) also defeating Glenbard West (7-1, 4-1) Friday, the Lions, last year’s outright champions, can keep the Dukes from a share of the Silver title by winning their regular-season finale in Western Springs.

Despite three interceptions by the Lions’ Ian Collins and six turnovers in all, Downers North still nearly pulled out the victory after trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans took a 20-17 lead with 2:43 left after starting senior linebacker Luke Williams blocked a punt snapped from the Lions’ 37 that he returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Owen Lansu followed with a 2-point conversion pass to Maxwell Troha.

The Trojans played without injured lineman Aiden Solecki, who watched from the sidelines on crutches.

“One thing about our kids is they’ll continue to fight. I appreciate that about them,” Downers North coach Joe Horeni said.

“(Lyons) did a great job. The momentum that we had by scoring on the blocked punt, they continued to fight and execute.”

The Trojans’ defense had forced the punt after a 2-yard TD run by Kevin Jay Jr. completed an 80-yard scoring drive to cut the deficit to 17-11. Collins’ final interception just past midfield was the last play of the game.

“It was crazy. I blacked out on all three of them. It was a great game. I’m happy we came out with a win.” Collins said.

“Momentum totally shifted (on the blocked punt) but we trust our defense. We trust our offense. We scored and defense just shut it down.”

Kuhlman again was a workhorse with 113 yards on 31 carries and Grant Smith caught six passes for 65 yards.

Lansu was 15-of-36 for 249 yards with another interception by Cole Harris. Troha had four catches for 78 yards.

The Lions had other impressive drives besides the game-winner. They opened the second half with 16-play, 79-yard scoring drive with Lyons going for it on 4th-and-2 at the 4 and Slightom finding Sam Froelich for a TD. Ryland Avants’ 36–yard field goal opened a 17-5 lead with 5:24 left.

Their first possession went 65 yards in 11 plays. Kuhlman scored on a 1-yard run to put Lyons ahead 7-3.

Downers North took the opening kickoff and went ahead 3-0 on Baker Glomb’s 29-yard field goal. But the rest of the first-half possessions included a 27-yard field goal attempt that was just wide right, a lost fumble at the Lions’ 2 with Jay temporarily at quarterback, another lost fumble during a long pass play with Oliver Thulin at the Lyons 4 and Collins interceptions at the 1 and LT 24 just before halftime.

“We have to take care of the football. It’s uncharacteristic of us,” Horeni said. “The two games we’ve lost, we’ve not taken care of the football.”