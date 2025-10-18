Aurora Christian stops game-winning two-point conversion, holds on to defeat Wheaton Academy

Aurora Christian's Dom Klimpke makes the one handed catch as Wheaton Academy's Logan Oros makes the tackle on Friday, Oct. 17,2025 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Dom Klimpke had a highlight reel type of night on offense.

From a diving catch in the end zone for a touchdown, to a one-handed catch while being triple-covered, the Aurora Christian senior had a night to remember as a wide receiver.

But when it came to picking his favorite play of the night, it had nothing to do with what he did on offense.

And everything to do with his final play on defense.

“That energy switch from offense to defense doesn’t change,” Klimpke said. “I knew I had to give it 100% on every play.”

On a potential game-winning two-point conversion from Wheaton Academy with 1:06 remaining in the game, Klimpke knocked down a pass headed for the end zone to help the Eagles hold on for a 28-27 victory.

“That’s a play he’ll probably be telling his grandkids about,” Eagles coach Dan Beebe said about Klimpke. “He had a couple of circus catches, and then making plenty of plays on defense. He’s just having an unbelievable senior season.”

Aurora Christian's Asa Johnson runs the ball against Wheaton Academy on Friday, Oct. 17,2025 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

The Eagles (6-2 overall, 4-2 Chicagoland Christian) came out of the gates blazing on offense, especially in the second quarter, with a receiving score from Klimpke (five receptions for 106 yards) and a seven-yard rushing score from senior Jalen Callaway (11 rushes for 51 yards) giving the Eagles a 21-7 lead into halftime.

But even with the Eagles in a good position to get their first win over the Warriors since 2019, Beebe knew the game was far from over.

“I told the team at halftime that they’re a high-quality team,” he said. “Their backs were against the wall and I knew they were going to make a run in the second half.”

The Warriors did just that, tying the game at 21-21 with 6:02 remaining after capitalizing on a fumble with a seven-yard touchdown run from junior Tommy Sommer.

Fortunately, the Eagles found a way to respond. After converting on a third-and-22 with a 23-yard rush, senior quarterback Asa Johnson found Callaway in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to give them a 28-21 lead with just 1:39 remaining on the clock.

“Coming off of that fumble, it definitely got us down a little bit,” said Johnson, who threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 114 and another score in the contest. “But with a team like ours, I knew the whole time that we were going to bounce back. And as soon as I saw them give that inside shade to Jalen, I knew I could get him.

Wheaton Academy's Ethan Brooks runs the ball for a gain against Aurora Christian on Friday, Oct. 17,2025 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Wheaton Academy (3-5, 3-3) did not take long to respond. On the second play of the ensuing drive, junior quarterback Colton Miller (11 of 21, 193 passing yards) found Sommer (seven catches for 145 yards) for a 53-yard touchdown.

And with the game and playoff ambitions on the line, Warriors coach Jim Johanik, he said it was his call to go for the two-point conversion.

“I go back to the St. Laurence game from a couple of years ago in the (Class 4A) state semifinals when we didn’t make that call, and I ate crow for it,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave here questioning. But these guys gave everything, and I’m proud of them.”

The Warriors were also without senior running back Tyler Jones, who had 704 yards on the ground for them on the season. They still found plenty of success in the ground game, with junior Ethan Brooks taking 14 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

“For Ethan Brooks to come out here and run the ball like he did and have the confidence in his offensive line, that’s what we wanted,” Johanik said. “He’s a tough lacrosse player, a tough football player, and the kid just made magic when we put the football in his hands.”