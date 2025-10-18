Kedrick Dennis helps Glenbard East run out clock in win over Glenbard South

Being tired was not going to enter into the mind of Glenbard East running back Kedrick Dennis. No way. He wanted the ball in his hands, and he wanted it over and over.

The Rams gladly fed Dennis the ball time and time again while protecting a touchdown lead over rival Glenbard South (5-3, 4-2) on Friday night and he kept on delivering.

Dennis’ ninth consecutive run came inches short of his third touchdown of the night, but his job was done. One snap by quarterback Michael Nee, who kneeled in the victory formation, and Glenbard East (7-1, 5-0) had run out the final 7:39 of the game and secured the victory.

“I was excited because I knew we had to run out the clock,” said Dennis, who had three runs of 10 or more yards and picked up five first downs on the final drive. “I had to run the ball for the team and I had to get first downs. We had to stop their offense from getting back on the field.”

Dennis also did plenty of damage prior to the final drive as he finished with 146 yards on 24 carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards. The Rams recovered from a slow start and overcame a trio of turnovers, the last of which gave the Raiders the ball in Glenbard East territory with the score 21-14 and 7:46 left to play. But the Rams defense got the ball back on the very next play on a fumble recovery of their own and then let Dennis and the offensive line take over from there.

Dennis credited his offensive line for creating some nice holes on Friday, but also thanked his defensive line for making him work hard in practice and for coming up big against opponents each week.

“I practice against that line a lot of times. It prepared me for this game,” he said of a defensive unit that has allowed less than 100 points in eight games this fall.

Playoff-bound Glenbard South used a fake punt to extend its opening drive and then took a quick 7-0 lead when Tommy Bauman hit Anthony Baldauf in stride for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Glenbard East then lost a fumble but escaped further damage after the visitors missed a field goal.

Glenbard East countered with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Nee to Lucas Freese to tie the score at 7-7 before building the lead to 21-7 after a pair of Dennis scores and with the Rams’ defensive line starting to take control. Linemen Sam Walton and Donovan Brooks and linebacker Orlando Hoye led a defense that stymied a Raider attack that missed injured running back Elijah Donahue.

“We’re pretty tough on defense,” Rams coach John Walters said. “They play real hard and they’re physical. We fumbled the ball when it was 21-14 and they get it right back. Brook and Walton, they’re a load.”

Mason Fort replaced Bauman for a series after the Raider quarterback was knocked down on a pass attempt in the fourth quarter. Fort connected with Bauldauf on a 44-yard touchdown that closed the gap to 21-14.

Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey liked the way his team battled. With the playoffs just around the corner, he thinks this type of game will serve the Raiders well.

“We just couldn’t finish but you’ve got to give credit to the Glenbard East defense,” Crissey said. “The execution has got to be cleaned up, but we played against an awesome team and that’s the type of game you want to play to get ready for the playoffs.”

The Rams, meanwhile, will host Riverside-Brookfield next week with the Update Eight Conference East Division title on the line.

