CCL/ESCC football notes: Montini’s Gavin Ericson-Staton, a standout wrestler, emerging as Division I prospect

Montini's Gavin Ericson-Staton has played all five positions on the offensive line over his two varsity seasons with the Broncos. (Gavin Ericson-Staton)

With over a decade of wrestling experience, Montini junior Gavin Ericson-Staton understands the importance of maintaining a proper stance.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is one of the top heavyweight wrestlers in the state, recently medaling fourth in Class 3A during the IHSA state tournament in Champaign. One of eight Broncos to bring home medals this season, Ericson-Staton also helped Montini qualify for the dual state tournament in Bloomington, where the team took second.

On the gridiron, Ericson-Staton started at right tackle in the fall and anchored a Montini offensive line that cleared the path for the team’s second consecutive IHSA state title. Leaning on the balance and flexibility gained from wrestling, Ericson-Staton was a top protector for star quarterback Israel Abrams and an All-CCL/ESCC pick in 2025.

“It’s really helped me be able to bend because you’re always low in your stance,” Ericson-Staton said. “You’re always low in a wrestling stance and you’re always low in a football stance. It’s helped me with bending and my overall flexibility and athleticism. Without wrestling, there are some things that I don’t think I’d be able to do.”

Ericson-Staton, who medaled in fifth at the state wrestling meet as a sophomore, has played all five positions on the offensive line over his two-year varsity football career. His versatility has helped the Broncos win 24 consecutive games dating back to September 2024. Montini’s offense posted 5,827 total yards and 73 touchdowns this past fall.

Montini's Gavin Ericson-Staton is now a three-star prospect with Division I offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri and more. (M1bmedia)

“I was one of the main two guys on the offensive line,” Ericson-Staton said. “Angelo [De Sensi] and I... Our offensive line coach put a great deal on our backs and I thought we rose to the occasion. My run blocking was one of the better parts of my game and I thought my athleticism put me ahead of some of the defenders I played against.”

A junior who now holds Division I offers from programs like Missouri, Iowa State, Minnesota and Kansas State, Ericson-Staton will be a top returner for the Broncos in 2026. The three-star prospect anticipates a shift to left tackle, where he’ll serve as the blindside protector for Abrams, a four-star quarterback and a top quarterback nationally.

“I feel like there’s always room for improvement,” said Ericson-Staton, a Lombard native whose favorite NFL player is New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell. “A main thing I’d say is my punch. That’s probably one of the biggest things I need to improve on. I’m trying to be the best player I can be going into my senior year.”

Montini will graduate its left tackle (De Sensi), its top running backs (Isaac Alexander and Charles Flowers) and a top receiver (Nico Castaldo). However, the Broncos will bring back key junior receivers in Damacio Ortegon and Donovan Evans, who transferred in from St. Rita over this offseason. Ortegon had 1,170 yards and 11 scores in 2025.

Montini's Blake Pohlman recorded 87 tackles, 18 TFLs and four sacks during his freshman season with the Broncos. Pohlman was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American. (Fernando Rendon)

Defensively, Montini will welcome back defensive end Blake Pohlman, a MaxPreps Freshman All-American who had 87 tackles, 18 TFLs and four sacks in his first varsity season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder will be joined by returning junior Namari Anderson, a defensive tackle and three-year varsity player who had 67 tackles and nine TFLs in 2025.

“Being one of the younger guys on the team, I always had a lot of motivation and the upperclassmen really helped me with that,” said Pohlman, who will take an unofficial visit to Illinois on April 6. “One thing I’m pretty good with is my balance and throwing off the tackles with some strength. I have a lot of precision in everything I do and I watch a lot of film, so I know what’s going to happen on most plays.”

Primarily a defensive player during his freshman season, Pohlman said he could see more reps at tight end, a position he took reps at during the summer, in 2026. Pohlman, who added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this past fall, ranked fourth on the team in sacks and fifth in TFLs. He’s eyeing more sacks and TFLs in his sophomore year.

“I think I can get a little quicker on the pass rush,” Pohlman said. “I have a decent pass rush, but with some of the guys I’ll going to be going against, I’ll need to be more well crafted against pass blocks. I want to maintain the high amount of tackles and tackles as a team, we want to do what we did this year and win a state championship.”

Montini Catholic's CJ Harkins eyes the end zone as Monticello's Colton Shubert brings him down short of the goaline during the Class 3A State football championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Montini has three seniors who signed to continue playing football at the college level. CJ Harkins (DB) and Troy Stumbaugh (LS) signed to play at NIU, while De Sensi (OT), Montini’s starting left tackle in 2025, will continue his career at Northwestern. De Sensi, an All-CCL/ESCC selection, was a three-year varsity starter for the Broncos.

Harkins, who didn’t play this past fall due to an injury, starred at wide receiver and defensive back during Montini’s 3A state title season in 2024. Stumbaugh, rated the No. 22 long snapper in the country by Rubio Long Snapping, recorded 37 tackles, seven TFLs and a trio of sacks during Montini’s run to the 4A state championship in 2025.