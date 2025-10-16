Sterling can snatch big win and Wooden Shoe up for grabs: Sauk Valley Football previews

The Wooden Shoe trophy goes to the winner of the Fulton and Morrison football game. The Steamers won the game last season to keep the trophy. (Steve Siefken)

Western Big 6

Quincy (5-2, 4-1) at Sterling (4-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Devils: The two-time defending Big 6 champions remain one of the top teams in the conference despite losing a lot of firepower to graduation. They’ve beaten Galesburg (44-22) and United Township (23-21) the last two weeks after a 39-0 loss to Moline snapped a 17-game win streak in Big 6 play. Their last loss to Sterling was in 2022, a 34-28 overtime setback.

About the Golden Warriors: They are coming off a 31-10 loss to Geneseo, the Maple Leafs’ first win over Sterling since 2014. Their only points were a Brady Hartz kick return and Ryan Gebhardt field goal. Sterling scored over 48 points in three straight wins after losing to Moline in Week 3. Brady Berlin has completed 63.8% of his passes this season for 837 yards, 10 TDs and two interceptions, with both picks coming against Geneseo. Maurice De La Cruz leads the team with 360 yards rushing and six TDs at eight yards per rush. Quincy Maas leads Sterling with 359 yards and five TDs with a 14.4 yard average catch.

FND pick: Sterling

Nonconference

Dixon (6-1) at Streator (1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium

On Shaw Local radio: Love 98.5 FM

About the Dukes: They are ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 4A Associated Press poll. The last time the Dukes visited Streator in 2013, they scored a 29-27 win over the Bulldogs in a matchup of 2-6 teams. Dixon has come a long way since it and Streator jointly left the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference looking for greener pastures, with the Dukes having made the playoffs every year since, including a Class 4A quarterfinal run last fall. In last week’s 50-15 crushing of Winnebago, RB Landon Knigge ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns, but he’s far from the only weapon for a Dukes offense averaging 47.6 points per contest. The defense isn’t bad either, allowing just 7.3 points per game – 28 of its 51 points allowed coming in the Dukes’ lone loss to undefeated Byron.

About the Bulldogs: Streator is mired in a six-game losing streak and has two teams with winning records – 6-1 Dixon and 4-3 Manteno – remaining on its schedule. There have been positive signs even outside of the Bulldogs’ two competitive efforts during that stretch (a 28-21 loss to Reed-Custer in Week 3, a 28-14 home loss to Herscher in Week 6), but consistency has continued to elude the team despite its having dangerous weapons such as WRs Sharonn Morton and LA Moton, RB Leodies Jordan and QB Sam LeRette. After a shutout last week at the hands of powerhouse Wilmington, Streator is averaging 14.3 points per Friday. Not great, but the real issue has been a defense surrendering an Illinois Central Eight Conference-worst 36.6 points per outing.

FND pick: Dixon

LeRoy (4-3) at Forreston (4-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: They have won four straight games, including a 14-12 win over Heyworth last week. They are leading the Heart of Central Illinois (small) conference with a 3-0 record.

About the Cardinals: They are looking to get back in the win column after falling 34-20 to Du-Pec last week and 51-24 to EPC the week before. They have already doubled last year’s win total after a rare 2-7 down year. This is a key game for playoff viability as they finish the regular season at No. 1 Stockton.

FND pick: Forreston

Big Northern Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston needs this one to keep its postseason hopes alive with Dixon (6-1) lurking in Week 9. They’re fresh off a 55-7 loss to an undefeated Byron team that hasn’t won a game by less than three touchdowns this year. Coach Cam Davekos said the Rockets had some chunk plays against IVC last week, so the defense will have to play physical. Quarterback Cody Cravatta had the lone touchdown last week, a pass to Blake Ides. He’s also had big plays at linebacker and on special teams, with multiple blocked kicks this year.

About the Rockets: The Rockets fell to IVC (1-6) 28-0 last week to stay winless. They dominated time of possession in the first half, but struggled in the second half. Logan Thome led the Rockets on the ground and also had a fumble recovery. Peighton Ashford recovered a first-half fumble as well.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Winnebago (2-5, 2-4) at Oregon (4-3, 4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: They lost 50-15 to Dixon last week after a 44-12 win over Rock Falls. Cooper Larson is their leading rusher with 392 yards and six TDs, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Kaeden Langholf is 54 of 116 passing for 772 yards, five TDs and three interceptions. Bryant Beck leads the team with 405 yards receiving with three TDs on 23 catches.

About the Hawks: They fell short last week in a 21-15 loss to Stillman Valley. Oregon has not won two straight games since starting the season 2-0. The Hawks beat the Indians 36-14 last season. They finish the regular season at Dwight (4-3) in Week 9.

FND pick: Oregon

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (2-5, 1-5) at Morrison (1-6, 1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Worth noting: Although both teams have had down seasons in the win column, this is the Wooden Shoe rivalry game, which features a traveling trophy awarded to the winner. The trophy was first awarded in 1977. Morrison leads the all-time series 57-30-5.

About the Steamers: After an 0-5 start, they beat Dakota 55-14 and Southwestern (WI) 56-40. They won last year’s matchup 41-7 at home. They have rushed for 1,023 yards as a team this season, averaging just 4.71 yards per carry. Landen Leu leads the team with 240 yards receiving and five TDs. Braedon Meyers has thrown for 798 yards and nine TDs to three interceptions.

About the Mustangs: They scored a season high last week in a 48-16 win at Dakota. They finished 3-6 last season and have not had seven losses since a 2-7 finish in the 2021-22 season.

FND pick: Fulton

Lena-Winslow (6-1, 5-1) at Eastland-Pearl City (4-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 1A poll. Their only loss is a 38-14 setback to No. 1 Stockton in Week 2. They beat Galena 46-0 last week. They have allowed just 70 points this season.

About the Wildcatz: They are averaging 25.6 points per game while allowing 24.7. They beat Forreston 51-24 last week. They finish the season at 1-6 Dakota. They lost last year’s matchup 35-18.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Three Rivers crossover

Kewanee (0-7) at Newman (6-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Boilermakers: Their season high in scoring this season is just 13 points. They have scored just 52 points this season and allowed an average of 48.9

About the Comets: They are ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 1A AP poll. They were in a tight game against Riverdale last week before winning 24-14; they led just 8-0 at halftime. They have scored 28 points or more in five other wins. Newman finishes the season at 7-0 Mon-Rose. They have not lost at home since a 21-0 setback to the Titans in Week 9 last season.

FND pick: Newman

Mendota (2-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota had a two-game winning streak snapped with a 48-10 loss to Princeton last week. The Trojans scored first against Princeton, but trailed 14-10 at halftime and were outscored 34-0 in the second half. Junior Jayden Lesley ran for 51 yards and a TD on 23 carries last week playing in place of senior Corbin Furar, who was injured in the second half against Kewanee in Week 6. The Trojans had two QBs combine to throw for 155 yards last week. Senior Aden Tillman completed 5 of 9 passes for 95 yards, and freshman Quinn Eddy was 3 of 18 for 60 yards with an interception. Ethan Escatel booted a 32-yard field goal against Princeton. He kicked a 39-yarder against Kewanee.

About the Panthers: E-P has won three games in a row, scoring 40 points or more in all three. The Panthers beat Orion 40-14 last week. E-P’s two losses have come against Newman and Rockridge, which are a combined 13-1. Last week, E-P QB Keegan Winckler ran for 170 yards and four TDs and completed 3 of 5 passes for 62 yards and a score. The week before, he racked up 362 yards and five TDs. Tristan Hovey rushed for 207 yards and a TD on 23 carries against Orion. Lane Decker intercepted a pass last week as the Panthers held an opponent to 15 points or less for the fourth time this season. E-P beat Mendota 37-7 last fall.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (1-6, 1-4) at West Hancock (4-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley won its first game in Week 6 and nearly made it two in a row last week but lost 28-20 to Illini West, allowing a 70-yard TD run with 28.8 seconds left. Dane Stewart ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 19 carries last week, including the game-tying score with 59.5 seconds left. He also caught three passes for 23 yards. Keenyn Richter ran for 61 yards and a TD on 10 attempts last week. The Storm beat West Hancock 47-34 last season.

About the Titans: West Hancock has won three games in a row, including a 62-6 win over Lewistown co-op last week. The Titans also beat Illini West (18-14) and Elmwood-Brimfield (42-34) during the streak. The Titans went 1-8 last year

FND pick: West Hancock

Illinois 8-Man

West Prairie (1-6) at Amboy co-op (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cyclones: West Prairie is coming off its first win of the season, a 46-8 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City. The Cyclones scored 54 points through the first six weeks of the season. West Hancock has allowed more than 50 points three times this season. Opponents scored 28 points or more in each of the first six games.

About the Clippers: Amboy has scored more than 60 points in three straight games after last week’s 62-12 rout of Ridgewood. Last week, Tanner Welch completed all four of his pass attempts for 136 yards and four TDs with Cody Winn catching them all. Jose Lopez and Colt McCoy each rushed for two TDs. Amboy beat West Prairie 58-14 last year.

FND pick: Amboy

Alden-Hebron (6-1) at Milledgeville (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron rebounded from its first loss of the season by beating Harvest-Westminster 37-20 last week in Hebron. Louie Bageanis ran for 191 yards on 13 attempts, including TD runs of 60 and 45 yards. Caleb Linneman, returning from injury, had eight carries for 73 yards and scores of 12 and 13 yards. Jack Stewart added a 2-yard TD run, while JP Stewart had 38 yards rushing and was 5-of-8 passing for 79 yards. Fabian Carreno made one catch for 31 yards and hit a 37-yard field goal. A-H, which sits in second place behind Beloit in the 8-Player Northeast Conference, averages 39 points a game.

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat Orangeville 56-16 last week, marking the fourth time this season the Missiles have scored 50 or more points. They average 49.4 points a game and allow an average of 18 a game. Milledgeville is in first place in the 8-Player Northwest Conference with a 5-0 record.

FND pick: Milledgeville

West Carroll (5-2) at South Beloit (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: They beat AFC 70-8 last week after a 54-28 loss to undefeated Milledgeville. Their other four wins were shutouts. They finish the season at 5-2 Hiawatha. They beat Orangeville 42-0, while South Beloit beat Orangeville 64-12.

About the Sobos: They have two wins over teams with winning records: a 34-14 victory over Hiawatha and a 49-7 win over Alden-Hebron. They have averaged 38 points a game while allowing just under 10. They finish the season at 6-1 Polo.

FND pick: West Carroll

Polo (6-1) at Hiawatha (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: They’ve been an 8-man power, winning the state title in 2021 and reaching the semis every year since. After a 28-6 loss to Milledgeville, they’ve won their last three games by a combined 156-22, including 50-8 against River Ridge. It was the 100th career win for coach Ted Alston.

About the Hawks: The Hawks rolled to a 54-6 win against Rockford Christian Life. Mason Alm had a blocked punt, and Alex Panzer had a fumble recovery in the win. Coach Kenny McPeek said he feels the Hawks are ready for the challenge of facing Polo, and he’s hoping to see some smart football from his Hawks.

FND pick: Polo