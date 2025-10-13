2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 8: What do Kendall County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Oswego East's Daemyen OBannon (75) runs off of the field after making a key stop in the backfield during football game between Yorkville at Oswego East Friday, Oct 10, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There are only two weeks left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of Kendall County area teams still are battling for a spot.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 8.

Locked in

Yorkville (6-1, 35 playoff points)

The Foxes, after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, have bounced back in a big way. Yorkville was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by Oswego East last Friday in a 28-17 loss, but with games remaining at home against Plainfield North and at Bolingbrook can still secure a Class 7A first-round home game with a couple more wins.

Oswego East (6-1, 34 playoff points)

The Wolves made seven consecutive playoff appearances between 2015-2022, but have been on the outside looking in the last two years. Oswego East is back, clinching a bid with a big 28-17 win over previously undefeated Yorkville last Friday. Oswego East finishes at Oswego and at home against Minooka in an SPC West that could have five playoff teams. Two wins, and the Wolves would likely secure a Class 8A first-round home game given the dearth of unbeatens remaining in that class.

Sitting comfortably

Oswego (5-2, 33 playoff points)

The Panthers have only missed the playoffs once since 2011, and look like they’re headed back despite losing two of their last three games after a 4-0 start to the season. Oswego finishes with a Week 8 home game against Oswego East, and at Plainfield North. Two wins, and Oswego still could potentially get a Class 8A first-round home game given the lack of unbeatens left in that class. The Panthers also want to avoid two losses and a spot opposite a top seed in the bracket.

Hail Mary time

Sandwich (2-5, 37 playoff points)

The Indians made a quarterfinal appearance in 2023, and returned to the playoffs last year. But three playoff appearances in a row look like a long shot after a 42-26 loss to Woodstock last week. Sandwich will need to beat 4-3 Woodstock North and 6-1 Marengo, then hope that 4-5 teams are required to fill out the playoff bracket and it has enough playoff points to take one of those spots.