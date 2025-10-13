2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 8: What do CCL/ESCC teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Mt. Carmel's Emmett Dowling (7) drops back to pass during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, we take a look at which teams in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference have secured automatic bids to the 2025 IHSA football playoffs, which teams are in at-large territory and which teams are still in the hunt.

In the IHSA, six wins guarantee a playoff spot, while five wins merit an at-large selection. At-large playoff spots are determined by opponent victories or “playoff points” and five-win teams with more playoff points will receive priority over those with fewer. In any given bracket, should there still be slots to fill after the five-win teams, then four-win teams could get in.

Locked in (automatic bids)

Mount Carmel (7-0, 37 playoff points)

The Caravan showed few signs of slowing down on Friday, cruising over Joliet Catholic 35-7 to remain undefeated with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Mount Carmel will face Fenwick at home before traveling to take on Loyola. The Caravan can clinch the Blue Division with a win over the Ramblers.

Montini (7-0, 30 playoff points)

Quarterback Israel Abrams dazzled once again and Montini dominated St. Viator 49-3 to stay perfect through seven weeks. The defending 3A state champion, Montini can achieve a 9-0 regular season with wins over St. Ignatius and St. Laurence. Beating the Vikings would seal the White Division.

Nazareth (6-1, 35 playoff points)

The Roadrunners, who’ve won the 5A state title in each of the last three seasons, shut out winless De La Salle 43-0 to secure a playoff spot this year. Nazareth currently has the lead in the Green Division and can clinch the title with a victory over St. Francis in Week 9. Nazareth faces Benet in Week 8.

Fenwick (6-1, 33 playoff points)

Behind a combined four touchdown runs from brothers Tommy and Jake Thies, Fenwick clinched a playoff spot with a 48-7 win over Benet. The Friars can remain in the chase for the White Division title with a Week 9 victory against Carmel. Fenwick’s next game is a tough task at Mount Carmel.

Brother Rice (6-1, 30 playoff points)

Wide receiver and South Dakota State recruit Jovan Green Jr. scored three touchdowns as the Crusaders dominated Niles Notre Dame 52-14 to lock in a playoff spot this season. Brother Rice can improve its playoff positioning with wins over St. Laurence and St. Ignatius over the final two weeks.

Sitting comfortably (at-large teams)

St. Laurence (5-2, 38 playoff points)

The Vikings took a pivotal non-divisional game against St. Patrick on Friday. Both teams entered with four wins and St. Laurence emerged victorious, 35-19, to earn its fifth victory. The Vikings have tough matchups against Brother Rice and Montini on the horizon, but playoff points should help St. Laurence.

Carmel (5-2, 37 playoff points)

Quarterback and Nebraska commit Trae Taylor posted over 400 total yards in Carmel’s 54-14 win over DePaul Prep on Friday. The Corsairs, who conclude White Division play against Fenwick in Week 9, have another opportunity to make a statement during their road matchup at Loyola in Week 8.

St. Francis (5-2, 33 playoff points)

The Spartans rolled over Marian Catholic to secure their fifth win of the season. St. Francis, which can shake things up in the Green Division with a Week 9 victory against Nazareth, will attempt to secure an automatic playoff berth during its road matchup against DePaul Prep later this week.

Providence (5-2, 31 playoff points)

A massive victory over Loyola has Providence sitting pretty with two weeks left in the regular season. A favorable matchup against Marian Catholic looms for the Celtics, who can clinch an automatic bid with a win over the Spartans. Providence then has Joliet Catholic in Week 9 for the Orange Division crown.

IC Catholic Prep (5-2, 30 playoff points)

The Knights crushed Marmion 57-14 to reach five wins. IC Catholic Prep has a great shot to lock up an automatic playoff berth next week, when the team takes on a struggling St. Viator squad with one victory this year. IC Catholic Prep can then remain in the Green Division title hunt with a win over St. Rita.

Almost there (four-win teams)

Loyola (4-2, 37 playoff points)

A failed 2-point conversion attempt resulted in a 21-20 loss against Providence. It’s a tough blow for the Ramblers, who suffer from not playing a Week 2 game and will have two chances left for five wins. Loyola’s remaining schedule is about as tough as it gets, with Carmel and Mount Carmel up next.

St. Patrick (4-3, 29 playoff points)

Perhaps the game of the week for playoff positioning took place at St. Laurence, where the Vikings took down St. Patrick 35-19 and handed the Shamrocks their third loss. Despite the loss, St. Patrick remains in control of the Purple Division and could clinch it with a Week 9 victory over St. Viator.

Work to do (three-win teams)

St. Rita (3-4, 40 playoff points)

Wins over Niles Notre Dame and Leo over the last three weeks have St. Rita back in the playoff mix with two games remaining. The Mustangs must beat St. Patrick and IC Catholic Prep over the next two weeks to finish 5-4. St. Rita has reached the IHSA playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

Benet (3-4, 34 playoff points)

Injuries are piling up for the Redwings, who had multiple players exit their 48-7 loss against Fenwick on Friday. Benet has lost each of its last three games and must defeat two defending state champions, Nazareth and DePaul Prep, to reach five wins. The Redwings’ hopes would be damaged by a loss.

Marmion (3-4, 29 playoff points)

Once in the driver’s seat for the Red Division title, Marmion lost against Marian Catholic and has dropped three straight after a 57-14 defeat to IC Catholic Prep. The Cadets still have a shot to make the postseason, but they must win over Marist and Leo over the final two weeks to be in contention.

Leo (3-4, 24 playoff points)

Outside of a 46-13 win against De La Salle, it’s been tough sledding for the Lions against Catholic League opponents this season. Leo fell 52-7 against St. Rita and has lost four of its last five games. The Lions will need back-to-back wins against Niles Notre Dame and Marmion to reach the five-win mark.

Hail Mary (two-win teams)

Joliet Catholic (2-5, 40 playoff points)

Success in the Orange Division has merited the only two wins of the season for the Hilltoppers, who fell 35-7 against Mount Carmel in Week 7 and have played one of the more difficult schedules of any CCL team this year. De La Salle is next and Joliet Catholic will then face Providence for the Orange title.

St. Ignatius (2-5, 40 playoff points)

A 35-21 loss to Marist could mean the end of the Wolfpack’s playoff hopes this season. Playing in the Blue Division against Mount Carmel, Brother Rice and Loyola certainly isn’t easy. St. Ignatius will need to take down Brother Rice and Montini to have an outside shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

Marist (2-5, 35 playoff points)

The RedHawks kept any hopes of postseason contention alive with a victory against St. Ignatius in Week 7. Marist has won two of its last three games, including a 29-28 victory over IC Catholic Prep, meaning the RedHawks may have a shot if they can beat Marmion and Niles Notre Dame.

Niles Notre Dame (2-5, 33 playoff points)

The Catholic League hasn’t been kind to the Dons this season. Niles Notre Dame has dropped five consecutive games against CCL opponents after beating St. Charles East and Washington over the first two weeks. Should the Dons defeat Leo and Marist down the stretch, they’ll sit at 4-5 overall.

DePaul Prep (2-5, 32 playoff points)

The defending 4A champions have played a tough schedule this year and are in a difficult position after a 54-14 loss to Carmel. Matchups against St. Francis and Benet await the Rams, who need consecutive wins over the Spartans and Redwings for an outside chance at the postseason.

Marian Catholic (2-5, 29 playoff points)

After moving closer to a Red Division title with a win over Marmion, Marian Catholic suffered a 42-20 loss against St. Francis in Week 7. The Spartans will need back-to-back victories down the stretch to have an outside shot at the playoffs. Marian Catholic will play Providence and De La Salle next.

Outside looking in (one win or less)

St. Viator (1-6, 34 playoff points)

The Lions will not make the postseason in their first season under former Rolling Meadows coach and longtime Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. St. Viator, which has lost six straight games after a season-opening win over Marian Catholic, will face IC Catholic Prep and St. Patrick to close the season.

De La Salle (0-7, 34 playoff points)

The Meteors have been shut out in five of their seven games this year. De La Salle has two chances left to avoid a winless season. The team will take on Joliet Catholic in Week 8 before facing Marian Catholic in Week 9.