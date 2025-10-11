Turnovers, ground game lead Warren over Stevenson

Javon Brisker, the Warren linebacker’s name might sound familiar. It’s very similar to his older brother Jaquan, who plays safety for the Bears.

Brisker snagged one of the Blue Devils’ four interceptions on Friday night, which turned into three fourth-quarter touchdowns as Warren rallied to beat Stevenson 28-13 in Gurnee.

Warren’s lead was 14-13 when Royce Lopez came in on a corner blitz and hit Patriots quarterback Aidan Crawley as he thew. The ball popped into the air, Brisker brought it down and returned it roughly 25 yards to the Stevenson 4-yard line.

Aaron Stewart ran it in on the next play for one of his 4 touchdowns on the night, and Warren had some breathing room with 3:33 left.

“I was supposed to be a QB spy,” Brisker said. “He didn’t run out of the pocket, so I stayed where I was at. Someone tipped the ball up and I got it.”

Brisker said Jaquan is 11 years older, and he moved to Illinois his freshman year when his brother joined the Bears.

“I see him every day,” Javon said. “He was here tonight.”

Warren coach Bryan McNulty emphasizes defense, so four interceptions is an ideal night, and Brisker is his type of player.

“Looks just like (Jaquan), too,” McNulty said. “He is a tremendous athlete, football player. His understanding of the game is just really high level. You can see that pedigree in him.”

Warren (6-1, 5-0) got another interception a few minutes later. On a screen pass, 6-foot-4 senior Cayden Janczewski batted the ball in the air, while teammate Michael Lingenfelser caught the deflection. Stewart covered 34 yards on two carries and it was 28-13 with 2:19 left. X’Zavion Montgomery snagged Warren’s third interception in the final five minutes to essentially end the game.

“Those are just Warren kids,” McNulty said. “CJ (Janczewski) came into high school, he was a tall, skinny kid, basketball kid, and just lifted weights, is 240 pounds now and is doing stuff like that. So this is just a really good program win.”

Stevenson’s defense held Stewart in check for most of the night. Only one of Stewart’s first 19 carries went for more than 10 yards. But in typical fashion, the two-time state champion wrestler got stronger as the game went on and finished with 179 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Stevenson (5-2, 4-1) led 13-7 at the end of three quarters. The Patriots used a nice mix of run and pass to drive 76 yards off the opening kickoff as Crawley scored on a fourth-and-one sneak.

They had a chance to add to the lead with a monster drive that covered 91 yards, from their own 5 to a first-down at the Warren 4. On third down, Crawley rolled and his pass was tipped in the air by Lopez, who then caught the ball for an interception after he landed on the ground.

“Really, just like a miracle play,” Lopez said. “It just happened to work out. That’s definitely Warren football. All week, really all year, we work on takeovers, takeovers.”

From there, Warren drove 94 yards to tie the game on 13 Stewart runs and a couple penalties. Stevenson went up 13-7 early in the third quarter on Crawley’s 37-yard run on a QB draw, but the extra point was blocked. Zach Becker was the Patriots’ top receiver with 4 catches for 71 yards.

A 32-yard pass to Simon Castillo and 20-yard jet sweep by Corvell Hodges set up Warren’s go-ahead TD with 11:08 left.

“A game like this, the margin for error is slim,” Stevenson coach Brent Becker said. “They made more plays than we made tonight. We had a game plan in place, but just didn’t make enough plays across the board.”

At the start of the night, there were three undefeated teams in North Suburban Conference play, with a round-robin over the final three weeks. Lake Zurich will host Warren next week, then LZ visits Stevenson in Week 9.